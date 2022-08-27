Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
Nature.com
Ecological and human health risk assessment of heavy metal(loid)s in agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, Southwest China
To determine the heavy metal(loid)s (HMs) contamination of agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, 788 topsoil samples were collected and analyzed for their heavy metal(loid)s concentration. The index of geo-accumulation (Igeo), pollution index (PI) and potential ecological risk index (EIi) were used to assess the degree of pollution. Correlation analysis and principal component analysis (PCA) were used to determine the sources of soil HMs. Human health risks estimated with hazard index (HI) and carcinogenic risk (CR) indices based on ingestion, inhalation and dermal exposure pathways for adults and children. The mean values of Cd, Hg, As, Pb, Cr, Cu, Ni and Zn were 0.221, 0.155, 9.76, 32.2, 91.9, 35.2, 37.1 and 108.8Â mgÂ kgâˆ’1, respectively, which did not exceed the threshold values of the risk screening value for soil contamination. The potential ecological risk of soil heavy metal(loid)s was low level and there was no significant human health risk. Based on PCA, Pb and Hg may originate from transportation and atmospheric deposition, Zn, Cr and Ni may originate from natural sources and industrial activities, and Cu and Cd may originate from agricultural activities. Overall, from the perspective of HMs content, the soil quality in this study area was at a clean level. This study provides a reference and a basis for formulating effective measures to prevent and control HMs enrichment in agricultural soils.
Nature.com
Body size has primacy over stoichiometric variables in nutrient excretion by a tropical stream fish community
Ecological Stoichiometry (ES) and the Metabolic Theory of Ecology (MTE) are the main theories used to explain consumers' nutrient recycling. ES posits that imbalances between an animal's body and its diet stoichiometry determine its nutrient excretion rates, whereas the MTE predicts that excretion reflects metabolic activity arising from body size and temperature. We measured nitrogen, phosphorus and N:P excretion, body N:P stoichiometry, body size, and temperature for 12 fish species from a Brazilian stream. We fitted competing models reflecting different combinations of ES (body N:P, armor classification, diet group) and MTE (body size, temperature) variables. Only body size predicted P excretion rates, while N excretion was predicted by body size and time of day. N:P excretion was not explained by any variable. There was no interspecific difference in size-scaling coefficients neither for N nor for P. Fitted size scaling coefficients were lower than the MTE prediction of 0.75 for N (0.58), and for P (0.56). We conclude that differences in nutrient excretion among species within a shared environment primarily reflect contrasts in metabolic rates arising from body size, rather than disparities between consumer and resource stoichiometry. Our findings support the MTE as the primary framework for predicting nutrient excretion rates.
Nature.com
Rescue China’s highland lakes and their ecosystem services
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China. Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts, USA. University of Waterloo, Canada. Highland lakes in southwestern China supply water to more than 1.4 billion people. Increasingly subject to eutrophication, biodiversity loss, drought and pollution, the lakes urgently need integrated management by government, community stakeholders and scientists to guide development of watershed policy and address these challenges.
Nature.com
Genomics solves the mystery of a medieval mass burial
Analysis identifies the remains in an English well as those of medieval Jews, who were probably the victims of an antisemitic massacre. You have full access to this article via your institution. Genomic analysis suggests that human remains recovered from a medieval well in Norwich, UK, were probably those of...
Nature.com
Swept-source OCT for corneal graft quantitative evaluation in the eye bank and the correlation of the measurements to pre-excision values
Quantitative evaluation of the human corneal grafts stored in the tissue banks is usually limited to endothelial cell density and central thickness. Swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) is capable of measuring the central curvatures of the corneal tissue prepared for transplantation without loss of sterileness, providing insights on its refractive state. The aim of the paper is to compare in vitro SS-OCT measurements with pre-excision values. Hand-held keratometry and ultrasound pachymetry was performed on 22 corneas before excision of corneoscleral button and insertion in the vial with Eusol-C solution (AlchimiaS.r.l, NicolÃ², Italy). After 12 to 36Â h of hypothermic storage the corneas were examined within the vials with custom built SS-OCT system maintaining a sterile environment. The anterior and posterior central curvatures, and central corneal thickness (CCT) were measured. Rotation of the corneoscleral button was controlled by making a 6-o'clock mark during excision. Mean pre-excision CCT was 626.45"‰Â±"‰28.71Â Âµm and 468.05"‰Â±"‰52.96Â Âµm when measured with SS OCT (r"‰="‰0.55; p"‰<"‰0.001). Respective values for average keratometry were 7.74"‰Â±"‰0.39Â mm and 7.92"‰Â±"‰0.57Â mm (r"‰="‰0.6; p"‰="‰0.22). Although high differences were observed in corneal thickness, keratometric radius of curvature at the flat (r"‰="‰0.42; p"‰<"‰0.001) and steep (r"‰="‰0.62; p"‰="‰0.014) meridian of the anterior corneal surface, as well as corneal anterior astigmatism (r"‰="‰0.3; p"‰<"‰0.001), showed good correlation with pre-excision values. SS-OCT is capable of providing quantitative evaluation of the human corneal grafts in hypothermic storage. Good correlation between curvature measurements before excision and during banking in the vial indicates its clinical utility.
Nature.com
Intensive field measurements for characterizing the permeability and methane release with the treatment process of pressure-relief mining
Characterizing the permeability evolution and methane release is of great significance for the safe mining of the high gas outburst seams, as well as coal and gas simultaneous extraction. It contributes to reduce methane emissions from coal mining for greenhouse effect control. Theoretical analysis, laboratory testing, and numerical simulation are widely used methods to characterize the permeability and methane release with the treatment process of pressure-relief mining. However, these methods cannot fully reflect the complexity of filed practice. In this study, we report the effectiveness of protective coal seam (PCS) mining and the pressure-relief area in the protected coal seam (PDCS) based on detailed and integrated field measurements in a Chinese coal mine. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first time to measure the permeability coefficient and gas pressure evolution in the PDCS during the process of PCS longwall mining. The evolution of the permeability coefficient in the pressure-relief area during PCS mining can be divided into four stages: slowly decreasing, sharply increasing, gradually decreasing, and basically stable. The maximum permeability coefficient is 322 times of the initial value and stabilized at 100 times after the goaf compacted. The gas pressure evolution in the PDCS indicates that the strike pressure relief angle is 52.2Â° at the active longwall face zone, and 59.3Â° at the installation roadway side. The inclined pressure relief angles at the lower and upper sides of the longwall face are 75Â° and 78.9Â°, respectively. The residual gas content and gas pressure of the PDCS in the pressure-relief area are reduced to less than 6 m3/t and within 0.4Â MPa, respectively. The field measurements further prove that pressure-relief mining can prevent coal and gas outbursts in PDCSs. The field observations in this paper can serve as benchmark evidence for theoretical analysis and numerical simulations, and also provide insights into realizing safety mining in similar conditions.
Nature.com
Promoting pedestrian ecomobilityÂ in Riyadh City for sustainable urban development
As the world is giving climate change a higher priority, several Coalitions are working on meeting a clean and green environment (SDG 13), focusing on new streets' design in total urban development. A previous study discussed the pedestrian mobility status in Riyadh city, with attention to sustainable mobility, considering the pedestrians' traveling patterns that use their cars rather than public transportation. This paper investigates the Ecomobility that seeks to promote the integration of passenging, cycling, wheeling, and walking. This approach will provide better health (SDG 3), clean air, mobility and accessibility, noise avoidance, greenhouse gas emission reduction, individual cost savings, and energy efficiency (SDG 11). It analyzes the pedestrians' traveling modes in Riyadh city through a case study of the Prince Sultan University's (PSU) community, then evaluates the pedestrians' environment quality in the campus surroundings. Analysis used a web-based survey referred to the PSU people, including Students, Faculty, and Staff. On the other hand, the pedestrian's environment quality was evaluated on-site built on well-constructed criteria. The assessment's results addressed the factors influencing pedestrian choices and underlined the barriers to transformation to Ecomobility. They revealed that around 73% of the respondents expressed willingness to transform to ecomobility modes. About 52% of the survey sample preferred the public bus option. For the non-motorized options, students preferred cycling and wheeling modes, while faculty members and staff preferred walking. Based on conclusions, recommendations are proposed to foster pedestrian ecomobility for sustainable urban development in Riyadh city.
Nature.com
Temporal binding of social events less pronounced in individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder
Differences in predictive processing are considered amongst the prime candidates for mechanisms underlying different symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). A particularly valuable paradigm to investigate these processes is temporal binding (TB) assessed through time estimation tasks. In this study, we report on two separate experiments using a TB task designed to assess the influence of top-down social information on action event related TB. Both experiments were performed with a group of individuals diagnosed with ASD and a matched group without ASD. The results replicate earlier findings on a pronounced social hyperbinding for social action-event sequences and extend them to persons with ASD. Hyperbinding however, is less pronounced in the group with ASD as compared to the group without ASD. We interpret our results as indicative of a reduced predictive processing during social interaction. This reduction most likely results from differences in the integration of top-down social information into action-event monitoring. We speculate that this corresponds to differences in mentalizing processes in ASD.
Nature.com
EU funding: UK researchers, take heart
UK Research and Innovation, Swindon, UK. I understand and share researchers’ anxiety over the continued delay in formalizing the United Kingdom’s association with Horizon Europe, the European Union’s research-funding programme. However, there will be no need for UK recipients of European Research Council (ERC) grants, which are part of the programme, to move their labs to Europe as you indicate (Nature 608, 833–835; 2022).
Nature.com
Daily briefing: Can science save the world’s rarest trees?
There are trees so rare that only a single specimen remains. Plus, almost half of cancer deaths are preventable and how to avoid deadlock at COP27. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in your inbox free...
Nature.com
Dynamics of the secreted frizzled related protein Sizzled and potential implications for binding to bone morphogenetic protein-1 (BMP-1)
Sizzled (Szl) is both a secreted frizzled related protein (sFRP) and a naturally occurring inhibitor of the zinc metalloproteinase bone morphogenetic protein-1 (BMP-1), a key regulator of extracellular matrix assembly and growth factor activation. Here we present a new crystal structure for Szl which differs from that previously reported by a large scale (90Â°) hinge rotation between its cysteine-rich and netrin-like domains. We also present results of a molecular docking analysis showing interactions likely to be involved in the inhibition of BMP-1 activity by Szl. When compared with known structures of BMP-1 in complex with small molecule inhibitors, this reveals features that may be helpful in the design of new inhibitors to prevent the excessive accumulation of extracellular matrix that is the hallmark of fibrotic diseases.
Nature.com
Resonance behavior of embedded and freestanding microscale ferromagnets
The ferromagnetic resonance of a disordered A2 Fe60Al40 ferromagnetic stripe, of dimensions 5Â Âµm"‰Ã—"‰1Â Âµm"‰Ã—"‰32Â nm, has been observed in two vastly differing surroundings: in the first case, the ferromagnetic region was surrounded by ordered B2 Fe60Al40, and in the second case it was free standing, adhering only to the oxide substrate. The embedded ferromagnet possesses a periodic magnetic domain structure, which transforms to a single domain structure in the freestanding case. The two cases differ in their dynamic response, for instance, the resonance field for the uniform (k"‰="‰0) mode at"‰~"‰14Â GHz excitation displays a shift from 209 to 194 mT, respectively for the embedded and freestanding cases, with the external magnetic field applied along the long axis. The resonant behavior of a microscopic ferromagnet can thus be finely tailored via control of its near-interfacial surrounding.
Nature.com
Effect of a 16-week multi-level classroom standing desk intervention on cognitive performance and academic achievement in adolescents
The replacement of traditional classroom desks for active-permissive desks has been tested to reduce sitting time during classes. However, their impact on other domains is still unclear. We aimed to verify the potential effects of a classroom standing desk intervention on cognitive function and academic achievement in 6th-grade students. This was a controlled trial conducted with two classes [intervention (n"‰="‰22) and control (n"‰="‰27)] from a public school in Lisbon, Portugal. The intervention was carried out for 16Â weeks and consisted of multi-level actions (students, parents, and teachers) centered on the implementation of standing desks in the intervention classroom. The control group had traditional classes with no use of standing desks or any other interference/action from the research team. Pre- and post-assessments of executive functions (attention, inhibitory function, memory, and fluid intelligence) and academic achievement were obtained. No differences between groups were found at baseline. Both groups improved (time effect) academic achievement (p"‰<"‰0.001), memory span (p"‰<"‰0.001), and inhibitory function (p"‰="‰0.008). Group versus time interactions were observed regarding operational memory (intervention: +"‰18.0% and control: +"‰41.6%; p"‰="‰0.039) and non-verbal fluid intelligence (intervention: âˆ’"‰14.0% and control: +"‰3.9%; p"‰="‰0.017). We concluded that a 16-week classroom standing desk intervention did not improve cognitive performance or academic achievement more than the traditional sitting classes.
Nature.com
COP27 will be deadlocked if climate adaptation funding promise is broken
November’s climate summit in Egypt is heading for stalemate unless low- and middle-income countries can trust funding promises made by richer nations. You have full access to this article via your institution. The next Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP27, is...
Nature.com
Carbon Monitor Cities near-real-time daily estimates of CO emissions from 1500 cities worldwide
Building on near-real-time and spatially explicit estimates of daily carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, here we present and analyze a new city-level dataset of fossil fuel and cement emissions, Carbon Monitor Cities, which provides daily estimates of emissions from January 2019 through December 2021 for 1500 cities in 46 countries, and disaggregates five sectors: power generation, residential (buildings), industry, ground transportation, and aviation. The goal of this dataset is to improve the timeliness and temporal resolution of city-level emission inventories and includes estimates for both functional urban areas and city administrative areas that are consistent with global and regional totals. Comparisons with other datasets (i.e. CEADs, MEIC, Vulcan, and CDP-ICLEI Track) were performed, and we estimate the overall annual uncertainty range to be Â±21.7%. Carbon Monitor Cities is a near-real-time, city-level emission dataset that includes cities around the world, including the first estimates for many cities in low-income countries.
Nature.com
Heatwave"“blocking relation change likely dominates over decrease in blocking frequency under global warming
Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 68 (2022) Cite this article. Extra-tropical continental summer heatwaves often occur under persistent anticyclones or blocking. Here we partition heatwave changes into contributions from blocking changes, heatwave"“blocking relation change and mean temperature increase, under global warming in climate models. We employ an optimized blocking index that best correlates with heatwaves (Pearson correlation of 0.7) and find heatwave-driving blocking decreases but the change in heatwave"“blocking relation likely dominates. Over Europe, with a historical heatwave frequency of 2.5%, less blocking will cause 0.6% fewer heatwaves, steepened heatwave"“blocking relation will cause 1.4% more heatwaves, and the mean temperature increase will cause 60% more heatwaves. Over Greenland, flattened heatwave"“blocking relation will dominate over the insignificant decrease in blocking. The future increase in heatwave frequency is not caused by changes in blocking frequency, but by factors such as thermodynamics, that enhance the capacity of blocking to drive heatwaves.
Nature.com
Telehealth in hematopoietic cell transplantation: perspective from patients at a public hospital in Brazil
Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (HCT) is a potential curative treatment for hematological diseases. Patients undergoing HCT are usually immunosuppressed and require frequent outpatient visits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced the challenge of providing medical care for HCT patients while preventing environmental exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Our HCT team (i.g., physicians, nurses, pharmacists, a dietician, and a social worker) started performing telehealth using a HIPAA-compliant Google Meet-based institutional platform or telephone calls in March/2020. To evaluate the feasibility of using this strategy as a permanent tool, we sent out a survey to HCT recipients to better understand their opinion on and early experience with telehealth.
Nature.com
Critical ionic transport across an oxygen-vacancy ordering transition
Phase transition points can be used to critically reduce the ionic migration activation energy, which is important for realizing high-performance electrolytes at low temperatures. Here, we demonstrate a route toward low-temperature thermionic conduction in solids, by exploiting the critically lowered activation energy associated with oxygen transport in Ca-substituted bismuth ferrite (Bi1-xCaxFeO3-Î´) films. Our demonstration relies on the finding that a compositional phase transition occurs by varying Ca doping ratio across xCa â‰ƒ 0.45 between two structural phases with oxygen-vacancy channel ordering along <100> or <110> crystal axis, respectively. Regardless of the atomic-scale irregularity in defect distribution at the doping ratio, the activation energy is largely suppressed to 0.43"‰eV, compared with ~0.9"‰eV measured in otherwise rigid phases. From first-principles calculations, we propose that the effective short-range attraction between two positively charged oxygen vacancies sharing lattice deformation not only forms the defect orders but also suppresses the activation energy through concerted hopping.
Nature.com
Comparison of surgical outcomes of posterior surgeries between cervical spondylotic myelopathy and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament
Retrospective multicenter study. To compare the surgical outcomes and complications of posterior decompression between individuals with cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM) and those with ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL). Setting. Seventeen medical institutions in Japan. Methods. This study included 814 individuals with CSM (n"‰="‰636) and OPLL (n"‰="‰178) who underwent...
