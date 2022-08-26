Read full article on original website
The Hundred: Manchester Originals take emphatic victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston
Manchester Originals defeated Birmingham Phoenix as they secured a dominant victory at Edgbaston. The Originals left Phoenix needing to reach a target of 155 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Phil Salt made the major contribution to the Manchester team's 154 for six wickets total, scoring 56...
The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's
A half-century from opening batsman Will Jacks coupled with Sam Curran's three wickets helped the Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit in The Hundred. A record crowd of 27,448 spectators flocked to Lord's as a good all-round performance saw the Invincibles become the first visiting team to chase down a target at the home of cricket this season, allowing them to inflict the second defeat of the competition on London Spirit.
Tuesday Tips
Cool Party is difficult to oppose in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes at Epsom. Unlike the majority of Charlie and Mark Johnston's youngsters, this Postponed colt was slowly away on his Lingfield bow last week and as a result ended up on the back foot and in a poor position. It is testament to his latent ability that he was still only beaten a diminishing nose by the twice placed Zicatela and he must have every chance of going one better on the Surrey Downs.
State Of Rest retired: Joseph O'Brien's Royal Ascot hero heads to stud after MRI scan for Australia trip finds issue
Royal Ascot hero State Of Rest has been retired to stud with immediate effect after the discovery of an issue during his preparation for a trip to Australia. The Joseph O'Brien-trained four-year-old, who won the Prince Of Wales's Stakes earlier this year, was set to return to Melbourne to defend his Cox Plate title but an MRI scan, conducted by Racing Victoria, found an issue which meant he would fail the travel protocols.
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix falter in play-off pursuit with defeat to Manchester Originals
Birmingham Phoenix failed to book their spot in The Hundred play-offs as they succumbed to an 18-run defeat to Manchester Originals, who in turn stay in the hunt for a top-three spot with a game to go. Story of the match. Birmingham would have guaranteed their passage through to the...
Tyrone's Conor McKenna to return to AFL | Colin O'Riordan retires from Australian Rules
The Tyrone footballers are set to receive a significant setback with Conor McKenna returning to Australian Rules. McKenna played for the Essendon Bombers between 2015 and 2020. He then came home and made an immediate impact for the Red Hands, helping them to the All-Ireland title in 2021. The Eglish...
Liverpool considering £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Liverpool are considering a £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Tottenham are in talks to sign Leeds winger Daniel James. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals. Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports...
England player ratings: Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes combine to fire England to series-levelling success
Ben Stokes was at the heart of a stunning, series-levelling second Test win for England, while Ben Foakes and James Anderson were among the other star performers as we dish out our player ratings from Emirates Old Trafford... Zak Crawley - 7 38. Progress. Not many can have been reassured...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Godolphin duo the ones to beat in feature Yarmouth handicap
An excellent Yarmouth card with a £20,000 handicap alongside some Group action from Deauville – featuring Hollie Doyle – headlines an exciting Sunday on Sky Sports Racing. 2:15 Yarmouth - Bin Suroor double-handed in feature. The Moulton Nurseries Handicap (2:15) looks the highlight on the Yarmouth card...
Charlie Wyke says Man Utd's Christian Eriksen inspired him to return to football after cardiac arrest
Charlie Wyke says Christian Eriksen's return to action following a cardiac arrest last summer has inspired him to follow in his footsteps. Wigan striker Wyke collapsed when his heart stopped beating for four minutes during a training session in November. In an incredible twist of fate, Wigan manager Leam Richardson...
Nick Pope exclusive interview: Newcastle goalkeeper discusses his new club, England hopes and Burger King fame
Of all the hundreds of millions of pounds the new owners have invested in Newcastle's squad since taking over, the £10m they spent on Nick Pope may prove to be the shrewdest acquisition of them all. The goalkeeper, who arrived from Burnley over the summer, is slowly getting used...
Winter Hill Stakes: Richard Kingscote bags big-race Windsor double with Regal Reality and Cresta
Derby-winning rider Richard Kingscote enjoyed a stellar Saturday at Windsor with success in both the August Stakes and Winter Hill Stakes with Regal Reality and Cresta respectively. That pair of victories was supplemented with success on Magical Merlin (Harry and Roger Charlton) earlier on the night, giving Kingscote a treble...
