The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's

A half-century from opening batsman Will Jacks coupled with Sam Curran's three wickets helped the Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit in The Hundred. A record crowd of 27,448 spectators flocked to Lord's as a good all-round performance saw the Invincibles become the first visiting team to chase down a target at the home of cricket this season, allowing them to inflict the second defeat of the competition on London Spirit.
Tuesday Tips

Cool Party is difficult to oppose in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes at Epsom. Unlike the majority of Charlie and Mark Johnston's youngsters, this Postponed colt was slowly away on his Lingfield bow last week and as a result ended up on the back foot and in a poor position. It is testament to his latent ability that he was still only beaten a diminishing nose by the twice placed Zicatela and he must have every chance of going one better on the Surrey Downs.
State Of Rest retired: Joseph O'Brien's Royal Ascot hero heads to stud after MRI scan for Australia trip finds issue

Royal Ascot hero State Of Rest has been retired to stud with immediate effect after the discovery of an issue during his preparation for a trip to Australia. The Joseph O'Brien-trained four-year-old, who won the Prince Of Wales's Stakes earlier this year, was set to return to Melbourne to defend his Cox Plate title but an MRI scan, conducted by Racing Victoria, found an issue which meant he would fail the travel protocols.
