HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said progress is continuing on the new fire station at 23rd and Main. "They brought in a second crew to help start putting more block down," Beer said Tuesday. "They're on track. They're on schedule. The materials are there, so they're going to town. You'll notice a white screen fence around it during the fair, just to keep the lookers from making distractions and different things like that, basically. Crews will still be working, over the ten days of the fair they will minimize what they are doing. Things are going vertical real fast."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO