Crescent City, FL

Daily News

Prep football: Panthers set for electric home opener

Palatka looking for first 2-0 start to its season since 2008 campaign. The atmosphere at Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium should be electric Friday night. Hopes are high for this year’s version of the Palatka Junior-Senior High School football team,…
PALATKA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

New Williston coach aims for district title

This fall five of the six head football coaches in the Tri-County area are in their first year. In volleyball, Dixie County has a new coach, along with Trenton and Williston, who hired Kevin Tiller. “When the administration contacted me back in October of last year and asked me if...
WILLISTON, FL
Chiefland, FL
Sports
City
Crescent City, FL
Crescent City, FL
Sports
City
Chiefland, FL
Daily News

Family, community remember Crescent City couple’s legacy

A Crescent City husband and wife who’d been married for almost 70 years died 17 days apart from each other. Shirley C. Frank, 87, died Aug. 7 after an extended illness, and her husband, Clayton Arthur Frank, 94, died Aug. 24 also after an extended illness. People who knew them said the two, who owned and operated a funeral home in Crescent City, were a team that made the community better.
CRESCENT CITY, FL
denisesanger.com

Why You Need To Visit Suwannee County Florida

Sometimes we get so focused on planning on the next vacation destination that we often overlook the beauty right in our backyard. For me this is Live Oak located in beautiful Suwannee County, Florida. Live Oak Florida was established prior to 1861 and is the County Seat of Suwannee County....
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
LAKE CITY, FL
Daily News

Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County

Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Edith Marie Herring Anderson

Mrs. Edith Marie Herring Anderson, 71, of Palatka, FL, answered her heavenly call Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her residence in Madison, FL. Professional arrangements entrusted to J.P. Moore…
PALATKA, FL
College Football HQ

Florida vs. Utah football preview, prediction

Week 1 of the college football schedule brings us a very interesting matchup between the defending Pac-12 champions and a traditional SEC power down on its luck. No. 7 Utah travels across the country to square off against Florida and first-year coach Billy Napier in a game that will tell us a lot ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

Defensive Stalwarts

Stingy Interlachen takes on balanced Providence offense at home Friday. While the offense may get the lion’s share of the coverage of any football team, it is the defense, as the adage says, that “wins championships.” All the Interlachen Junior-Senior High School…
INTERLACHEN, FL
Daily News

Roger Warren Sassaman

Roger Warren Sassaman of Interlachen passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka, FL, following an extended illness. Roger was born in Troxelville, PA, on…
INTERLACHEN, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County buys 605 acres west of Hawthorne

Alachua County has purchased a 605-acre tract adjacent to its Phifer Flatwoods Preserve off County Road 2082, just west of Hawthorne, for $1.5 million, according to a release on Tuesday. Bought on Friday through the Alachua County Forever program, the new purchase will run along two miles of the Lochloosa...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

