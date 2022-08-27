Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Former Wildcat outfielder Ali Ashner returns to Arizona softball
It isn’t often that a player leaves a program and then transfers back. Ali Ashner will be one of those rarities for Arizona softball. The lefthanded-hitting outfielder has returned to Tucson after spending time on the junior college circuit. Ashner’s first tour with the Wildcats started during the 2019...
520sportstalk.com
Aztec Soccer Teams Rank No. 1 in latest NJCAA Division II National Polls
(Tucson, AZ) The Pima Community College women’s and men’s soccer teams sit atop the NJCAA Division II National Polls as the NJCAA released its latest rankings. The Aztecs women’s soccer team moved up to the No. 1 spot after going 2-0 with shutout victories over Yavapai College and Western Wyoming Community College.
KGUN 9
Arizona Football's opener at SDSU features new stadium and former UA commit
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Football kicks off its season this Saturday on the road at San Diego State. The two teams met in Tucson last September, which turned into a lopsided 38-14 win by the Aztecs. But a new year brings new players and a new venue. This...
ASU facing series of heavy, existential questions entering 2022 slate
Irrational exuberance emits from a small slice of ASU alumni. They are excited because they cannot be disappointed any more. They are freed from the fear of failure. They are relieved from the unbearable burden of expectations. These are strange times in college football, and nowhere is stranger than Tempe,...
azdesertswarm.com
What Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said at his pre-San Diego State press conference
The regular season is finally here for Arizona, which since losing at ASU last November to complete a 1-11 campaign has vowed to do everything it can to rebuild the program to a respectable level. The first chance to see if all that work has paid off comes on Saturday afternoon when the Wildcats visit San Diego State in a game that will be shown nationally on CBS.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Picacho Peak, Arizona – August 2022 – Redundant Name for A Unique Mountain
Picacho in Spanish means peak, so this mountain is basically Peak Peak. The highest peak rises 2,000 feet above the valley floor. Picacho Peak is about 45 miles west of downtown Tucson, and is along I-10, the major route from Tucson to Phoenix and beyond. For a number of reasons...
allaccess.com
KFMA (Rock 102.1)/Tucson Adding Robin Nash For Middays
ARIZONA LOTUS CORPORATION's Active Rock KFMA (ROCK 102.1)/TUCSON, AZ is adding longtime PHOENIX radio personality ROBIN NASH for Middays, replacing RILEY who is stepping away from on-air to focus on her job as Public Affairs Director for the ARIZONA LOTUS stations. NASH will start rocking middays on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th.
azpm.org
We should go where the water is
Rancho Sahuarita has grown fast, and its water utility has had to grow quickly with it. Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living with the cost of drought in the Southwest, and what we can do to mitigate it.
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Scenic Attractions in Oro Valley, Arizona
There are 5 gorgeous mountain ranges in the Tucson area, with the Catalinas being the most dramatic and awe-inspiring. It’s no surprise that the area has become popular with nature lovers, hikers, and photographers. If you appreciate the unusual beauty of the desert, there is no better place to explore. Oro Valley is a beautiful suburb located just 20 minutes north of Tucson. The area is surrounded by the beautiful Santa Catalina mountain range, and thus, the background is stunning for any type of recreational activity.
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
KOLD-TV
Attorney General files lawsuit against Tucson over COVID-19 vaccination requirements
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tucson over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements and related conduct. The AGO alleges the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees who requested religious accommodations or disability-based medical exemptions to Tucson’s vaccine mandate.
KOLD-TV
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College is once again under scrutiny. We’ve learned about more troubling allegations on how the college is run. A focused visit team from the national accrediting body, Higher Learning Commission, reported the college’s mission is at risk. Could it be...
KTAR.com
7-year-old student in 2nd grade caught with guns, ammunition at Arizona school
PHOENIX – A 7-year-old second grade student was caught with guns and ammunition at a southern Arizona school on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at Cochise Elementary School in Cochise, Arizona, according to a social media post by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies who met with...
theprescotttimes.com
AZGFD Local Fishing Report and News
From I-17, travel west on highway 69 toward Prescott Valley, turn left on Glassford Hill Road. Turn right on 2nd street to 5th street. Follow Fain Park signs to the lake.Restrooms, fishing dock, bridge, ramadas, drinking water, historical artifacts, and free parking. There is a fishing dock and hiking trails available.
At Least 1 Killed In A Fatal Crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on I-10 that claimed the life of at least one person on Saturday. The Arizona Department of Transportation stated that the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
thisistucson.com
For 15 years, this shop has brought Mexican art to Tucson 🎨🎨
A visit to La Iguana Art Gallery on Tucson’s North Fourth Avenue will easily transport you to another place. There, at 545 N. Fourth Ave., you can find textiles and colorful folk art from Oaxaca; suns and mirrors from Tonalá, Jalisco; catrinas, crosses and glassware; clay pots from Mata Ortíz, Chihuahua; and talavera pottery from Guanajuato.
Circle K to offer 40 cents off per gallon Thursday, Sept. 1
Circle K is hosting 'Fuel Day' on Thursday, Sept. 1 as the company's way of thanking its customers for staying loyal.
City to decide soon on controversial Tanque Verde housing project
For the last three years, Tucsonans have fought development on the northeast corner of Houghton and Tanque Verde.
Country music star Luke Bell found dead in Tucson
Country music star Luke Bell has passed away at the age of 32. The Tucson Police Department confirms he was found dead in the midtown area.
knau.org
Planned Parenthood to resume abortions in Arizona
Planned Parenthood is again offering abortion care in Pima County after months of legal limbo. On Monday, two facilities reverted to the services provided before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Officials say they can do so under a court injunction that blocks the state’s near-total abortion ban. A...
