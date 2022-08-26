LANSING, Ill. (August 30, 2022) – This Saturday, hundreds of high school runners will follow in the footsteps of thousands of athletes before them and run at North Creek Meadow in the Rich Dust Invitational. The races will start at the discretion of the man holding the starter pistol — the same man who started the dual-state tournament five decades ago and after whom it’s named — Rich Dust.

