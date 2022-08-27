Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
Virginia Set to Host James Madison Thursday Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (1-1-0) is set to host James Madison (1-1-0) in the second half of a doubleheader with the Virginia women’s soccer team, who will also take on JMU, at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday (Sept. 1). Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Announces 2022-23 Wrestling Schedule
“We are excited for this year’s schedule,” Garland said. “We are doing something a little new this year and instead of starting with duals, we will be competing in tournaments for the first couple of weeks. The goal is to get a lot of matches early and then roll into some great dual matchups such as Northwestern and Campbell. We have some big events after that including the Midlands and Virginia Duals before heading into the always tough ACC portion of the schedule.”
virginiasports.com
Virginia Opens 2022 Campaign Saturday against Richmond
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia football will open its 2022 season on Saturday (Sept. 3) when it hosts Richmond (0-0) at Scott Stadium. Kickoff on ACC Regional Sports Networks and the Virginia Sports Radio Network is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. GAME COVERAGE: The contest will air locally in Charlottesville on...
virginiasports.com
Fan Experience Initiatives for 2022 UVA Football Season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – With kickoff of the 2022 Virginia football season set for next weekend, Cavalier fans can expect a number of new game day experiences and upgrades when they visit Scott Stadium. Many of these initiatives are the result from fan input and surveys from the 2021 season.
virginiasports.com
UVA Rowing Looks to Build on Productive Summer
CHARLOTTESVILLE — In late May, at the NCAA rowing championships in Sarasota, Fla., Virginia placed ninth. That was the Cavaliers’ fourth straight top-10 finish at the NCAA regatta, a streak most programs would celebrate. UVA, however, has loftier goals and a storied history. The Cavaliers won NCAA team...
virginiasports.com
Paint the Town Orange Set for Friday at Ting Pavilion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The annual “Paint the Town Orange” Pep Rally, presented by the University of Virginia Community Credit Union, will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at the Ting Pavilion on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday is also “College Colors Day” and...
