Daily News
Prep roundup: Palatka wins again, stops St. Francis in 4
Palatka Junior-Senior High’s volleyball team continued its impressive start with a 25-17, 25-20,17-25, 25-17 win Wednesday over visiting Gainesville St. Francis School. The Panthers, off to their…
Daily News
Prep football: Panthers set for electric home opener
Palatka looking for first 2-0 start to its season since 2008 campaign. The atmosphere at Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium should be electric Friday night. Hopes are high for this year’s version of the Palatka Junior-Senior High School football team,…
mainstreetdailynews.com
New Williston coach aims for district title
This fall five of the six head football coaches in the Tri-County area are in their first year. In volleyball, Dixie County has a new coach, along with Trenton and Williston, who hired Kevin Tiller. “When the administration contacted me back in October of last year and asked me if...
Daily News
Residents question importance of proposed new schools
CRESCENT CITY – Of the 93 questions the Putnam County School District received about the plan to build new schools, multiple questions show residents want to know why the plan is even necessary. The…
WCJB
‘It’s like a home away from home’: The Swamp Restaurant returns to Gainesville ahead of football season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been two years in the making to bring The Swamp Restaurant back to life after the Gator hotspot was torn down in mid-2020. The doors will open at the newly constructed restaurant on Monday. “I think it is going to stir up a little...
Daily News
Family, community remember Crescent City couple’s legacy
A Crescent City husband and wife who’d been married for almost 70 years died 17 days apart from each other. Shirley C. Frank, 87, died Aug. 7 after an extended illness, and her husband, Clayton Arthur Frank, 94, died Aug. 24 also after an extended illness. People who knew them said the two, who owned and operated a funeral home in Crescent City, were a team that made the community better.
denisesanger.com
Why You Need To Visit Suwannee County Florida
Sometimes we get so focused on planning on the next vacation destination that we often overlook the beauty right in our backyard. For me this is Live Oak located in beautiful Suwannee County, Florida. Live Oak Florida was established prior to 1861 and is the County Seat of Suwannee County....
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
Daily News
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
Daily News
Edith Marie Herring Anderson
Mrs. Edith Marie Herring Anderson, 71, of Palatka, FL, answered her heavenly call Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her residence in Madison, FL. Professional arrangements entrusted to J.P. Moore…
News4Jax.com
Chomp: Napier says Gators looking forward to challenge of playing ‘formidable opponent’ in Utah
This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. Florida football officially returns this week, with only five more days until the first Gators game of the season. Who else is ready?!. 🐊 Gators excited about game week. Coach Billy Napier held a news conference Monday...
Florida vs. Utah football preview, prediction
Week 1 of the college football schedule brings us a very interesting matchup between the defending Pac-12 champions and a traditional SEC power down on its luck. No. 7 Utah travels across the country to square off against Florida and first-year coach Billy Napier in a game that will tell us a lot ...
Daily News
Defensive Stalwarts
Stingy Interlachen takes on balanced Providence offense at home Friday. While the offense may get the lion’s share of the coverage of any football team, it is the defense, as the adage says, that “wins championships.” All the Interlachen Junior-Senior High School…
mycbs4.com
Residents at Hills of Santa Fe say they feel trapped by the flooding
Alachua County, FL — Neighbors at the Hills of Santa Fe Community in Gainesville are still facing the aftermath of the flooding from Sunday storms. “You know we feel trapped," resident Pamela O'Steen said her home flooded on Sunday. She said water came through her front door, with two...
Daily News
Roger Warren Sassaman
Roger Warren Sassaman of Interlachen passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka, FL, following an extended illness. Roger was born in Troxelville, PA, on…
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County buys 605 acres west of Hawthorne
Alachua County has purchased a 605-acre tract adjacent to its Phifer Flatwoods Preserve off County Road 2082, just west of Hawthorne, for $1.5 million, according to a release on Tuesday. Bought on Friday through the Alachua County Forever program, the new purchase will run along two miles of the Lochloosa...
Daily News
Palatka beleaguered but primed for growth, study finds
Palatka probably isn’t ready for a business incubator, but the city can encourage economic growth in other ways, according to research findings presented at Thursday’s commission meeting. For the…
Florida Lottery Ticket Thief Sought After Hitting The Same Circle K Twice On The Same Day
A man is wanted in Florida for the theft of lottery scratch-off tickets and deputies say he has done it a couple of times on the same day, at the same location. The man in the photo above went into the Circle K located at
