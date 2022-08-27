Read full article on original website
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Daily News
Prep football: Panthers set for electric home opener
Palatka looking for first 2-0 start to its season since 2008 campaign. The atmosphere at Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium should be electric Friday night. Hopes are high for this year’s version of the Palatka Junior-Senior High School football team,…
Daily News
Prep roundup: Palatka wins again, stops St. Francis in 4
Palatka Junior-Senior High’s volleyball team continued its impressive start with a 25-17, 25-20,17-25, 25-17 win Wednesday over visiting Gainesville St. Francis School. The Panthers, off to their…
News4Jax.com
New4JAX Super 10 football: Jackson, Raines, Creekside make big moves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. The Class 1A Rural division is unchanged. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Dynamic duo: Mainland's James Randle and Ajai Harrell account for seven touchdowns in season-opening win
In its two preseason scrimmages, Mainland's football team showed that it can put points on the board in a hurry. The Bucs displayed their quick-strike ability again in their season-opener against DeLand on Aug. 26. They scored three touchdowns on seven snaps in the second quarter and came back from...
Daily News
Defensive Stalwarts
Stingy Interlachen takes on balanced Providence offense at home Friday. While the offense may get the lion’s share of the coverage of any football team, it is the defense, as the adage says, that “wins championships.” All the Interlachen Junior-Senior High School…
3 individuals involved in fight at TIAA Bank Field violated Jaguars code of conduct, team says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars say they have identified three individuals involved in the fight in the stands that went viral on social media earlier this month. The brawl happened during the Jaguars preseason game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at TIAA Bank Field. Caught on video: Fight in...
Putnam County Capt. Piscitello signs off for the last time with help from daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is impossible to spend almost 30 years at an agency and not leave your mark. On Wednesday, Capt. Dominic Piscitello of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office returned his keys, his vehicle and his radio. "No more late night calls and weekend calls," said the Putnam...
WFTV
Photos: Bojangles returns to Central Florida
Bojangles Bojangles in Sanford is now open. The restaurant is located near the intersection of Interstate 4 and State Road 46. (WFTV.com News Staff)
Daily News
Brett M. Laney
Brett Milam Laney, 68, of Satsuma, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at is home following a brief illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Daily News
Residents question importance of proposed new schools
CRESCENT CITY – Of the 93 questions the Putnam County School District received about the plan to build new schools, multiple questions show residents want to know why the plan is even necessary. The…
villages-news.com
Villager jailed on felony charge after battle with another golfer over golf balls
A Villager was jailed on a felony charge after a battle with another golfer over golf balls. John Francis Stinnett, 61, of the Village of St. Johns, was arrested a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 on Saturday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Stinnett...
Daily News
Arnold R. Coulliette
Arnold R. Coulliette, 86, of Palatka, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by…
Daily News
Roger Warren Sassaman
Roger Warren Sassaman of Interlachen passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka, FL, following an extended illness. Roger was born in Troxelville, PA, on…
Ocala, Sarasota Two of the Most Popular Cities to Move to So Far in 2022, Report Shows
On Tuesday, moveBuddha released its “Mid-Year Migration Report” which shows that Ocala was the most popular city to move to so far in 2022. “This latest data shares details about where Americans are moving to and from since January 2022,” move Buddha noted. “Overall, there’s a slowdown in state-to-state moves. There are fewer swinging highs and lows, and a more moderate flow of migration between states.
fox35orlando.com
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
Daily News
Family, community remember Crescent City couple’s legacy
A Crescent City husband and wife who’d been married for almost 70 years died 17 days apart from each other. Shirley C. Frank, 87, died Aug. 7 after an extended illness, and her husband, Clayton Arthur Frank, 94, died Aug. 24 also after an extended illness. People who knew them said the two, who owned and operated a funeral home in Crescent City, were a team that made the community better.
