Providence, RI

ABC6.com

4 men sentenced after exploiting homeless around Providence for nearly $700K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said Wednesday that four men from Georgia were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a scheme that exploited homeless people around Providence. Cunha’s office said that 28-year-old Jalen Ronald Stanford, Cortavious Benford, Michael Williams, and Austin Weaver —...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 hosts Democratic gubernatorial debate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Contentious criticism marked the first televised debate among Democrats in the Rhode Island Governor’s race. The NBC10 debate Wednesday night was held at Johnson & Wales University in Providence. All five Democratic candidates including incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, former CVS...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens

WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

More Providence teachers resign as school year begins

(WJAR) — More Providence teachers are calling it quits just as students head back to school. The Providence Teacher's Union said another 35 teachers for Providence schools resigned as of Monday morning, which also marked the first day of school for Providence Public Schools. There is a domino effect...
WPRI

12 on 12: Lighting the Way debuts tonight

In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, T.J. Del Santo takes you inside the aging Conimicut Lighthouse and talks to Warwick’s mayor about new efforts to save the historic landmark in Narragansett Bay. Lighting the Way debuts Wednesday on WPRI.com and 12 News at 5.
WARWICK, RI
beckersspine.com

University Orthopedics: 4 fast facts

Providence, R.I.-based University Orthopedics treats a variety of orthopedic issues at its locations throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. 1. University Orthopedics has more than 15 locations. 2. The organization includes more than 40 board-certified, fellowship-trained musculoskeletal and sports medicine physicians who are also faculty members at the Warren Alpert Medical...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

‘This is what racism in journalism looks like’: LaFortune slams Providence Journal after photo choice

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune on Tuesday accused the Providence Journal of racist journalism. The journal published an article in Tuesday’s issue about the mayoral race. The photos used for candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley were professional headshots, while the photo used of LaFortune was one where she appears to be angry.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

‘Parents are now frustrated, rightfully so,’ Pawtucket mayor reacts to back to school delay at elementary school

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket did not go back to the classroom Wednesday as originally planned. Both parents and students were ready for the first day of school at the brand new Henry J. Winters Elementary, when Mayor Don Grebien announced that the school would not be ready in time Tuesday because of health and safety issues.
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

RIPTA’s Busiest Bus Route Is Now Free, Starting Today

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced the launch of a free fare pilot program on the R-Line, RIPTA’s most frequent and highest-ridership route, connecting Providence and Pawtucket. The program begins Thursday, September 1. This free fare pilot program is funded with $2.5 million in the state...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Palagis Ice Cream refurbishes vintage truck

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of Palagis Ice Cream, Alex Arteaga, started refurbishing a vintage yellow truck. The truck is currently being painted with other changes to follow. Arteaga told ABC 6 News that the truck should be ready by January, and will be used for display on...
PAWTUCKET, RI
andnowuknow.com

Trader Joe's Announces Recent Expansions

UNITED STATES - Trader Joe’s is one retailer I’m always on the lookout for when I’m patrolling the newswires. My efforts were rewarded, as recent expansions of the company’s storefront came down the wire. Expanding further into Oregon and Rhode Island, Trader Joe’s announced on its...
TIGARD, OR
Turnto10.com

Town leaders remain quiet on why Seekonk fire chief is off the job

(WJAR) — Seekonk's first female fire chief is not at work, and apparently not by her choice. But town leaders refuse to say why. Sandra Lowery was promoted to Seekonk fire chief just last October. She’s not doing that job right now, though, and has not at work for a couple weeks from what NBC 10 has learned.
SEEKONK, MA
People

'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged

Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
PROVIDENCE, RI

