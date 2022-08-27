ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Daily News

Prep football: Panthers set for electric home opener

Palatka looking for first 2-0 start to its season since 2008 campaign. The atmosphere at Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium should be electric Friday night. Hopes are high for this year’s version of the Palatka Junior-Senior High School football team,…
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

New4JAX Super 10 football: Jackson, Raines, Creekside make big moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. The Class 1A Rural division is unchanged. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily News

Defensive Stalwarts

Stingy Interlachen takes on balanced Providence offense at home Friday. While the offense may get the lion’s share of the coverage of any football team, it is the defense, as the adage says, that “wins championships.” All the Interlachen Junior-Senior High School…
INTERLACHEN, FL
Daily News

Brett M. Laney

Brett Milam Laney, 68, of Satsuma, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at is home following a brief illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
SATSUMA, FL
Daily News

Arnold R. Coulliette

Arnold R. Coulliette, 86, of Palatka, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Roger Warren Sassaman

Roger Warren Sassaman of Interlachen passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka, FL, following an extended illness. Roger was born in Troxelville, PA, on…
INTERLACHEN, FL
FloridaDaily

Ocala, Sarasota Two of the Most Popular Cities to Move to So Far in 2022, Report Shows

On Tuesday, moveBuddha released its “Mid-Year Migration Report” which shows that Ocala was the most popular city to move to so far in 2022. “This latest data shares details about where Americans are moving to and from since January 2022,” move Buddha noted. “Overall, there’s a slowdown in state-to-state moves. There are fewer swinging highs and lows, and a more moderate flow of migration between states.
OCALA, FL
Daily News

Family, community remember Crescent City couple’s legacy

A Crescent City husband and wife who’d been married for almost 70 years died 17 days apart from each other. Shirley C. Frank, 87, died Aug. 7 after an extended illness, and her husband, Clayton Arthur Frank, 94, died Aug. 24 also after an extended illness. People who knew them said the two, who owned and operated a funeral home in Crescent City, were a team that made the community better.
CRESCENT CITY, FL

