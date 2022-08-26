Read full article on original website
Related
jackfmfargo.com
Child Abducted by Noncustodial Mother in Shakopee Located in WI
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Authorities in Scott County say the young child who was reported missing in Shakopee Tuesday has been located and is safe. Deputies say nine-month-old Jahki Forester was abducted by his non-custodial mother, 26-year-old Zenitra Lee, at the Scott County Government Center in Shakopee. The Scott County sheriff says the two were found early Wednesday in Hager City, Wisconsin.
jackfmfargo.com
Minneapolis police investigating 60th homicide of 2022
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis has marked its 60th homicide so far this year. Police were called to a reported shooting around noon Monday where they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. police say the man was involved in an argument with a woman that escalated into gunfire.
Comments / 0