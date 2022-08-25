Read full article on original website
Related
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
College students are increasingly identifying beyond 'she' and 'he'
When students today fill out their college applications, they are not just identifying as “she” or “he.” More than 3% of incoming college students use a different set of pronouns. That’s according to my analysis of the more than 1.2 million applications submitted for the 2022-23 school year through the Common App, an online application platform used by more than 900 colleges. While 3% may not seem like a lot, it represents nearly 37,000 students. It is also indicative of a growing number of young people who identify outside of a gender binary – that is, they do not identify as...
Phys.org
Study shows how Black male teacher-coaches illustrate civic-focused education
Fostering a sense of civic engagement is one of the primary purposes of social studies education. But in an educational system that focuses on Black students and teachers through a deficit lens, that can be a very real challenge to overcome. A new study from a faculty member at the University of Kansas found the experiences of five Black male teacher-coaches in predominantly white private schools can illustrate civic-focused and liberatory approaches to education.
10 Private Colleges That Are Shockingly Affordable Thanks to Financial Aid
It's often thought that public universities deliver the best education to the widest range of students at the most affordable cost. But, as The Princeton Review's top 10 best colleges for financial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Most Affordable Ivy League Colleges
In the world of higher education, eight names ring out louder than all the rest. The Ivy League schools -- the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University, Princeton University, Dartmouth College,...
These colleges have the ‘most beautiful’ campuses in the country, according to Princeton Review survey
(NEXSTAR) – Academia is all well and good, but it’s certainly better with a view. The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the 25 prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation. The...
Microcredentials and mentoring: How universities can boost student employability
The looming recession climate is causing concerns over skyrocketing student debt. On top of a deeply unaffordable housing market, these factors call for universities to be more relevant in terms of preparing students for employability. This is a break with the traditional mission of the universities. Economist George Fallis, professor...
The Trouble With Boutique Colleges
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. President Joe Biden’s loan-forgiveness program will help a select group of people once, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Advanced Placement courses could clash with laws that target critical race theory
Scientific theories to justify racism. Laws and Supreme Court decisions that denied Black people equal rights. The imperialist view that Anglo-Saxons were called upon by God to civilize the “savages” of the world. These topics might all sound like material from a course on systemic racism or critical...
What is an HBCU? Everything you need to know about historically Black colleges or universities
We talked to experts about the history behind HBCUs, why they're important for Black students, and the challenges they face.
Distance learning affected disadvantaged students most. The teacher shortages are just piling on.
The vacancies aren't universal. A USA TODAY analysis of available data and interviews with experts suggest they're concentrated in poor communities.
Nature.com
Real-world effectiveness of a social-psychological intervention translated from controlled trials to classrooms
Social-psychological interventions have raised the learning and performance of students in rigorous efficacy trials. Yet, after they are distributed "in the wild" for students to self-administer, there has been little research following up on their translational effectiveness. We used cutting-edge educational technology to tailor, scale up, and track a previously-validated Strategic Resource Use intervention among 12,065 college students in 14 STEM and Economics classes. Students who self-administered this "Exam Playbook" benefitted by an average of 2.17 percentage points (i.e., a standardized effect size of 0.18), compared to non-users. This effect size was 1.65 percentage points when controlling for college entrance exam scores and 1.75 [âˆ’1.88] for adding [dropping] the Exam Playbook in stratified matching analyses. Average benefits differed in magnitude by the conduciveness of the class climate (including peer norms and incentives), gender, first-generation status, as well as how often and how early they used the intervention. These findings on how, when, and who naturally adopts these resources address a need to improve prediction, translation, and scalability of social-psychological intervention benefits.
Op-Ed: Anti-Critical Race Theory Policies Could Impact AP Classes
"The fear may be heightened for educators who teach AP courses, which – by their very design – require teachers to deal with sensitive and controversial subjects that deal with matters of race," writes Kolluri. The post Op-Ed: Anti-Critical Race Theory Policies Could Impact AP Classes appeared first on NewsOne.
5 Reasons To Explore Attending a Community College
Nearly 6 million people in the United States -- about 1 in 4 college students -- attend community college. Some may ridicule two-year public schools as "13th grade," but the network of nearly 1,000...
Phys.org
Teachers make Frankensteel during Materials Camp at MIT
Ten high school teachers spent a week at MIT in July designing and making Frankensteel, a self-healing material inspired by the villain in the Terminator 2 movie. Next up: they aim to recreate the calculations and experiments involved for their students back home. "This was a phenomenal experience for me,...
abovethelaw.com
Fourth Amendment Decision Isn't Going To Stop LSAT Or Law Schools From Scanning Your Room
The Northern District of Ohio ruling affirmed that Cleveland State University can’t willy-nilly video a student’s bedroom just because that student is taking a remote exam. Given the abject disaster of remote proctoring the legal industry faced during the pandemic, folks are cautiously optimistic that this opinion will end to the tyranny of flagging cheating arbitrarily in the many remote testing opportunities throughout the legal education lifecycle.
Nature.com
Queer inclusion equals better mathematics
Being open about being gay allows me to reach my full intellectual potential. Anthony Bonato is a professor of mathematics at Toronto Metropolitan University. You have full access to this article via your institution. When I studied for my mathematics doctorate in the late 1990s, I believed that mathematics was...
Comments / 0