The Kettle Moraine Lutheran Chargers hosted the Sussex Hamilton Chargers for their fourth annual Battle of the Chargers match tonight. Each year the Chargers team up to raise money for an organization and this year we were excited to have the opportunity to raise money for the MACC Fund. The MACC Fund’s mission is to find a cure for childhood cancer and related blood disorders by providing funding for research. The Sussex Hamilton Chargers took the match in three sets, winning 25-13, 30-28 and 28-26. KML was able to recover after the first set, going point for point with Sussex Hamilton until the end and lost 30-28 in the second set. The KML Chargers had the lead for the majority of the third set but were unable to close out the final points resulting in a 28-26 loss. KML was led in kills by Emily Honzelka with 9 and Samantha Kohl with 8. Emily Honzelka and Amanda Hillmann both led with 4 blocks each. KML was led in assists by Ella Walz with 20. Samantha Kohl ended the night with 19 digs while Meredith Bock had 16 digs and Ella Walz had 15 digs. Emily Honzelka had 4 aces and Ella Walz added 2. We thank everyone who came out tonight to cheer on KML volleyball and the MACC Fund in our 4th annual Battle of the Chargers. The KML Chargers travel to Waupun this coming Thursday in their first conference match. Go Chargers!

JACKSON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO