ABC6.com
4 men sentenced after exploiting homeless around Providence for nearly $700K
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said Wednesday that four men from Georgia were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a scheme that exploited homeless people around Providence. Cunha’s office said that 28-year-old Jalen Ronald Stanford, Cortavious Benford, Michael Williams, and Austin Weaver —...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 hosts Democratic gubernatorial debate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Contentious criticism marked the first televised debate among Democrats in the Rhode Island Governor’s race. The NBC10 debate Wednesday night was held at Johnson & Wales University in Providence. All five Democratic candidates including incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, former CVS...
ecori.org
On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens
WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
Turnto10.com
More Providence teachers resign as school year begins
(WJAR) — More Providence teachers are calling it quits just as students head back to school. The Providence Teacher's Union said another 35 teachers for Providence schools resigned as of Monday morning, which also marked the first day of school for Providence Public Schools. There is a domino effect...
WPRI
12 on 12: Lighting the Way debuts tonight
In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, T.J. Del Santo takes you inside the aging Conimicut Lighthouse and talks to Warwick’s mayor about new efforts to save the historic landmark in Narragansett Bay. Lighting the Way debuts Wednesday on WPRI.com and 12 News at 5.
beckersspine.com
University Orthopedics: 4 fast facts
Providence, R.I.-based University Orthopedics treats a variety of orthopedic issues at its locations throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. 1. University Orthopedics has more than 15 locations. 2. The organization includes more than 40 board-certified, fellowship-trained musculoskeletal and sports medicine physicians who are also faculty members at the Warren Alpert Medical...
Remembering Legendary SouthCoast Radio Personality Moe Lauzier
Before there was conservative talk radio as we know it today, there was Moe Lauzier. Moe took to the airwaves to rail against big government and corruption but also made time to talk about his beloved Pawtucket Red Sox, and of course, his family. Family was everything to Moe. Born...
Wright’s Dairy Farm opening creamery in Providence
Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery is opening its new location, Wright's Creamery, at the new Farm Fresh Rhode Island building on Sims Avenue.
GoLocalProv
Diossa Holds Press Conference With Mayors - Pryor Questions His Decision-Making
On Wednesday, James Diossa, the former Mayor of Central Falls, called on some of the state’s mayors to bolster his campaign for Rhode Island State Treasurer. Diossa is locked in a close battle with former Rhode Island Commerce Corporation Secretary Stefan Pryor for the Democratic nomination. The primary is September 13.
GoLocalProv
Goncalves Joins List of Plagiarists in Politics - Most Amazing Was Plagiarizing an Apology Letter
There have been many cases of plagiarism in politics. President Joe Biden had a number of instances -- and The American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara has an entire micro-website dedicated to Biden’s plagiarism. As GoLocal reported on Tuesday, Providence City Councilor John Goncalves...
whatsupnewp.com
This Day in History – August 31, 1954: Hurricane Carol makes landfall in Newport
On August 31st, 1954, Hurricane Carol came ashore on the coast of Newport, RI with a massive surge and winds of 115 mph. In one hour, Carol destroyed 3,800 homes, sank or damaged 2,000 boats and yachts, and leveled almost all of the island’s powered and telephone lines. While...
ABC6.com
Minority leaders saddened, not shocked by ‘racist’ LaFortune picture
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune slammed the Providence Journal for choosing a “racist” picture of her, unlike her male opponents, in a recent publication. Minority leaders in Rhode Island said while this is saddening, it is not shocking. The journal published an article in...
ABC6.com
‘This is what racism in journalism looks like’: LaFortune slams Providence Journal after photo choice
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune on Tuesday accused the Providence Journal of racist journalism. The journal published an article in Tuesday’s issue about the mayoral race. The photos used for candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley were professional headshots, while the photo used of LaFortune was one where she appears to be angry.
ABC6.com
‘Parents are now frustrated, rightfully so,’ Pawtucket mayor reacts to back to school delay at elementary school
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket did not go back to the classroom Wednesday as originally planned. Both parents and students were ready for the first day of school at the brand new Henry J. Winters Elementary, when Mayor Don Grebien announced that the school would not be ready in time Tuesday because of health and safety issues.
GoLocalProv
RIPTA’s Busiest Bus Route Is Now Free, Starting Today
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced the launch of a free fare pilot program on the R-Line, RIPTA’s most frequent and highest-ridership route, connecting Providence and Pawtucket. The program begins Thursday, September 1. This free fare pilot program is funded with $2.5 million in the state...
Lighting the Way: An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
T.J. Del Santo looks back at the history of the Conimicut Lighthouse amid efforts to restore it.
ABC6.com
Palagis Ice Cream refurbishes vintage truck
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of Palagis Ice Cream, Alex Arteaga, started refurbishing a vintage yellow truck. The truck is currently being painted with other changes to follow. Arteaga told ABC 6 News that the truck should be ready by January, and will be used for display on...
andnowuknow.com
Trader Joe's Announces Recent Expansions
UNITED STATES - Trader Joe’s is one retailer I’m always on the lookout for when I’m patrolling the newswires. My efforts were rewarded, as recent expansions of the company’s storefront came down the wire. Expanding further into Oregon and Rhode Island, Trader Joe’s announced on its...
Turnto10.com
Town leaders remain quiet on why Seekonk fire chief is off the job
(WJAR) — Seekonk's first female fire chief is not at work, and apparently not by her choice. But town leaders refuse to say why. Sandra Lowery was promoted to Seekonk fire chief just last October. She’s not doing that job right now, though, and has not at work for a couple weeks from what NBC 10 has learned.
People
'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged
Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
