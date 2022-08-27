ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Good News on Police Front as New Officer Arrives for Duty and Offers Tendered for Two More Individuals

Bridgeport could soon be back to a fully staffed police department. Last week, a step toward making that happen took place in front of Bridgeport City Council. William Benjamin “Ben” Myers took the oath of office from Mayor Andy Lang and signed all the necessary paperwork to become official with the city. Myers was joined by Police Chief Mark Rogers as well as members of his family during the ceremony.
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
wajr.com

New youth ag facility proposed in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County commissioners are preparing to build a youth farming education facility on the grounds of the North Central West Virginia Airport. Commissioner Patsy Trecost said bids will be opened Wednesday and construction could begin later this year. “FFA is very big here in Harrison County...
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County 4-H Empty Bowls Fundraiser Set for Sept. 25

Harrison County 4-H invites the community to our Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon! Sunday, Sept. 25. The event will take place at First United Methodist Church – corner of Pike and Second Streets in downtown Clarksburg. Join us at any time throughout the event: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Tickets:...
WDTV

Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, turns himself in

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man who was wanted in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old boy in turned himself in to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, officials said. Paul White, 43, was allegedly riding a motorcycle on Aug. 19 when he was involved in a hit-and-run. When...
WTRF- 7News

Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
wajr.com

Area residents asked to help find Charlie

MORGANTOWN – Folks in the Cheat Lake area are asked to be on the lookout for a Yorkie-Bichon mix that went missing during a day of fun on the lake. On Saturday afternoon, Amy Wagner and her husband were kayaking near the lake’s headwaters and their 12-year-old Yorkie-Bichon mix was along for the ride. The couple was on the south end of the lake paddling down along the Cheat River when they stopped on the bank to give Charlie a chance to take care of his business.
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Offering Fall Cookie Decorating Class

Bridgeport Parks & Recreation is hosting a fall cookie decorating class, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tueday, Oct 18 at the Benedum Civic Center. Instructing the class will be Megan Oliverio, owner of Sweet Events WV. The class is open to those age 11 through adult. The cost is $60 and includes all supplies needed to decorate five different fall-themed cookies, pictured. Each class member will learn the techniques to decorate the cookies and take them home after class. Register by calling 304-842-8240. Space is limited.
WDTV

Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Family and friends lined the sidewalk outside of the Harrison County Courthouse to get “Justice for Jason.”. The group was referring to Jason Owens, who was fatally shot by U.S. Marshals outside Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort on August 24. Owens had a...
WDTV

Truckers organize a convoy to honor Larry Atha

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 39 trucks lined up at the Bridgeport Home Depot and drove their way through the city, honking their horns and paying their respects to Larry Atha. Atha, former president of Atha Trucking, died in a semi-truck accident on I-79 earlier this month. Dustin Lowdermilk, a trucker...
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Minard’s Spaghetti Inn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV

Several Clarksburg streets to close for Italian Heritage Festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There are several streets that will close beginning on Thursday for this weekend’s Italian Heritage Festival. According to the City of Clarksburg, streets will begin closing at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 in downtown Clarksburg. The following streets will not re-open again until Monday,...
