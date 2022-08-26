Read full article on original website
Related
thelansingjournal.com
50th Rich Dust Invitational cross country meet set for this weekend
LANSING, Ill. (August 30, 2022) – This Saturday, hundreds of high school runners will follow in the footsteps of thousands of athletes before them and run at North Creek Meadow in the Rich Dust Invitational. The races will start at the discretion of the man holding the starter pistol — the same man who started the dual-state tournament five decades ago and after whom it’s named — Rich Dust.
Comments / 0