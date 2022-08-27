Read full article on original website
🎥 Police release video of vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
Police recover 800 pounds of meat stolen in SW Kansas
STEVENS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect in connection with the alleged theft of 800 pounds of meat in Southwest Kansas. The incident started in Morton County when a victim filed a police report regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker, according to the Hugoton Police Department.
Reno County woman hospitalized after Harvey Co. crash
HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 6 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Explorer driven by Chelsea A Metoyer, 39, Burrton, was northbound on Halstead Road and failed to yield at U.S. 50. The SUV struck a...
Sheriff: Suspect charged for rural Kan. woman's murder
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have identified the victim as 51-year-old Christina Bingham. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
Rocket joins Hutchinson Police Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department added another K9 officer to the force. His name is Rocket. Rocket is a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. Rocket is a certified dual-purpose K9 in tracking, apprehension and detection. He is trained to recognize the odor of methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin and their derivatives.
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
4th Avenue bridge open again
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Good news for motorists in Hutchinson, Reno County Public Works announced that the 4th Avenue bridge over the Cow Creek floodway is now open again. The span has been closed for the past three weeks while a contractor made repairs to the bridge. If you...
McPherson police release more information about Tuesday's lockdown
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School. McPherson police said the incident began around 1:15 p.m. when the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
Hooper proud of department in Allen investigation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper said that when the arrest was made of a former officer on sex crime charges earlier this month, that was hard on him and on his department. "We are guardians of this profession in law enforcement," Hooper said. "Every law enforcement...
Police arrest suspect in weekend killing at Kan. home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting have a suspect in custody. According to Sedgwick County booking records, Derby Police arrested 22-year-old Demarc Maurice Burgess late Monday in the 200 Block of North Baltimore in connection with the alleged crime. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police...
Relative just out of jail allegedly killed 81-year-old Kan. woman
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and have a suspect in custody. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, a family in Andover called police to request a welfare check on an 81-year-old woman at an apartment in Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Police discovered the woman...
Student in custody after gun found at Kansas high school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259 authorities are investigating after a gun was found at West High School, 820 S Osage Street in Wichita on Monday. A student alerted school officials about another student with a gun, according to a letter sent home to parents. Police took the student into custody.
Kansas man jailed on $5M bond for Super Bowl weekend killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a Super Bowl weekend killing has made his first court appearance in the case. Justin Macormac, 25 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of 1st degree murder, aggravated robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Police search for suspect after killing at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and looking for a suspect. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the report of a shooting at 1215 N. Westview in the city of Derby, according to a statement from the city. Officers located several witnesses to...
Fire station work continues to stay on schedule
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said progress is continuing on the new fire station at 23rd and Main. "They brought in a second crew to help start putting more block down," Beer said Tuesday. "They're on track. They're on schedule. The materials are there, so they're going to town. You'll notice a white screen fence around it during the fair, just to keep the lookers from making distractions and different things like that, basically. Crews will still be working, over the ten days of the fair they will minimize what they are doing. Things are going vertical real fast."
McPherson High School briefly locked down; police determine no threat
As of 3:00 p.m. From McPherson USD 418: McPherson PD and McPherson County Sheriff’s Dept. have determined that there is no known threat inside or near the vicinity of McPherson High School as of dismissal time. Law enforcement is continues to be present at McPherson High School on-campus and...
Appeal in murder conviction heading back to Reno Co. Dist. Court
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas Supreme Court hearing for a Hutchinson man has been continued at the request of the Reno County District Attorney's office. Brennan Trass is serving a life sentence in the 2015 shooting death of Jose Morales. Morales was shot three times while he had his back to Trass during a drug deal. Trass has maintained it was self-defense. Trass was convicted of first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. He is appealing his case citing speedy trial issues and that the court erred by having Trass represent himself in court.
Reno Co. Commission approves landfill work
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners approved a contract for work at the landfill during Tuesday’s agenda session. The contract with Unruh Excavating of Moundridge totals $1,797,740. The scope of work consists of earthwork and composite landfill liner installation for a new cell that will encompass approximately seven acres of disposal area and 10 acres total disturbance area.
Hurley indicted in Jefferson Co. Commonwealth Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who struck a Nickerson family with his vehicle in Louisville, Kentucky has been indicted by a grand jury in Jefferson County Commonwealth Court. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned the indictment against Michael Hurley charging him with one count of Murder, two counts of Assault First Degree, one count of Assault Fourth Degree, and one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence.
Newton to benefit from grant for industrial rail spur
NEWTON Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation has committed $3.04 million to the City of Newton for a rail extension in the Kansas Logistics Park. The grant will fund the extension of rail line from Standridge Color Corp. north-northeast to southeast Ninth Street and south from Standridge across southeast 12th Street to serve the planned GAF Materials development. The rail line is currently served by the Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad and connects to the BNSF.
