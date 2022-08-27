Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
Scribe
224 West Rock Ave
Beautiful Spacious Three Bedroom Apartment In Great Location! - Beautiful Spacious Three Bedroom Apartment In Great Location!. Granite Counter-tops. Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood flooring. Updated Bathroom. In a beautiful neighborhood, Westville, New Haven! Has Private Yard and Deck. Has off street parking. Has washer dryer. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
Scribe
91 Linden Street
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Recently Renovated in the heart of East Rock. - Everything recently done, new appliances, washer/dryer, Marble tile bathroom floor, and subway tile shower, brand new central A/C, and high efficiency Hot air furnace, granite counter tops, and new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and ceramic Lifeproof tile flooring in kitchen, with hardwood throughout the rest of the apartment. Also has front and huge back porch shared with 2nd floor.
Scribe
63 Plains Road
Perfect Apartments in a perfect location - Milford Connecticut 1 Bedroom and Large Loft. 1.5 Bath, All the upgrades you can imagine, including Hardwood floors, Dishwasher, laundry in the unit, Garage, Central Air and a Garage. The unit also comes with an extra off street parking space. Tenant pays utilities...
Historic Morris Cove Home Demolished
Rotting wood — and a city slip-up — led to the demolition of a 210-year-old house in Morris Cove, causing local preservationists to call on City Hall to work harder to protect historic structures. The site of that recent building teardown is 265 Townsend Ave. According to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market
Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
Bristol Press
City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
Scribe
12-24 Laurel Rd
Newly renovated 2 bedroom! Pet friendly! - This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of E. Northport is now available! This apartment features brand new floors throughout, a refinished bathroom & a large spacious loft. The kitchen was just completely remodeled with beautiful cabinets, backsplash and countertops! Tenants are responsible for all non-municipal utilities! This apartment is less than a 5 minute walk to the LIRR!
Scribe
58 Ellsworth
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom - This gorgeous completely renovated two bedroom apartment features tile backsplash in the kitchen, as well as tile surround in the shower. It also features gorgeous new hardwood floors all stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer in the unit. Location. 58 Ellsworth, New Haven, CT. Address...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scribe
1 Smith Street
Head of the Harbor (Harbor View) - Unit 310A - Spacious one bedroom water view unit at Head of the Harbor South, an upscale apartment complex consisting of 60 spacious units. All energy efficient units have been designed with a truly modern feel, and are situated in a unique setting, on the Norwalk Harbor.
Scribe
750 Whitney Avenue
East Rock beauty - Location, location, location! Eli Whitney Apartments is located in East Rock, New Haven's most desirable neighborhood. The Yale Shuttle stops in front of Eli, and Albertus College is a short walk away. But there is plenty to do when you aren't at work or school. A few blocks away is Edgerton Park where summertime festivals are held. Or maybe you prefer to hike to the summit of East Rock Park to take in the view of the Long Island Sound and downtown New Haven. Maybe you prefer to get around on a bicycle? We have plenty of bike storage in the basement. Biking to downtown and the New Haven Green is quick and easy. Here at Eli Whitney Apartments, we don't hate your car. Come park it in your FREE assigned parking space behind the building! (This is unheard of in New Haven!!)
betheladvocate.com
Sal’z Pizza Bethel Has Announced It Is ‘Permanently Closed’
Report by Paula Antolini, August 31, 2022, 6:18PM EDT. Sal’z Pizza Bethel, located at 211 Greenwood Avenue in Dolan Plaza, has issued the following statement:. We regret to inform you that Sal’z Pizza Bethel is permanently closed. We apologize for the sudden closure. This is the most difficult post to make and the decision to close was not an easy one. We enjoyed the relationships with our customers and other businesses over the years and would like to thank all of you for your patronage and support over the years. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.
Fast Casual
Pokemoto opens 3rd location in 10 days
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker Inc.'s Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, has opened its 11th Connecticut location in Colchester, Connecticut, with nine more signed agreements in the Connecticut market. This store is the chain's third opening in the last 10 days; the first being in Oxford, Mississippi and the second being a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scribe
63 Cranbury Rd
63 Cranbury Rd - Unit 1 Norwalk, CT 06851 - Walk out apartment completely renovated in the Cranbury area of Norwalk. Studio apartment with one bathroom and a spacious closet and washer/dryer. Pricing includes utilities (water, heat, A/C, and garbage). Dedicated driveway parking spot. Convenient to the Merritt Parkway and downtown Westport. Good credit is a must. No pets.
New Haven Independent
Seymour Building Official Takes Tri-Town Plaza To Court
SEYMOUR — The town’s building inspector wants a judge to intervene at Tri-Town Plaza, a partially demolished shopping plaza at 814 Derby Ave. Court documents show Seymour Building Inspector Jim Baldwin has been trying for more than a year to get unsafe conditions at the property addressed. The...
themonroesun.com
Row House Monroe offers a low impact, full-body workout
MONROE, CT — Ajay Gautam, a local entrepreneur, seized an opportunity to open a Row House location at Century Plaza, 535 Monroe Turnpike, providing a full-body workout for clients taking the indoor rowing classes it offers. Row House Monroe is the national franchise’s third Connecticut location. The others are...
Scribe
106 River Rd Apt 4
Heat and hot water included! Move in today. Convenience and more! Beautiful completely remodeled two bedroom one bath apartment in Shelton. Large bedrooms, tiled bath, separate living room and plenty of closets. This apartment has been totally remodeled and has a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, and in unit laundry . Gorgeous view of the Housatonic River.
Bristol Press
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company LockJawGlobal, and Daniel Irizarry, owner of Irizarry Bully Camp LLC, are hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. “We came together to form this event and have the same type...
connecticuthistory.org
Peter’s Rock: North Haven History with a View
Peter’s Rock, reaching a height of 373 feet above sea level, is the highest point in North Haven. It is part of a 20-mile chain of trap rock upheavals, stretching from New Haven to Massachusetts, that offers hikers and climbers spectacular views of Connecticut and Long Island Sound. Far from being a mere recreational hotspot, however, Peter’s Rock is a formation with an extensive history of service to the surrounding area.
Opening Shot Fired in Danbury Milkshake War – Holiday Diner Versus Sonic Drive-In
Holiday Diner has been a constant in Danbury for decades. The family-owned and operated eatery is popular with locals and anyone with taste buds. Holiday is famous for their milkshakes, like really this is what they do and everyone knows it. Just about a month ago, a new player, Sonic...
Caraluzzi’s Markets readies its new Danbury location
Caraluzzi’s Markets, a family-owned grocery chain, is readying its fourth Fairfield County location on Mill Plain Road in Danbury. According to a press statement from the company, construction on the site began more than year ago but was delayed to circumstances beyond their control. “Supply issues with certain construction...
Comments / 0