Donaldson, AR

obutigers.com

TIGERS, BISON BATTLE IN 2022 OPENER

ARKADELPHIA – The 19th-ranked Ouachita Baptist University football team opens its 116th season on Thursday, September 1 on the road against Oklahoma Baptist. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Shawnee, Oklahoma at Crain Family Stadium. For fans planning on attending Thursday night's game, tickets can only be purchased online, and there is a clear-bag policy in place.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
obutigers.com

COLE, STAFFORD MAKE ELITE 100 WATCHLIST

ARKADELPHIA – Ouachita Baptist University football players TJ Cole and Peyton Stafford have been selected to the D2Football.com Elite 100 Watchlist heading into the 2022 season. Both Cole and Stafford were All-America honorees in the 2021 season. Cole earned All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association, D2Football.com, and...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
hogville.net

2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year

LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Where Sam Pittman and Bret Bielema Find Themselves Together Once Again

It’s prime Kool-Aid season and, after two seasons that both went better than expected, Sam Pittman has given Arkansas football fans reason to drink from the hose on full blast. There is more preseason excitement for the 2022 Arkansas football season than any season in many years. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
agfc.com

Big blue catfish kick off fall at family fishing locations

LITTLE ROCK - Break out the fishing rods and kick off fall with a chance at a monster catfish, thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program and a generous donation from an Arkansas catfish producer. The catfish producer from south Arkansas who wished...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Rock legends the Eagles coming to Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rock ‘n’ roll legends the Eagles will fly into central Arkansas to perform their iconic album “Hotel California”, along with their greatest hits. Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
obutigers.com

JOE COUCH "PUNTING FOR A PURPOSE"

ARKADELPHIA – Ouachita Baptist University football player Joe Couch will be playing for more than just wins during the 2022 season. When his number is called to handle the punting duties for the Tigers this season, Couch will be "Punting for a Purpose" with hopes of benefiting Group Living, Inc. of Arkadelphia.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tropical weather continues Monday

MONDAY: The warm and tropical conditions will continue into your Monday. The morning will start out in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon temperatures will rise into the low 90s with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for a shower or thunderstorms in Little Rock. The highest rain chances will be over northern Arkansas caused by a cold front entering the state.
earnthenecklace.com

Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?

Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
FORT SMITH, AR
KATV

First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
BENTON, AR
5NEWS

Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
SPRINGDALE, AR
msn.com

Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas

If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern

A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
MALVERN, AR

