Characterizing the permeability evolution and methane release is of great significance for the safe mining of the high gas outburst seams, as well as coal and gas simultaneous extraction. It contributes to reduce methane emissions from coal mining for greenhouse effect control. Theoretical analysis, laboratory testing, and numerical simulation are widely used methods to characterize the permeability and methane release with the treatment process of pressure-relief mining. However, these methods cannot fully reflect the complexity of filed practice. In this study, we report the effectiveness of protective coal seam (PCS) mining and the pressure-relief area in the protected coal seam (PDCS) based on detailed and integrated field measurements in a Chinese coal mine. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first time to measure the permeability coefficient and gas pressure evolution in the PDCS during the process of PCS longwall mining. The evolution of the permeability coefficient in the pressure-relief area during PCS mining can be divided into four stages: slowly decreasing, sharply increasing, gradually decreasing, and basically stable. The maximum permeability coefficient is 322 times of the initial value and stabilized at 100 times after the goaf compacted. The gas pressure evolution in the PDCS indicates that the strike pressure relief angle is 52.2Â° at the active longwall face zone, and 59.3Â° at the installation roadway side. The inclined pressure relief angles at the lower and upper sides of the longwall face are 75Â° and 78.9Â°, respectively. The residual gas content and gas pressure of the PDCS in the pressure-relief area are reduced to less than 6 m3/t and within 0.4Â MPa, respectively. The field measurements further prove that pressure-relief mining can prevent coal and gas outbursts in PDCSs. The field observations in this paper can serve as benchmark evidence for theoretical analysis and numerical simulations, and also provide insights into realizing safety mining in similar conditions.

