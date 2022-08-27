ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

thevarsitynews.net

41746 Marold Dr

Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Ranch with Full Basement - Enjoy your 1700sqft ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Living room with hardwood floors and natural brick fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to dining room. Completely redone full bath with double vanity sinks and beautiful tile work in shower. Basement provides tons of storage or additional living space. Space for washer and dryer in house. Two car garage attached. Great location at 18 1/2 and Mound Rd.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
thevarsitynews.net

20074 Greydale

Brick Ranch W/ Finished basement and 1.5 baths - Awesome brick ranch with updates galore, including new kitchen, ceramic tile, hardwood floors and carpet, partially finished bathroom with additional bathroom. This home has a lot of offer in a great neighborhood. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. For more...
DETROIT, MI
thevarsitynews.net

35258 W 8 Mile

Garden Court Manor - 1 Bedroom Renovated - Great 1 bedroom renovated apartment! In unit washer and dryer. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Units have either balconies or patios. Large door-wall in living room provide plenty of natural light. Central heat and central air. Bedroom has large walk in closet. Each unit has an assigned carport parking spot.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
thevarsitynews.net

20307 Westover

20307 Westover, Southfield, MI., 48075 - Open House Tuesday (8-30-22) 6:00pm-7:00pm. Clean two bedroom home with an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and bath, one car attached garage and a large fenced in yard. Comes with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Location. 20307 Westover, Southfield, MI. Address approximated. Rent.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
thevarsitynews.net

23005 Kelly Rd

Updated Apartments, Heat and Water included. Section 8 Accepted - Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with landlord paid heat and water. Updated kitchen and bath, dedicated parking space, Air condition, and onsite laundry. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. Ask us about the security deposit replacement program!. Location. 23005 Kelly...
EASTPOINTE, MI
thevarsitynews.net

2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD

Birmingham One Bedroom / One Bathroom Second Floor Unit - Welcome to Birmingham! Private entry, second floor unit available at 675 sq ft. Property offers coin operated laundry, storage cage, assigned parking space and landlord pays heat and water. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, MI. Address...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
thevarsitynews.net

22059 Parkview Dr

-Hardwood Floors in foyer, kitchen, dining room, and living room. -Crown molding in living room, dining room, and kitchen. -Fan/Light combo in living room and master bedroom.
TAYLOR, MI
thevarsitynews.net

Park Place Apartments

Thank you for your interest in Park Place Apartments. At Park Place,. you can enjoy a park like setting and still be conveniently located.We offer Apartments with affordable prices including heat and water. Our We Care policy puts customer satisfaction first. We offer 24 hour on-call emergency maintenance service.Our community...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
thevarsitynews.net

1872 E Outer Dr

Section 8 OK. Minimum three (3) year (36 month) lease term required (no exceptions). Beautiful remodeled 900 square foot (approx.) 2 bedroom, one (1) bath colonial style condo centrally located near 8 Mile and Dequindre, two upstairs bedrooms and one bath. Water is included, and unit features carpeted upstairs bedrooms, painted basement floor, updated kitchen with gas range and refrigerator. Unit is move-in ready and a Must See! This one won't last long! Occupant to establish utilities in their name. No pets allowed (no breed, NO exceptions). Security deposit is $2,000.00.
DETROIT, MI
thevarsitynews.net

13951 Saint Mary's

Renovated Lower 2 Bedroom Duplex in Detroit - Come see this renovated 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Lower-Level Duplex in Detroit. Neutral Colors, Carpeted, Decorative Fireplace in Living Room. $55 Application Fee per Adult. $325.00, Cleaning Fee. $130 Admin Fee. $15 Monthly Resident Fee. No Pets, No Smoking. FOR LEASING INFORMATION...
DETROIT, MI
thevarsitynews.net

East Seven Mile Apartments

**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Generator fire torches van, catches on house in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A generator fire caught a van on fire and spread to a house in Eastpointe Tuesday night, and had it not been for a neighbor who sprang into action - damages may have been much worse. Neighbor Bob Smith grabbed his garden hose and as...
EASTPOINTE, MI
HometownLife.com

Longtime gas station on Livonia's eastern border prepares for massive renovations

A longtime Livonia gas station is about to see some major improvements. The Sunoco at 27417 Five Mile on the southwest corner of Inkster is set for a massive overhaul, including a brand-new look and expansion for the convenience store. The station — around since the 1950s and last receiving a renovation in the early 1970s — will drop its auto repair bays, instead expanding the retail shop inside. It will also feature a new, modern look on the exterior.
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: August 28, 1972

From the August 28, 1972 edition of The Wayne Herald. The new six-bay hangar at the Wayne Airport is in the skeleton stage now, but is expected to take shape quickly with the cement floor poured and support beams in place. Carhart Lumber has the $33,423 contract for the all-steel...
WAYNE, MI

