Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
thevarsitynews.net
41746 Marold Dr
Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Ranch with Full Basement - Enjoy your 1700sqft ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Living room with hardwood floors and natural brick fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to dining room. Completely redone full bath with double vanity sinks and beautiful tile work in shower. Basement provides tons of storage or additional living space. Space for washer and dryer in house. Two car garage attached. Great location at 18 1/2 and Mound Rd.
thevarsitynews.net
20074 Greydale
Brick Ranch W/ Finished basement and 1.5 baths - Awesome brick ranch with updates galore, including new kitchen, ceramic tile, hardwood floors and carpet, partially finished bathroom with additional bathroom. This home has a lot of offer in a great neighborhood. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. For more...
thevarsitynews.net
35258 W 8 Mile
Garden Court Manor - 1 Bedroom Renovated - Great 1 bedroom renovated apartment! In unit washer and dryer. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Units have either balconies or patios. Large door-wall in living room provide plenty of natural light. Central heat and central air. Bedroom has large walk in closet. Each unit has an assigned carport parking spot.
thevarsitynews.net
20307 Westover
20307 Westover, Southfield, MI., 48075 - Open House Tuesday (8-30-22) 6:00pm-7:00pm. Clean two bedroom home with an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and bath, one car attached garage and a large fenced in yard. Comes with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Location. 20307 Westover, Southfield, MI. Address approximated. Rent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevarsitynews.net
23005 Kelly Rd
Updated Apartments, Heat and Water included. Section 8 Accepted - Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with landlord paid heat and water. Updated kitchen and bath, dedicated parking space, Air condition, and onsite laundry. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. Ask us about the security deposit replacement program!. Location. 23005 Kelly...
thevarsitynews.net
2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD
Birmingham One Bedroom / One Bathroom Second Floor Unit - Welcome to Birmingham! Private entry, second floor unit available at 675 sq ft. Property offers coin operated laundry, storage cage, assigned parking space and landlord pays heat and water. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, MI. Address...
thevarsitynews.net
22059 Parkview Dr
-Hardwood Floors in foyer, kitchen, dining room, and living room. -Crown molding in living room, dining room, and kitchen. -Fan/Light combo in living room and master bedroom.
thevarsitynews.net
Park Place Apartments
Thank you for your interest in Park Place Apartments. At Park Place,. you can enjoy a park like setting and still be conveniently located.We offer Apartments with affordable prices including heat and water. Our We Care policy puts customer satisfaction first. We offer 24 hour on-call emergency maintenance service.Our community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevarsitynews.net
1872 E Outer Dr
Section 8 OK. Minimum three (3) year (36 month) lease term required (no exceptions). Beautiful remodeled 900 square foot (approx.) 2 bedroom, one (1) bath colonial style condo centrally located near 8 Mile and Dequindre, two upstairs bedrooms and one bath. Water is included, and unit features carpeted upstairs bedrooms, painted basement floor, updated kitchen with gas range and refrigerator. Unit is move-in ready and a Must See! This one won't last long! Occupant to establish utilities in their name. No pets allowed (no breed, NO exceptions). Security deposit is $2,000.00.
thevarsitynews.net
13951 Saint Mary's
Renovated Lower 2 Bedroom Duplex in Detroit - Come see this renovated 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Lower-Level Duplex in Detroit. Neutral Colors, Carpeted, Decorative Fireplace in Living Room. $55 Application Fee per Adult. $325.00, Cleaning Fee. $130 Admin Fee. $15 Monthly Resident Fee. No Pets, No Smoking. FOR LEASING INFORMATION...
fox2detroit.com
Westland couple hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - For many homeowners without power in Metro Detroit, a generator can be a life-saver. But one Westland couple found out improperly storing a generator can have dangerous consequences. They had their generator on, but it was too close to the home. "They did put it...
thevarsitynews.net
East Seven Mile Apartments
**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Senior apartment residents without power say building generator hasn't worked in 5 years
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents of a Highland Park senior citizen apartment complex say they’re fed up. "They have a generator that hasn’t been working in five years," said Michelle Duhart. After the powerful storms moved through Monday night, the residents say they don’t have power...
fox2detroit.com
Generator fire torches van, catches on house in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A generator fire caught a van on fire and spread to a house in Eastpointe Tuesday night, and had it not been for a neighbor who sprang into action - damages may have been much worse. Neighbor Bob Smith grabbed his garden hose and as...
HometownLife.com
Longtime gas station on Livonia's eastern border prepares for massive renovations
A longtime Livonia gas station is about to see some major improvements. The Sunoco at 27417 Five Mile on the southwest corner of Inkster is set for a massive overhaul, including a brand-new look and expansion for the convenience store. The station — around since the 1950s and last receiving a renovation in the early 1970s — will drop its auto repair bays, instead expanding the retail shop inside. It will also feature a new, modern look on the exterior.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It just hit my house right in the middle’: Massive tree damages home in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Local 4 has seen extensive damage across Metro Detroit, and Tuesday night, one Macomb County family will have to make repairs to their new home. To make matters worse, the family seen in the video player above just moved into this home, and it’s quite beautiful.
Westland neighborhood cleaning up after 50-foot-tree falls on cars, clips house
A Westland neighborhood is waking up Tuesday morning to clean up the damage left behind from Monday afternoon's storm. The high winds and rain knocked down power lines and uprooted trees.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: August 28, 1972
From the August 28, 1972 edition of The Wayne Herald. The new six-bay hangar at the Wayne Airport is in the skeleton stage now, but is expected to take shape quickly with the cement floor poured and support beams in place. Carhart Lumber has the $33,423 contract for the all-steel...
A great lunch spot can be hard to find these days: Here are 10 in metro Detroit
Put simply, grabbing a bite for lunch is not as simple as it once was. With continued labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues, the restaurant industry continues to face seemingly insurmountable challenges. As a result, restaurateurs are making difficult decisions, leading to cuts in business hours and days of operation.
Comments / 2