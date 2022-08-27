Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Middletown takes No. 1 in 3A football
Last year the DIAA re-classified football into three groups of schools with Class 3A containing the 11 largest programs from the previous Division I. All 11 qualified for the state tournament as Middletown captured its first title since 2012 with a 28-22 win over Smyrna. Many feel those two will meet again in this season’s championship game, but there ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Hazel Mae Ireland Mitchell, state retiree
Hazel Mae Ireland Mitchell, 88, of Dover, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 12, 1934, in Atlantic City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Daniel Leeds Ireland and Eva Madara Ireland. Hazel was a loving and devoted...
Cape Gazette
Griffin Higgins Team welcomes Brigit Taylor
The Griffin Higgins Team at Keller Williams Realty announced Brigit Taylor as its new director of expansion. A partner of Keller Williams Realty Delaware and Maryland Beaches Market Centers, Taylor joins the team with 27 years of real estate experience. With Taylor’s expertise on board, the Griffin Higgins Team will...
Cape Gazette
Myra Lee McCormick, talented homemaker
Myra Lee McCormick passed away quietly Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home in Millsboro after a battle with cancer. Myra was born Dec. 21, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, daughter of the late Florence and Lester Layne. Myra was a devoted and loving wife to Patrick for 66 years. They...
wjbr.com
Mutt Of The Week: Connie
Arryn from the Brandywine Valley SPCA stopped by Deanna and Justin in the Morning with the Mutt of the Week: Connie. Thanks to Matt Fetick and the Fetick team at Keller Williams for powering our Mutt of the Week. Connie has a very sad backstory. She was found tied to...
Cape Gazette
DSU marching band to play at Rehoboth bandstand Sept. 4
The Delaware State University Alumni Association Inc. Sussex County Chapter will host its annual DSU Approaching Storm Marching Band concert at 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The band performance will run about 60-90 minutes. The chapter invites all DSC/DSU graduates, alumni, family, friends, and former...
Cape Gazette
Things to do This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's hard to believe we're currently talking about things to do over Labor Day Weekend here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches and other towns and municipalities throughout the region. I mean, wasn't it just Memorial Day a couple of weeks ago?. As far as annual festivals and events go,...
Cape Gazette
David Alfred Banks, founded family business
David Alfred Banks, 84, of Georgetown, passed away following a lengthy illness Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Born Dec. 18, 1937, to Walter and Dorothy (Williamson) Banks of Millsboro, David graduated from Georgetown High School in 1955. In September 1959, David married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Frances Stockley of Georgetown, and they shared 63 wonderful years together.
Cape Gazette
Artist reception with Kathy Buschi set Sept. 4
Kathy Buschi of Milton is returning to the art gallery at Nassau Valley Vineyards to exhibit her work during the month of September. A reception will be held from 12 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes. A farmers market is held on Sundays at the vineyard during those hours.
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 8/31/22
U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced the USDA is investing $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural America. Grain farmer Willard L. Kauffman of Harrington is receiving $19,558. Funds will be used toward the purchase and installation of a grain-drying system for...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
‘Blast at the Beach’ Short Track Super Series Event Postponed to Wednesday, August 31
GEORGETOWN, DE – Postponed. Race fans in Georgetown will have to wait one more day for the ninth annual Melon 1 & Sussex Diesel ‘Blast at the Beach’ has been postponed to Wednesday, August 31 at Georgetown Speedway. A forecast of strong storms with damaging winds rolling...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
STSS Race Day at Georgetown: Blast at the Beach Storylines, Stars & Sleepers
GEORGETOWN, DE – It’s Race Day at the Beach!. For the first time in more than one month, the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco goes green. Tonight, the stars of the STSS take on a familiar venue in Georgetown Speedway for the...
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer dishes out dirt on fellow member
The divisiveness of the Republican primary election for the Sussex County Council District 5 seat came to a head during council's Aug. 30 meeting. In the Sept. 13 primary, Councilman John Rieley is being challenged by Keller Hopkins, a current member of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. During the...
Cape Gazette
Eve Plumb to appear at Jeff West Home in Lewes Sept. 3
Here’s the story of a lovely lady. Actor, artist and entrepreneur Eve Plumb, star of TV classic “Brady Bunch,” will return to Jeff West Home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, for a meet and greet at the shop at 207 West Market St., Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Richard James Kuhner, proud veteran
Richard “Dick" James Kuhner, 77, of Milton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born Feb. 4, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Peter Edward and Laura Ruth (Lake) Kuhner. Richard was a proud veteran, having honorably served his...
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
Cape Gazette
Jean M. Zerhusen, devout Catholic
Jean M. Zerhusen, 92 of Magnolia, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at home. She was born July 21, 1930, in Brockton, Mass., daughter of the late Leon and Helen Thuotte. Jean was a devout Catholic, a faithful member of St. Edmond Church in Rehoboth Beach,...
Eastern Shore motorcyclist killed in Delaware
An Eastern Shore man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware Monday evening, said Delaware State Police.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware
Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
Cape Gazette
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, helped others
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, 73, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Fla. Stephen was born to William Harold and Lydia Bell Toadvine Brittingham June 11, 1949, in Lewes. He grew up on Lewes Beach and loved spending his summers on the Delaware Bay. He could be found always helping others whether it be on the beach or in the water. He could be seen towing a disabled boat or saving some young sailors who got stranded due to a storm coming up quickly.
