Axios

School districts across America will do anything for more teachers

School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
DALLAS, TX
The Conversation U.S.

College students are increasingly identifying beyond 'she' and 'he'

When students today fill out their college applications, they are not just identifying as “she” or “he.” More than 3% of incoming college students use a different set of pronouns. That’s according to my analysis of the more than 1.2 million applications submitted for the 2022-23 school year through the Common App, an online application platform used by more than 900 colleges. While 3% may not seem like a lot, it represents nearly 37,000 students. It is also indicative of a growing number of young people who identify outside of a gender binary – that is, they do not identify as...
COLLEGES
Phys.org

Study shows how Black male teacher-coaches illustrate civic-focused education

Fostering a sense of civic engagement is one of the primary purposes of social studies education. But in an educational system that focuses on Black students and teachers through a deficit lens, that can be a very real challenge to overcome. A new study from a faculty member at the University of Kansas found the experiences of five Black male teacher-coaches in predominantly white private schools can illustrate civic-focused and liberatory approaches to education.
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

The Trouble With Boutique Colleges

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. President Joe Biden’s loan-forgiveness program will help a select group of people once, but...
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Real-world effectiveness of a social-psychological intervention translated from controlled trials to classrooms

Social-psychological interventions have raised the learning and performance of students in rigorous efficacy trials. Yet, after they are distributed "in the wild" for students to self-administer, there has been little research following up on their translational effectiveness. We used cutting-edge educational technology to tailor, scale up, and track a previously-validated Strategic Resource Use intervention among 12,065 college students in 14 STEM and Economics classes. Students who self-administered this "Exam Playbook" benefitted by an average of 2.17 percentage points (i.e., a standardized effect size of 0.18), compared to non-users. This effect size was 1.65 percentage points when controlling for college entrance exam scores and 1.75 [âˆ’1.88] for adding [dropping] the Exam Playbook in stratified matching analyses. Average benefits differed in magnitude by the conduciveness of the class climate (including peer norms and incentives), gender, first-generation status, as well as how often and how early they used the intervention. These findings on how, when, and who naturally adopts these resources address a need to improve prediction, translation, and scalability of social-psychological intervention benefits.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsOne

Op-Ed: Anti-Critical Race Theory Policies Could Impact AP Classes

"The fear may be heightened for educators who teach AP courses, which – by their very design – require teachers to deal with sensitive and controversial subjects that deal with matters of race," writes Kolluri. The post Op-Ed: Anti-Critical Race Theory Policies Could Impact AP Classes appeared first on NewsOne.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Teachers make Frankensteel during Materials Camp at MIT

Ten high school teachers spent a week at MIT in July designing and making Frankensteel, a self-healing material inspired by the villain in the Terminator 2 movie. Next up: they aim to recreate the calculations and experiments involved for their students back home. "This was a phenomenal experience for me,...
EDUCATION
abovethelaw.com

Fourth Amendment Decision Isn't Going To Stop LSAT Or Law Schools From Scanning Your Room

The Northern District of Ohio ruling affirmed that Cleveland State University can’t willy-nilly video a student’s bedroom just because that student is taking a remote exam. Given the abject disaster of remote proctoring the legal industry faced during the pandemic, folks are cautiously optimistic that this opinion will end to the tyranny of flagging cheating arbitrarily in the many remote testing opportunities throughout the legal education lifecycle.
CLEVELAND, OH
Nature.com

Queer inclusion equals better mathematics

Being open about being gay allows me to reach my full intellectual potential. Anthony Bonato is a professor of mathematics at Toronto Metropolitan University. You have full access to this article via your institution. When I studied for my mathematics doctorate in the late 1990s, I believed that mathematics was...
SOCIETY

