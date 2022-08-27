Read full article on original website
The Idea of a University Defined and Illustrated: Lecture X
I have had so few opportunities, Gentlemen, of addressing you, and our present meeting is of so interesting and pleasing a character, by reason of the object which occasions it, that I am encouraged to speak freely to you, though I do not know you personally, on a subject which, as you may conceive, is often before my own mind:
The Jungle: Chapter XIV
With one member trimming beef in a cannery, and another working in a sausage factory, the family had a first-hand knowledge of the great majority of Packingtown swindles. For it was the custom, as they found, whenever meat was so spoiled that it could not be used for anything else, either to can it or else to chop it up into sausage. With what had been told them by Jonas, who had worked in the pickle rooms, they could now study the whole of the spoiled-meat industry on the inside, and read a new and grim meaning into that old Packingtown jest—that they use everything of the pig except the squeal.
The Nature Of Knowledge
An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Volume II: Book IV, Chapter IV: Of the Realities of Knowledge, of the Realty of Ideas. John Locke: 'Knowledge placed in our Ideas may be all unreal or chimerical' 'All knowledge lies only in the perception of the agreement or disagreement of our own ideas'
Emily Blunt gunslings on horseback in 'The English' trailer
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The BBC and Amazon Studios released a trailer for Emily Blunt's upcoming western series The English, and also announced a Nov. 10 release date for the six-episode show. The trailer, released Thursday, shows Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman who teams up with a...
Explain Complex Concepts With Minimalistic Drawings With Okso.app
Recently I launched the minimalistic online drawing app okso.app. I wanted it to be a place where people could do fast, ad-hoc, napkin-based-like explanations of any concept as if you are sitting with your friend and trying to explain him/her something during lunch. Don't ask me why it is needed, I was just experimenting.
Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Periklis Gkolias, proud Jack-Of-All-Trades
So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. Hello everyone, thanks for having me. I am Periklis Gkolias, currently working for a cloud compliance & governance team at Citrix. I really love security engineering, though I have been a proud jack of all trades over the years, working in several domains, technologies and disciplines. In my work and personal life, I like keeping things pragmatic. Though some philosophy is always welcome and entertaining. I am a huge fan of biking in nature, solo travelling and always appreciate a great meal.
Dash to the New Writer Dashboard
Cheers to the software developers, the life hackers, the life learners, and just about all the people who document their expertise with HackerNoon! You’re what makes us tick, and we’ve spent the better part of a year on this - and are thrilled to share. YOUR NEW WRITER...
The Lightning Round With StevieSats: 2022 Noonies Nominee Interview - Internet Heroes
I’m Stevie and I’m a crypto editor and co-founder of Womxn In Crypto, an educational community that’s obsessed with Bitcoin and blockchain tech. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award! Y’all are the realest.
2022 Noonies Programming Nominee Roy Derks on GraphQL, React, and More
I’m Roy Derks! A tech speaker, writer, and software developer from the Netherlands!. I’ve been nominated for the categories below, and if you've enjoyed anything I've written this year, please take some time to vote for me. I’m nominated for multiple Noonies 2022 awards, show your support and...
What Are the Components That Make up the Metaverse?
The Metaverse has recently emerged as a cutting-edge technology that receives people’s attention. The new virtual world is known as a sustainable, immersive and simulated world where everyone can come together to talk, work, play or entertain. Just like the way social media is not monopolized by anyone, the...
