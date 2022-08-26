ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
Benzinga

Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report

The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
The Independent

Voices: This is why I’m refusing to pay my energy bills, and you should too

When you’ve got level-headed, practical people like Martin Lewis begging the government to take action on energy bills, and the head of Scottish Power describing what’s going to happen in October as “horrific”, you know there’s a problem. A big problem.This country is facing a harrowing winter. Many of us already can’t pay our bills and are faced with mounting costs across the board: energy, food, transport. Come October, it is estimated that one in three UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty – and by January, with the average energy bill potentially topping £500 a month, it...
The Independent

Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’

For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
