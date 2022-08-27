ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Fair Food, Blackberry Festival, and Cider Slushies

The Washington State Fair is here Sept. 2-25. The air will fill with the smell of onion burgers and deep-fried everything. Be sure to try the famous Fisher scones, deep-fried food at Totally Fried, Dole Whip from Duris Elephant Ears & Dole Whip, and a Krusty Pup (a very good fried corndog).
BREMERTON, WA
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
q13fox.com

Art Oberto dies at age 95

Seattle's Meat King, Art Oberto, died Friday just days after his 95th birthday. He is credited with building his family business into one of Seattle's most recognizable brands.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Amazon’s Popular Banana Stand Opens in Downtown Bellevue

The new banana stand in Bellevue is a community fruit stand that was started by Amazon. The stand offers free bananas to passersby. Located at Amazon’s Bingo building, the address is 333 108th Avenue Northeast. Referred to as “Banista”, the stand is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3:30pm.
BELLEVUE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Summer in the South Sound

When the sun shines on the South Sound, folks don’t waste any time heading outside and enjoying all the area has to offer. Here’s a look back at some sunny days of the past. Splashing Into Summer. Bathing suit season in the South Sound is short and sweet....
TACOMA, WA
Crosscut

New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands

Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Meet Carolyn Sellar, the wonder woman of whisky and wild animals

A Seattle woman is among an elite group of international finalists striving to become a Master of Scotch Whisky with The Council of Whiskey Masters. Around ten people ~in the world~ have made it this far in the process and will participate in a series of exams in Scotland in September 2022 for a shot at earning the title.
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

The Top 62 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 29-Sept 5, 2022

As August fades into September, there's plenty of late summer happenings on the calendar to turn your attention to. Read on for the top events through Labor Day, from PAX West 2022 to the final days of The Infinite and from Leon Bridges to KEXP Presents: Sonic Boom 25th Anniversary.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

What Time Should Seattle School Days Start?

► Dr. Maida Chen, director, Pediatric Sleep Disorders Center at Seattle Children’s. ► Manuela Slye, co-vice president, Seattle Council PTSA. ► MC: I think from a scientific and a medical standpoint, the decisions that were implemented in 2017, to push high schools back and elementary schools earlier, were based on a fair amount of robust science—more than one study and actually fairly big policies put out by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine and the CDC that all recommended secondary school start after 8:30.
SEATTLE, WA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

New footage shows Seattle ferry making impact during ‘hard landing’

New footage shows Seattle ferry making impact during 'hard landing'. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The state ferry that was damaged during a “hard landing”...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington

MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...

