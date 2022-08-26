Read full article on original website
Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics
A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
Today's Wordle Answer (#436) - August 29, 2022
Let's face it: the Monday blues can't be cured by much. However, getting the Wordle answer correct is a solid start to making a Monday the best day that it can be. We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #436 on August 29. The answer today is a fairly common word that almost every player should know and know how to spell. For players that haven't started, though, they can check out our recommended list of starting words to give themselves an edge.
darkelfsuperior
Darkelfsuperior posted a new image. Aug 28, 5:47am darkelfsuperior posted a new image. Aug 28, 5:46am darkelfsuperior posted a new image. Aug 28, 5:44am darkelfsuperior posted a new image. Aug 28, 5:44am. watchdog man has no limits so far, he scales above saitama and garou until we see limitations, only...
Immortality Review - A Most Unusual Camera
There's a moment in movies where a restless, investigative protagonist falls down a proverbial rabbit hole and unveils a startling truth, reframing everything they thought they knew. The allure of Immortality, much like other games from Sam Barlow and Half Mermaid, is that it casts the player in this exciting role and builds to its ultimate unveiling. It's borderline impenetrable at times, as both the basic A to B plot and its greater themes are much more opaque than the team's prior puzzles. And yet, it's not really worse off for it. Despite--and sometimes because of--the dizzying effect of falling down the rabbit hole, Immortality becomes another standout narrative. It's similar to its predecessors, Telling Lies and Her Story, in some key ways, but more thought-provoking, too, and certainly more unnerving than you'll be prepared for.
