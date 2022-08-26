Read full article on original website
obutigers.com
TIGERS, BISON BATTLE IN 2022 OPENER
ARKADELPHIA – The 19th-ranked Ouachita Baptist University football team opens its 116th season on Thursday, September 1 on the road against Oklahoma Baptist. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Shawnee, Oklahoma at Crain Family Stadium. For fans planning on attending Thursday night's game, tickets can only be purchased online, and there is a clear-bag policy in place.
obutigers.com
COLE, STAFFORD MAKE ELITE 100 WATCHLIST
ARKADELPHIA – Ouachita Baptist University football players TJ Cole and Peyton Stafford have been selected to the D2Football.com Elite 100 Watchlist heading into the 2022 season. Both Cole and Stafford were All-America honorees in the 2021 season. Cole earned All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association, D2Football.com, and...
hogville.net
2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year
LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
bestofarkansassports.com
Where Sam Pittman and Bret Bielema Find Themselves Together Once Again
It’s prime Kool-Aid season and, after two seasons that both went better than expected, Sam Pittman has given Arkansas football fans reason to drink from the hose on full blast. There is more preseason excitement for the 2022 Arkansas football season than any season in many years. The Razorbacks...
agfc.com
Big blue catfish kick off fall at family fishing locations
LITTLE ROCK - Break out the fishing rods and kick off fall with a chance at a monster catfish, thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program and a generous donation from an Arkansas catfish producer. The catfish producer from south Arkansas who wished...
Central Arkansas weather community mourns the loss of Brian Smith
The weather community in central Arkansas was saddened to learn of the loss of one of their own.
Kait 8
Rock legends the Eagles coming to Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rock ‘n’ roll legends the Eagles will fly into central Arkansas to perform their iconic album “Hotel California”, along with their greatest hits. Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince...
obutigers.com
JOE COUCH "PUNTING FOR A PURPOSE"
ARKADELPHIA – Ouachita Baptist University football player Joe Couch will be playing for more than just wins during the 2022 season. When his number is called to handle the punting duties for the Tigers this season, Couch will be "Punting for a Purpose" with hopes of benefiting Group Living, Inc. of Arkadelphia.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms
Sunshine is warming Central Arkansas up into the 90s. Little Rock will likely top out at 94° this afternoon. As the front slips south showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Everyone won’t get rain. It’s just a 30% chance this afternoon. By 4:00 we should start seeing development. This will carry into this evening.
The Eagles ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour is Coming to Arkansas
Get Ready. Did you hear the news? The Eagles are coming to Arkansas. That's right Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with special guest Vince Gill just added a show in Little Rock. Listen to the iconic Hotel California album performed live in concert from start to finish....
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tropical weather continues Monday
MONDAY: The warm and tropical conditions will continue into your Monday. The morning will start out in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon temperatures will rise into the low 90s with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for a shower or thunderstorms in Little Rock. The highest rain chances will be over northern Arkansas caused by a cold front entering the state.
earnthenecklace.com
Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?
Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
KATV
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock hospitality company continues NWA investment with Fayetteville restaurant
Little Rock company Yellow Rocket Concepts announced details Tuesday (Aug. 30) for a new restaurant in south Fayetteville. Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. will open in spring 2023 inside the $63 million South Yard Lofts development. South Yard Lofts is a 9.1-acre development at the southwest corner of Martin Luther...
msn.com
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
Sherwood juvenile arrested for taking unloaded gun to school
SHERWOOD, Ark — A Sylvan Hills student was found to have a gun while at school on Tuesday. According to reports, 3 students left the school campus, and when they returned they were stopped at the office, and their backpacks were searched. During the search, the staff found an...
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
magnoliareporter.com
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Fort Smith police looking for missing man
Fort Smith police are looking for a missing 63-year-old man.
