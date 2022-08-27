Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
connect-bridgeport.com
Good News on Police Front as New Officer Arrives for Duty and Offers Tendered for Two More Individuals
Bridgeport could soon be back to a fully staffed police department. Last week, a step toward making that happen took place in front of Bridgeport City Council. William Benjamin “Ben” Myers took the oath of office from Mayor Andy Lang and signed all the necessary paperwork to become official with the city. Myers was joined by Police Chief Mark Rogers as well as members of his family during the ceremony.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Firefighter and 32nd Degree Mason, Arwin Bradley “Red” Underwood, Passes at Age 81
Arwin Bradley “Red” Underwood, 81, of Shinnston, Peora Community, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Genesis Salem Center. He was born in Jacksonburg, WV, December 14, 1940, a son of the late Frank and Nellie Opal Fisher Underwood. On October 26, 1963, he married Helen...
WDTV
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
West Virginia man turns himself in after hit-and-run with motorcycle that injured 7-year-old Weirton boy
The Weirton man who was wanted in a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy has turned himself in, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
wajr.com
New youth ag facility proposed in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County commissioners are preparing to build a youth farming education facility on the grounds of the North Central West Virginia Airport. Commissioner Patsy Trecost said bids will be opened Wednesday and construction could begin later this year. “FFA is very big here in Harrison County...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County 4-H Empty Bowls Fundraiser Set for Sept. 25
Harrison County 4-H invites the community to our Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon! Sunday, Sept. 25. The event will take place at First United Methodist Church – corner of Pike and Second Streets in downtown Clarksburg. Join us at any time throughout the event: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Tickets:...
WDTV
Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, turns himself in
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man who was wanted in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old boy in turned himself in to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, officials said. Paul White, 43, was allegedly riding a motorcycle on Aug. 19 when he was involved in a hit-and-run. When...
connect-bridgeport.com
Clarksburg DMV Office Set to Suspend Outside Driver Skills' Testing Sept. 1-2, and Sept. 9 for Festivals
Due to extra traffic in Clarksburg for the Italian and Black Heritage Festivals, the Division of Motor Vehicles' Regional Office will suspend outside driver skills’ testing on Thursday, September 1st and Friday, September 2nd, as well as Friday, September 9th. Please plan to do any outside driver skills’ testing...
Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
WDTV
Man tells officers he was driving to a mountain ‘to see the stars’ after vehicle flip
BOWDEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was uninjured after a rollover crash in Bowden early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the crash on Stuart Memorial Drive in Randolph County around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The RCSO said the driver “was driving to...
wajr.com
Area residents asked to help find Charlie
MORGANTOWN – Folks in the Cheat Lake area are asked to be on the lookout for a Yorkie-Bichon mix that went missing during a day of fun on the lake. On Saturday afternoon, Amy Wagner and her husband were kayaking near the lake’s headwaters and their 12-year-old Yorkie-Bichon mix was along for the ride. The couple was on the south end of the lake paddling down along the Cheat River when they stopped on the bank to give Charlie a chance to take care of his business.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Offering Fall Cookie Decorating Class
Bridgeport Parks & Recreation is hosting a fall cookie decorating class, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tueday, Oct 18 at the Benedum Civic Center. Instructing the class will be Megan Oliverio, owner of Sweet Events WV. The class is open to those age 11 through adult. The cost is $60 and includes all supplies needed to decorate five different fall-themed cookies, pictured. Each class member will learn the techniques to decorate the cookies and take them home after class. Register by calling 304-842-8240. Space is limited.
WDTV
Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason”
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Family and friends lined the sidewalk outside of the Harrison County Courthouse to get “Justice for Jason.”. The group was referring to Jason Owens, who was fatally shot by U.S. Marshals outside Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort on August 24. Owens had a...
WDTV
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/31/22 @ 11:25 a.m.) Emergency crews responded to a Clarksburg apartment complex Wednesday morning. Law enforcement and paramedics were dispatched around 8:45 a.m. to Oakmound Apartments. Officers on the scene told 5 News a man fell out of an apartment window but could not...
connect-bridgeport.com
Early Wednesday Working Fire Leads to Evacuation of Home Depot as its Quickly Contained by Fire Staff
A Wednesday morning working fire call led to the evacuation of one of the biggest retail facilities in Bridgeport, but there were no injuries and no structural damage, according to Fire Chief Phil Hart. The call was for a “fire trash…dumpster exposures” according to the Harrison County 911 Media Log....
WDTV
Truckers organize a convoy to honor Larry Atha
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 39 trucks lined up at the Bridgeport Home Depot and drove their way through the city, honking their horns and paying their respects to Larry Atha. Atha, former president of Atha Trucking, died in a semi-truck accident on I-79 earlier this month. Dustin Lowdermilk, a trucker...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Minard’s Spaghetti Inn
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
Several Clarksburg streets to close for Italian Heritage Festival
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There are several streets that will close beginning on Thursday for this weekend’s Italian Heritage Festival. According to the City of Clarksburg, streets will begin closing at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 in downtown Clarksburg. The following streets will not re-open again until Monday,...
Local family remembers 6 brother soldiers who returned from WWII
An Italian American family business in Morgantown shares the story of six brothers who miraculously all survived fighting in WWII.
