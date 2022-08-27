ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Former Wildcat outfielder Ali Ashner returns to Arizona softball

It isn’t often that a player leaves a program and then transfers back. Ali Ashner will be one of those rarities for Arizona softball. The lefthanded-hitting outfielder has returned to Tucson after spending time on the junior college circuit. Ashner’s first tour with the Wildcats started during the 2019...
TUCSON, AZ
520sportstalk.com

Aztec Soccer Teams Rank No. 1 in latest NJCAA Division II National Polls

(Tucson, AZ) The Pima Community College women’s and men’s soccer teams sit atop the NJCAA Division II National Polls as the NJCAA released its latest rankings. The Aztecs women’s soccer team moved up to the No. 1 spot after going 2-0 with shutout victories over Yavapai College and Western Wyoming Community College.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said at his pre-San Diego State press conference

The regular season is finally here for Arizona, which since losing at ASU last November to complete a 1-11 campaign has vowed to do everything it can to rebuild the program to a respectable level. The first chance to see if all that work has paid off comes on Saturday afternoon when the Wildcats visit San Diego State in a game that will be shown nationally on CBS.
TUCSON, AZ
allaccess.com

KFMA (Rock 102.1)/Tucson Adding Robin Nash For Middays

ARIZONA LOTUS CORPORATION's Active Rock KFMA (ROCK 102.1)/TUCSON, AZ is adding longtime PHOENIX radio personality ROBIN NASH for Middays, replacing RILEY who is stepping away from on-air to focus on her job as Public Affairs Director for the ARIZONA LOTUS stations. NASH will start rocking middays on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

We should go where the water is

Rancho Sahuarita has grown fast, and its water utility has had to grow quickly with it. Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living with the cost of drought in the Southwest, and what we can do to mitigate it.
SAHUARITA, AZ
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Scenic Attractions in Oro Valley, Arizona

There are 5 gorgeous mountain ranges in the Tucson area, with the Catalinas being the most dramatic and awe-inspiring. It’s no surprise that the area has become popular with nature lovers, hikers, and photographers. If you appreciate the unusual beauty of the desert, there is no better place to explore. Oro Valley is a beautiful suburb located just 20 minutes north of Tucson. The area is surrounded by the beautiful Santa Catalina mountain range, and thus, the background is stunning for any type of recreational activity.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Attorney General files lawsuit against Tucson over COVID-19 vaccination requirements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tucson over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements and related conduct. The AGO alleges the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees who requested religious accommodations or disability-based medical exemptions to Tucson’s vaccine mandate.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College is once again under scrutiny. We’ve learned about more troubling allegations on how the college is run. A focused visit team from the national accrediting body, Higher Learning Commission, reported the college’s mission is at risk. Could it be...
TUCSON, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

AZGFD Local Fishing Report and News

From I-17, travel west on highway 69 toward Prescott Valley, turn left on Glassford Hill Road. Turn right on 2nd street to 5th street. Follow Fain Park signs to the lake.Restrooms, fishing dock, bridge, ramadas, drinking water, historical artifacts, and free parking. There is a fishing dock and hiking trails available.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
thisistucson.com

For 15 years, this shop has brought Mexican art to Tucson 🎨🎨

A visit to La Iguana Art Gallery on Tucson’s North Fourth Avenue will easily transport you to another place. There, at 545 N. Fourth Ave., you can find textiles and colorful folk art from Oaxaca; suns and mirrors from Tonalá, Jalisco; catrinas, crosses and glassware; clay pots from Mata Ortíz, Chihuahua; and talavera pottery from Guanajuato.
TUCSON, AZ
knau.org

Planned Parenthood to resume abortions in Arizona

Planned Parenthood is again offering abortion care in Pima County after months of legal limbo. On Monday, two facilities reverted to the services provided before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Officials say they can do so under a court injunction that blocks the state’s near-total abortion ban. A...
ARIZONA STATE

