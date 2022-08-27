ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, August 31, 2022: Detroit Land Bank Authority presents deeds to ‘Occupied Buy Back’ graduates

Residents who have graduated from the Detroit Land Bank Authority’s Occupied Buy Back program received deeds to homes Wednesday. The goal of the land bank is to return the city’s blighted and vacant properties to livable standards. The Occupied Buy Back program offers residents land bank homes with an opportunity to purchase the property for just $1,000 after completing the program requirements. Detroit city council member Coleman Young II attended the ceremony. He says this is the beginning of an effort to regain self-sufficiency.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul

A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
DETROIT, MI
thevarsitynews.net

20074 Greydale

Brick Ranch W/ Finished basement and 1.5 baths - Awesome brick ranch with updates galore, including new kitchen, ceramic tile, hardwood floors and carpet, partially finished bathroom with additional bathroom. This home has a lot of offer in a great neighborhood. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. For more...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
thevarsitynews.net

23005 Kelly Rd

Updated Apartments, Heat and Water included. Section 8 Accepted - Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with landlord paid heat and water. Updated kitchen and bath, dedicated parking space, Air condition, and onsite laundry. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. Ask us about the security deposit replacement program!. Location. 23005 Kelly...
EASTPOINTE, MI
thevarsitynews.net

41746 Marold Dr

Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Ranch with Full Basement - Enjoy your 1700sqft ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Living room with hardwood floors and natural brick fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to dining room. Completely redone full bath with double vanity sinks and beautiful tile work in shower. Basement provides tons of storage or additional living space. Space for washer and dryer in house. Two car garage attached. Great location at 18 1/2 and Mound Rd.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
thevarsitynews.net

2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD

Birmingham One Bedroom / One Bathroom Second Floor Unit - Welcome to Birmingham! Private entry, second floor unit available at 675 sq ft. Property offers coin operated laundry, storage cage, assigned parking space and landlord pays heat and water. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, MI. Address...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

John Boll, real estate investor, philanthropist, dies at 93

John Boll, who turned a small construction business into one of the world's largest mobile community management companies, died last Wednesday, his family said. Mr. Boll was also a philanthropist who supported charities in Detroit, Colorado and Florida. He was surrounded by family when he died in Detroit. He was...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tacos, burritos, and “Seaviche”: A known Detroit deli expands their menu

The Bread Basket Deli in Detroit offers a variety of options from breakfast sandwiches to triple-decker clubs to peach cobbler. Known for their numerous deli sandwiches including their legendary corn beef sandwich, reuben sandwich, and B.B. special, this Detroit restaurant is expanding their menu. The Bread Basket Deli restaurant owner,...
DETROIT, MI
thevarsitynews.net

East Seven Mile Apartments

**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
DETROIT, MI
thevarsitynews.net

Park Place Apartments

Thank you for your interest in Park Place Apartments. At Park Place,. you can enjoy a park like setting and still be conveniently located.We offer Apartments with affordable prices including heat and water. Our We Care policy puts customer satisfaction first. We offer 24 hour on-call emergency maintenance service.Our community...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police looking for suspect after west side break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who broke into a home on the city's west side Saturday afternoon. Security camera footage showed the suspect hopping a back fence of the house in the 18200 block of Littlefield, near the Lodge Freeway, at 12:30 p.m. Anyone...
DETROIT, MI

