3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in Michigan
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard Knocks
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, August 31, 2022: Detroit Land Bank Authority presents deeds to ‘Occupied Buy Back’ graduates
Residents who have graduated from the Detroit Land Bank Authority’s Occupied Buy Back program received deeds to homes Wednesday. The goal of the land bank is to return the city’s blighted and vacant properties to livable standards. The Occupied Buy Back program offers residents land bank homes with an opportunity to purchase the property for just $1,000 after completing the program requirements. Detroit city council member Coleman Young II attended the ceremony. He says this is the beginning of an effort to regain self-sufficiency.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
20074 Greydale
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
Live Like Royalty In This Michigan Home Still for Sale Near Rochester
How has no one bought up this incredible home? There's no hiding how cool it is. It feels like it's right out of a movie. You could film a medieval epic form the exterior, and a jewel heist movie from the interior. There's no doubt if you had the money,...
A great lunch spot can be hard to find these days: Here are 10 in metro Detroit
Put simply, grabbing a bite for lunch is not as simple as it once was. With continued labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues, the restaurant industry continues to face seemingly insurmountable challenges. As a result, restaurateurs are making difficult decisions, leading to cuts in business hours and days of operation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police break down how 2 women, 2 men in Metro Detroit helped move trash bags of drugs sold on dark web
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Officials said two women and two men were part of a dark web operation in Metro Detroit that involved moving garbage bags full of drugs and mailing orders individually from a post office. ‘Large-scale dark web drug vendor’. Officials said they began an investigation in...
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
Detroit is closer to getting recreational weed after dismissal of cannabis ordinance lawsuits
(Hopefully for real, for real this time)
23005 Kelly Rd
41746 Marold Dr
ClickOnDetroit.com
Looking for a job? Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosts local job fair for Metro Detroiters
DETROIT – The largest inland port in the state is searching for people looking for a job. The Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosted a job fair for those interested in working on ships, in ports or in logistics. Six employers were looking to fill over 100 positions. Evans Distributions...
2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
Detroit News
John Boll, real estate investor, philanthropist, dies at 93
John Boll, who turned a small construction business into one of the world's largest mobile community management companies, died last Wednesday, his family said. Mr. Boll was also a philanthropist who supported charities in Detroit, Colorado and Florida. He was surrounded by family when he died in Detroit. He was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tacos, burritos, and “Seaviche”: A known Detroit deli expands their menu
The Bread Basket Deli in Detroit offers a variety of options from breakfast sandwiches to triple-decker clubs to peach cobbler. Known for their numerous deli sandwiches including their legendary corn beef sandwich, reuben sandwich, and B.B. special, this Detroit restaurant is expanding their menu. The Bread Basket Deli restaurant owner,...
East Seven Mile Apartments
Park Place Apartments
Detroit's Eastern Market After Dark returns with annual event after two years off
Featured artists include Philip Simpson, Donna Jackson, Bryce Detroit, and more
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for suspect after west side break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who broke into a home on the city's west side Saturday afternoon. Security camera footage showed the suspect hopping a back fence of the house in the 18200 block of Littlefield, near the Lodge Freeway, at 12:30 p.m. Anyone...
