Putnam County, FL

Daily News

County extends impact fee ban

Potential Putnam County developers will continue to get a break after county leaders voted to continue a moratorium on impact fees. The Board of County Commissioners approved the decision Aug. 23 in…
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County

Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Roger Warren Sassaman

Roger Warren Sassaman of Interlachen passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka, FL, following an extended illness. Roger was born in Troxelville, PA, on…
INTERLACHEN, FL
Putnam County, FL
Government
County
Putnam County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
Daily News

Family, community remember Crescent City couple’s legacy

A Crescent City husband and wife who’d been married for almost 70 years died 17 days apart from each other. Shirley C. Frank, 87, died Aug. 7 after an extended illness, and her husband, Clayton Arthur Frank, 94, died Aug. 24 also after an extended illness. People who knew them said the two, who owned and operated a funeral home in Crescent City, were a team that made the community better.
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

Edith Marie Herring Anderson

Mrs. Edith Marie Herring Anderson, 71, of Palatka, FL, answered her heavenly call Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her residence in Madison, FL. Professional arrangements entrusted to J.P. Moore…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Winola J. Lake

Winola J. Lake, 57, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Clayton Arthur Frank

Clayton Arthur Frank, passed away at his home Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. “Junior” came to live in Crescent City at age 4 from Starke. He was a 1946 graduate of…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

Ronald E. Davis

Ronald E. Davis, 64, of Interlachen, entered the sunset of life on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel.
INTERLACHEN, FL
Daily News

Arnold R. Coulliette

Arnold R. Coulliette, 86, of Palatka, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Prep football: Panthers set for electric home opener

Palatka looking for first 2-0 start to its season since 2008 campaign. The atmosphere at Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium should be electric Friday night. Hopes are high for this year’s version of the Palatka Junior-Senior High School football team,…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Wanda M. Hodge

Wanda Mae Hodge, 76, of Gainesville, FL, and formerly of Interlachen, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Palm Garden of Gainesville following an extended illness. Arrangements are under the…
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

Melody A. Futch

Melody A. Futch, 59, of Middleburg, entered the sunset of life on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Haven Hospice Custead Care Center, Orange Park. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg…
MIDDLEBURG, FL

