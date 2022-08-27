Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
23005 Kelly Rd
Updated Apartments, Heat and Water included. Section 8 Accepted - Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with landlord paid heat and water. Updated kitchen and bath, dedicated parking space, Air condition, and onsite laundry. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. Ask us about the security deposit replacement program!. Location. 23005 Kelly...
22059 Parkview Dr
-Hardwood Floors in foyer, kitchen, dining room, and living room. -Crown molding in living room, dining room, and kitchen. -Fan/Light combo in living room and master bedroom.
41746 Marold Dr
Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Ranch with Full Basement - Enjoy your 1700sqft ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Living room with hardwood floors and natural brick fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to dining room. Completely redone full bath with double vanity sinks and beautiful tile work in shower. Basement provides tons of storage or additional living space. Space for washer and dryer in house. Two car garage attached. Great location at 18 1/2 and Mound Rd.
2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD
Birmingham One Bedroom / One Bathroom Second Floor Unit - Welcome to Birmingham! Private entry, second floor unit available at 675 sq ft. Property offers coin operated laundry, storage cage, assigned parking space and landlord pays heat and water. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, MI. Address...
35258 W 8 Mile
Garden Court Manor - 1 Bedroom Renovated - Great 1 bedroom renovated apartment! In unit washer and dryer. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Units have either balconies or patios. Large door-wall in living room provide plenty of natural light. Central heat and central air. Bedroom has large walk in closet. Each unit has an assigned carport parking spot.
Park Place Apartments
Thank you for your interest in Park Place Apartments. At Park Place,. you can enjoy a park like setting and still be conveniently located.We offer Apartments with affordable prices including heat and water. Our We Care policy puts customer satisfaction first. We offer 24 hour on-call emergency maintenance service.Our community...
5540 Grayton Street OFF BOARD
Awesome East English Village 2 Bedrooms unit - Awesome East English Village 2 Family Home with 2 Bedroom, 1 bath lower level available. large Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Full eat-in updated Kitchen with Granite countertop with, and beautiful Hardwood Floors. Tenant pays all utilities. Before viewing this property...
13951 Saint Mary's
Renovated Lower 2 Bedroom Duplex in Detroit - Come see this renovated 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Lower-Level Duplex in Detroit. Neutral Colors, Carpeted, Decorative Fireplace in Living Room. $55 Application Fee per Adult. $325.00, Cleaning Fee. $130 Admin Fee. $15 Monthly Resident Fee. No Pets, No Smoking. FOR LEASING INFORMATION...
1872 E Outer Dr
Section 8 OK. Minimum three (3) year (36 month) lease term required (no exceptions). Beautiful remodeled 900 square foot (approx.) 2 bedroom, one (1) bath colonial style condo centrally located near 8 Mile and Dequindre, two upstairs bedrooms and one bath. Water is included, and unit features carpeted upstairs bedrooms, painted basement floor, updated kitchen with gas range and refrigerator. Unit is move-in ready and a Must See! This one won't last long! Occupant to establish utilities in their name. No pets allowed (no breed, NO exceptions). Security deposit is $2,000.00.
East Seven Mile Apartments
**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
Senior apartment residents without power say building generator hasn't worked in 5 years
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents of a Highland Park senior citizen apartment complex say they’re fed up. "They have a generator that hasn’t been working in five years," said Michelle Duhart. After the powerful storms moved through Monday night, the residents say they don’t have power...
Video captures thief stealing Dodge Challenger in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Surveillance video captured the theft of a Dodge Challenger in Downtown Detroit early Monday. The suspect can be seen on the video entering a broken window of the car while it was parked at Grand River and Griswold around 2:30 a.m. He had a computer device with him.
18673 Santa Barbara
Lovely home - Beautiful brick Tudor style home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, living room, dining room and full unfinished basement. This home also has a backyard deck and detached garage. A MUST SEE!. Call/text between the hours of 8AM-9PM or email anytime to schedule a tour. P: (248) 717-1250...
Woman's body found inside car in wooded area of Woodhaven
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Woodhaven police responded to a call about a vehicle parked in a wooded area Tuesday, they found a woman's body. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was found with its front end angled into a small creek.
Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million
'Kings & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?'
‘Thank you, Lord’: 100 Detroiters given back deeds to their homes with help of city program
DETROIT – Dozens of Detroiters no longer have to worry about losing their homes as 100 people were handed over their deeds Wednesday. They were all part of a City of Detroit program that allows people living in homes owned by the land bank to buy them back. The...
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
A great lunch spot can be hard to find these days: Here are 10 in metro Detroit
Put simply, grabbing a bite for lunch is not as simple as it once was. With continued labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues, the restaurant industry continues to face seemingly insurmountable challenges. As a result, restaurateurs are making difficult decisions, leading to cuts in business hours and days of operation.
Man, woman both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways
DETROIT – A man and a woman were both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways, police said. The first shooting happened at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 31) in the 20500 block of Santa Rosa Drive, according to authorities. A 63-year-old man was sitting in...
Police break down how 2 women, 2 men in Metro Detroit helped move trash bags of drugs sold on dark web
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Officials said two women and two men were part of a dark web operation in Metro Detroit that involved moving garbage bags full of drugs and mailing orders individually from a post office. ‘Large-scale dark web drug vendor’. Officials said they began an investigation in...
