Norwalk, CT

Scribe

224 West Rock Ave

Beautiful Spacious Three Bedroom Apartment In Great Location! - Beautiful Spacious Three Bedroom Apartment In Great Location!. Granite Counter-tops. Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood flooring. Updated Bathroom. In a beautiful neighborhood, Westville, New Haven! Has Private Yard and Deck. Has off street parking. Has washer dryer. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

63 Plains Road

Perfect Apartments in a perfect location - Milford Connecticut 1 Bedroom and Large Loft. 1.5 Bath, All the upgrades you can imagine, including Hardwood floors, Dishwasher, laundry in the unit, Garage, Central Air and a Garage. The unit also comes with an extra off street parking space. Tenant pays utilities...
MILFORD, CT
Scribe

1 Smith Street

Head of the Harbor (Harbor View) - Unit 310A - Spacious one bedroom water view unit at Head of the Harbor South, an upscale apartment complex consisting of 60 spacious units. All energy efficient units have been designed with a truly modern feel, and are situated in a unique setting, on the Norwalk Harbor.
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

91 Linden Street

Beautiful 1 Bedroom Recently Renovated in the heart of East Rock. - Everything recently done, new appliances, washer/dryer, Marble tile bathroom floor, and subway tile shower, brand new central A/C, and high efficiency Hot air furnace, granite counter tops, and new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and ceramic Lifeproof tile flooring in kitchen, with hardwood throughout the rest of the apartment. Also has front and huge back porch shared with 2nd floor.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

58 Ellsworth

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom - This gorgeous completely renovated two bedroom apartment features tile backsplash in the kitchen, as well as tile surround in the shower. It also features gorgeous new hardwood floors all stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer in the unit. Location. 58 Ellsworth, New Haven, CT. Address...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Scribe

12-24 Laurel Rd

Newly renovated 2 bedroom! Pet friendly! - This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of E. Northport is now available! This apartment features brand new floors throughout, a refinished bathroom & a large spacious loft. The kitchen was just completely remodeled with beautiful cabinets, backsplash and countertops! Tenants are responsible for all non-municipal utilities! This apartment is less than a 5 minute walk to the LIRR!
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
Scribe

63 Cranbury Rd

63 Cranbury Rd - Unit 1 Norwalk, CT 06851 - Walk out apartment completely renovated in the Cranbury area of Norwalk. Studio apartment with one bathroom and a spacious closet and washer/dryer. Pricing includes utilities (water, heat, A/C, and garbage). Dedicated driveway parking spot. Convenient to the Merritt Parkway and downtown Westport. Good credit is a must. No pets.
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

750 Whitney Avenue

East Rock beauty - Location, location, location! Eli Whitney Apartments is located in East Rock, New Haven's most desirable neighborhood. The Yale Shuttle stops in front of Eli, and Albertus College is a short walk away. But there is plenty to do when you aren't at work or school. A few blocks away is Edgerton Park where summertime festivals are held. Or maybe you prefer to hike to the summit of East Rock Park to take in the view of the Long Island Sound and downtown New Haven. Maybe you prefer to get around on a bicycle? We have plenty of bike storage in the basement. Biking to downtown and the New Haven Green is quick and easy. Here at Eli Whitney Apartments, we don't hate your car. Come park it in your FREE assigned parking space behind the building! (This is unheard of in New Haven!!)
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

106 River Rd Apt 4

Heat and hot water included! Move in today. Convenience and more! Beautiful completely remodeled two bedroom one bath apartment in Shelton. Large bedrooms, tiled bath, separate living room and plenty of closets. This apartment has been totally remodeled and has a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, and in unit laundry . Gorgeous view of the Housatonic River.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Five Trumbull eateries fail health inspections in June, July

TRUMBULL — Five of the 10 restaurants inspected by town health department staff in June and July didn’t receive passing scores, according to town records. However, all of those restaurants have since corrected their issues, said a town health official. Of the five, four of the restaurants are...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

North Haven police arrest residential burglar

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man shot in New Haven, in stable condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on New Haven’s Winchester Avenue Sunday morning, police said. New Haven police responded around 12:55 a.m. Sunday to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire, and located the victim on Winchester Avenue between Thompson Street and Division Street. The 41-year-old man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black-owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products, and more. The event is organized by New Haven’s arts, culture, and tourism department in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

