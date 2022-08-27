Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Is Washington's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Washington
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Washington
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Fair Food, Blackberry Festival, and Cider Slushies
The Washington State Fair is here Sept. 2-25. The air will fill with the smell of onion burgers and deep-fried everything. Be sure to try the famous Fisher scones, deep-fried food at Totally Fried, Dole Whip from Duris Elephant Ears & Dole Whip, and a Krusty Pup (a very good fried corndog).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
visitseattle.org
Athenian Seafood Restaurant and Bar
Fresh seafood, Seattle’s best waterfront views. Open daily for breakfast and lunch. Evening dining in the summer.
q13fox.com
Art Oberto dies at age 95
Seattle's Meat King, Art Oberto, died Friday just days after his 95th birthday. He is credited with building his family business into one of Seattle's most recognizable brands.
downtownbellevue.com
Amazon’s Popular Banana Stand Opens in Downtown Bellevue
The new banana stand in Bellevue is a community fruit stand that was started by Amazon. The stand offers free bananas to passersby. Located at Amazon’s Bingo building, the address is 333 108th Avenue Northeast. Referred to as “Banista”, the stand is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3:30pm.
southsoundmag.com
Summer in the South Sound
When the sun shines on the South Sound, folks don’t waste any time heading outside and enjoying all the area has to offer. Here’s a look back at some sunny days of the past. Splashing Into Summer. Bathing suit season in the South Sound is short and sweet....
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Seattle
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
2022 Washington State Fair: What to do, where to eat and what to watch
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Funnel cakes, Ferris wheels and family-friendly fun are just days away. Here is a complete guide for what to do, what to eat and where to park at the 2022 Washington State Fair. This year, there will be new food and beverage vendors, exhibits and concerts.
Half of Seattle homes failed to sell for initial asking price in July
Nearly 50% of houses in Seattle were sold below their initial asking price, nearly double the amount from July 2021, across an overall cooling housing market nationwide, according to Redfin data. A high share of home sellers dropped their asking price in July, particularly in pandemic boomtowns like Seattle and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's The Best Italian Restaurant In Washington
Taste of Home found the best Italian restaurant in each state.
seattlerefined.com
Meet Carolyn Sellar, the wonder woman of whisky and wild animals
A Seattle woman is among an elite group of international finalists striving to become a Master of Scotch Whisky with The Council of Whiskey Masters. Around ten people ~in the world~ have made it this far in the process and will participate in a series of exams in Scotland in September 2022 for a shot at earning the title.
everout.com
The Top 62 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 29-Sept 5, 2022
As August fades into September, there's plenty of late summer happenings on the calendar to turn your attention to. Read on for the top events through Labor Day, from PAX West 2022 to the final days of The Infinite and from Leon Bridges to KEXP Presents: Sonic Boom 25th Anniversary.
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
seattlemet.com
What Time Should Seattle School Days Start?
► Dr. Maida Chen, director, Pediatric Sleep Disorders Center at Seattle Children’s. ► Manuela Slye, co-vice president, Seattle Council PTSA. ► MC: I think from a scientific and a medical standpoint, the decisions that were implemented in 2017, to push high schools back and elementary schools earlier, were based on a fair amount of robust science—more than one study and actually fairly big policies put out by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine and the CDC that all recommended secondary school start after 8:30.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
New footage shows Seattle ferry making impact during ‘hard landing’
New footage shows Seattle ferry making impact during 'hard landing'. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The state ferry that was damaged during a “hard landing”...
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Scorching end to August as Heat Advisory goes into effect
SEATTLE - September may be knocking on our door, but the summer heat is not done here in Western Washington. Highs today will skyrocket to the upper 80s and low 90s. The National Weather Service posted a Heat Advisory that runs from noon today to midnight tonight. Make sure to...
Comments / 0