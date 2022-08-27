Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Scribe
224 West Rock Ave
Beautiful Spacious Three Bedroom Apartment In Great Location! - Beautiful Spacious Three Bedroom Apartment In Great Location!. Granite Counter-tops. Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood flooring. Updated Bathroom. In a beautiful neighborhood, Westville, New Haven! Has Private Yard and Deck. Has off street parking. Has washer dryer. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
Scribe
63 Plains Road
Perfect Apartments in a perfect location - Milford Connecticut 1 Bedroom and Large Loft. 1.5 Bath, All the upgrades you can imagine, including Hardwood floors, Dishwasher, laundry in the unit, Garage, Central Air and a Garage. The unit also comes with an extra off street parking space. Tenant pays utilities...
Scribe
1 Smith Street
Head of the Harbor (Harbor View) - Unit 310A - Spacious one bedroom water view unit at Head of the Harbor South, an upscale apartment complex consisting of 60 spacious units. All energy efficient units have been designed with a truly modern feel, and are situated in a unique setting, on the Norwalk Harbor.
Scribe
91 Linden Street
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Recently Renovated in the heart of East Rock. - Everything recently done, new appliances, washer/dryer, Marble tile bathroom floor, and subway tile shower, brand new central A/C, and high efficiency Hot air furnace, granite counter tops, and new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and ceramic Lifeproof tile flooring in kitchen, with hardwood throughout the rest of the apartment. Also has front and huge back porch shared with 2nd floor.
Scribe
58 Ellsworth
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom - This gorgeous completely renovated two bedroom apartment features tile backsplash in the kitchen, as well as tile surround in the shower. It also features gorgeous new hardwood floors all stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer in the unit. Location. 58 Ellsworth, New Haven, CT. Address...
Scribe
12-24 Laurel Rd
Newly renovated 2 bedroom! Pet friendly! - This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of E. Northport is now available! This apartment features brand new floors throughout, a refinished bathroom & a large spacious loft. The kitchen was just completely remodeled with beautiful cabinets, backsplash and countertops! Tenants are responsible for all non-municipal utilities! This apartment is less than a 5 minute walk to the LIRR!
Scribe
63 Cranbury Rd
63 Cranbury Rd - Unit 1 Norwalk, CT 06851 - Walk out apartment completely renovated in the Cranbury area of Norwalk. Studio apartment with one bathroom and a spacious closet and washer/dryer. Pricing includes utilities (water, heat, A/C, and garbage). Dedicated driveway parking spot. Convenient to the Merritt Parkway and downtown Westport. Good credit is a must. No pets.
Scribe
750 Whitney Avenue
East Rock beauty - Location, location, location! Eli Whitney Apartments is located in East Rock, New Haven's most desirable neighborhood. The Yale Shuttle stops in front of Eli, and Albertus College is a short walk away. But there is plenty to do when you aren't at work or school. A few blocks away is Edgerton Park where summertime festivals are held. Or maybe you prefer to hike to the summit of East Rock Park to take in the view of the Long Island Sound and downtown New Haven. Maybe you prefer to get around on a bicycle? We have plenty of bike storage in the basement. Biking to downtown and the New Haven Green is quick and easy. Here at Eli Whitney Apartments, we don't hate your car. Come park it in your FREE assigned parking space behind the building! (This is unheard of in New Haven!!)
Scribe
106 River Rd Apt 4
Heat and hot water included! Move in today. Convenience and more! Beautiful completely remodeled two bedroom one bath apartment in Shelton. Large bedrooms, tiled bath, separate living room and plenty of closets. This apartment has been totally remodeled and has a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, and in unit laundry . Gorgeous view of the Housatonic River.
Woman falls through her apartment floor into cellar in Bronx
Fortunately, the woman only suffered minor injuries in the fall.
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
Connecticut woman pleas guilty to $1.5M embezzlement scheme
A 49-year-old Connecticut woman admitted to embezzling more than $1 million from her employer over the course of two years, authorities said Tuesday.
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
EBT outage hits Connecticut
People receiving SNAP – or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – in Connecticut faced technical difficulties yesterday preventing them from purchasing food for yours
trumbulltimes.com
Five Trumbull eateries fail health inspections in June, July
TRUMBULL — Five of the 10 restaurants inspected by town health department staff in June and July didn’t receive passing scores, according to town records. However, all of those restaurants have since corrected their issues, said a town health official. Of the five, four of the restaurants are...
North Haven police arrest residential burglar
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
Man shot in New Haven, in stable condition
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on New Haven’s Winchester Avenue Sunday morning, police said. New Haven police responded around 12:55 a.m. Sunday to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire, and located the victim on Winchester Avenue between Thompson Street and Division Street. The 41-year-old man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital […]
New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black-owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products, and more. The event is organized by New Haven’s arts, culture, and tourism department in […]
Milford police looking to identify man accused of impersonating fire official
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man accused of impersonating an employee from the Milford Fire Department. The suspect was seen entering the Bon Jour Café at the Connecticut Post Mall just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect stated his name was “John” and he was […]
Thieves steal purse from woman getting make-up done at Sephora
Two people are wanted for stealing a woman’s purse as she was getting her make-up done at a Manhattan Sephora Thursday, authorities said.
