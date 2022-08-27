ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

thevarsitynews.net

23005 Kelly Rd

Updated Apartments, Heat and Water included. Section 8 Accepted - Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with landlord paid heat and water. Updated kitchen and bath, dedicated parking space, Air condition, and onsite laundry. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. Ask us about the security deposit replacement program!. Location. 23005 Kelly...
EASTPOINTE, MI
thevarsitynews.net

22059 Parkview Dr

-Hardwood Floors in foyer, kitchen, dining room, and living room. -Crown molding in living room, dining room, and kitchen. -Fan/Light combo in living room and master bedroom.
TAYLOR, MI
thevarsitynews.net

41746 Marold Dr

Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Ranch with Full Basement - Enjoy your 1700sqft ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Living room with hardwood floors and natural brick fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to dining room. Completely redone full bath with double vanity sinks and beautiful tile work in shower. Basement provides tons of storage or additional living space. Space for washer and dryer in house. Two car garage attached. Great location at 18 1/2 and Mound Rd.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
thevarsitynews.net

2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD

Birmingham One Bedroom / One Bathroom Second Floor Unit - Welcome to Birmingham! Private entry, second floor unit available at 675 sq ft. Property offers coin operated laundry, storage cage, assigned parking space and landlord pays heat and water. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, MI. Address...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
thevarsitynews.net

35258 W 8 Mile

Garden Court Manor - 1 Bedroom Renovated - Great 1 bedroom renovated apartment! In unit washer and dryer. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Units have either balconies or patios. Large door-wall in living room provide plenty of natural light. Central heat and central air. Bedroom has large walk in closet. Each unit has an assigned carport parking spot.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
thevarsitynews.net

Park Place Apartments

Thank you for your interest in Park Place Apartments. At Park Place,. you can enjoy a park like setting and still be conveniently located.We offer Apartments with affordable prices including heat and water. Our We Care policy puts customer satisfaction first. We offer 24 hour on-call emergency maintenance service.Our community...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
thevarsitynews.net

5540 Grayton Street OFF BOARD

Awesome East English Village 2 Bedrooms unit - Awesome East English Village 2 Family Home with 2 Bedroom, 1 bath lower level available. large Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Full eat-in updated Kitchen with Granite countertop with, and beautiful Hardwood Floors. Tenant pays all utilities. Before viewing this property...
DETROIT, MI
thevarsitynews.net

13951 Saint Mary's

Renovated Lower 2 Bedroom Duplex in Detroit - Come see this renovated 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Lower-Level Duplex in Detroit. Neutral Colors, Carpeted, Decorative Fireplace in Living Room. $55 Application Fee per Adult. $325.00, Cleaning Fee. $130 Admin Fee. $15 Monthly Resident Fee. No Pets, No Smoking. FOR LEASING INFORMATION...
DETROIT, MI
thevarsitynews.net

1872 E Outer Dr

Section 8 OK. Minimum three (3) year (36 month) lease term required (no exceptions). Beautiful remodeled 900 square foot (approx.) 2 bedroom, one (1) bath colonial style condo centrally located near 8 Mile and Dequindre, two upstairs bedrooms and one bath. Water is included, and unit features carpeted upstairs bedrooms, painted basement floor, updated kitchen with gas range and refrigerator. Unit is move-in ready and a Must See! This one won't last long! Occupant to establish utilities in their name. No pets allowed (no breed, NO exceptions). Security deposit is $2,000.00.
DETROIT, MI
thevarsitynews.net

East Seven Mile Apartments

**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Video captures thief stealing Dodge Challenger in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Surveillance video captured the theft of a Dodge Challenger in Downtown Detroit early Monday. The suspect can be seen on the video entering a broken window of the car while it was parked at Grand River and Griswold around 2:30 a.m. He had a computer device with him.
DETROIT, MI
thevarsitynews.net

18673 Santa Barbara

Lovely home - Beautiful brick Tudor style home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, living room, dining room and full unfinished basement. This home also has a backyard deck and detached garage. A MUST SEE!. Call/text between the hours of 8AM-9PM or email anytime to schedule a tour. P: (248) 717-1250...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman's body found inside car in wooded area of Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Woodhaven police responded to a call about a vehicle parked in a wooded area Tuesday, they found a woman's body. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was found with its front end angled into a small creek.
WOODHAVEN, MI

