Moving Through Cancer - a beginning exercise class for cancer survivors

Shoreline Hopelink offers GED classes - virtual orientations Sept 1 and 2, 2022
Shoreline Hopelink has GED/High School+ programs. Virtual orientations will be held on Thursday, September 1 and Friday, September 2. Contact them at ged@hopelink.org or 425-457-9685 to sign up. About the Program. Hopelink offers two pathways to earn a high school credential: GED and High School+ (HS+). GED students attend classes...
Shoreline Covenant Church block party September 10, 2022
Shoreline Covenant Church is hosting a block party for the Echo Lake neighborhood and environs on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11am-3pm. We hope you can join us for our “Hello Fall” Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11am-3pm (okay, okay, we know it’s still technically summer…!
Little Lemon Drops outdoor movie September 10, 2022 to raise funds for Seattle Children's
The Little Lemon Drops junior guild will hold their 10th Annual Outdoor Movie and Raffle on September 10, 2022 at the Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th, Shoreline WA 98177. A suggested $5 donation will support uncompensated care at Children's Hospital in Seattle. Movie snacks and drinks will be available...
Shoreline Schools start next week
The first day of school for students in grades 1-12 is Wednesday, September 7, 2022 (this is a full school day, not early release). The first day of school for kindergarten and preschool students is Monday, September 12. You can find these and other important dates on Shoreline Schools website calendar.
Local students graduate from Pacific University (Ore.)
Local students graduated from Pacific University (Ore.). HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, COLLEGE, GRADUATION DATE. Laura Elizabeth Delaney, Master of Arts in Teaching in STEM and English Language Learning, College of Education, May-22 Zane Ghen-Keung French, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences, May-22 Pacific University serves nearly...
Newly refurbished Log Boom Park in Kenmore has something for everyone
Kenmore, WA - Log Boom Park reopened to the public after a year of renovations on the 1.5-acre Waterfront Access and Viewing Project. The project improves waterfront access to Lake Washington while restoring native vegetation for wildlife habitat. The 3.9 acre park features a range of new amenities including a...
LFP Picnic in the Park on Saturday, September 10, 2022
Help the City celebrate our Lake Forest Park community on Saturday, September 10, from 10:00am to 3:00pm at Pfingst Animal Acres Park!. Bring family and friends and enjoy music, community, and educational booths, a petting zoo, kids’ attractions and activities, food trucks, Public Works “big rigs,” and more!
Lake Forest Park Garden Club to hear from Trevor Cameron at their September 13, 2022 meeting
The Lake Forest Park Garden Club will be meeting in person at the LFP Town Center upper level, stage area on Tuesday September 13, 2022. 9:30am general meeting and then from 10 to 10:30 coffee and treats. At 10:30am our speaker will be Trevor Cameron CPH. General Manager at Sunnyside...
As If Theatre Company presents hilarious and timely comedy The Foreigner October 6-23 in Kenmore
As If Theatre Company (AITC) presents Larry Shue’s classic comedy The Foreigner October 6-23, 2022. This will be AITC’s sixth production since opening in 2019. In this hilarious farce, Englishman Charlie Baker wants to escape his boring life and marital strife by disappearing to a fishing lodge in rural Georgia. Painfully shy, he begrudgingly adopts the persona of a foreigner who doesn't understand English.
Riders 18 and under can now ride free on Washington transit systems
Beginning September 1, 2022 riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including:. and more as part of the Free Youth Transit Pass. With the launch of the program, young riders can use current youth and student ORCA cards, show their student identification, or simply board and ride free.
Fire response in North City: Shoreline Area News photojournalist witnesses response first-hand
For the last 15 years of my career in communications, I worked with several large fire departments in the south end of Puget Sound, providing printing, photographic and design services to training, education and public relations departments for these fire fighting organizations. Recently I have volunteered with the Shoreline Area...
About Shoreline Area News
Shoreline Council to discuss final Draft Transportation Element
At the September 12, 2022 City Council meeting, staff will present Council with a final Draft Transportation Element (TE). This final draft includes analysis of potential future funding for transportation projects over the next 20 years and a financially constrained project list. This is an important step in the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) update.
Seattle Police responding to shooting at 145th / Aurora
Seattle Police reported at 12:30am Tuesday, August 30, 2002 that they were responding to a shooting at North 144th Street and Aurora Ave North. Two victims reported at this time. Southbound Aurora was closed for the investigation, but has been cleared and is now open. One of the victims in...
Kent man, leader of violent international drug ring, pleads guilty to Federal charges
Seattle – One of the leaders of a violent international drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine in the Puget Sound region pleaded guilty Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Jose Elias Barbosa, 37, of Kent, Washington, faces a mandatory minimum ten years in prison...
Details from Monday shooting: Seattle Police arrest man after he opens fire on officers at Bitter Lake apartment
There were two shooting incidents within a few blocks of each other Monday on and near Aurora just south of the 145th border of Shoreline. (See previous story) Here are the details of the first shooting, from Seattle police. Seattle police arrested a domestic violence suspect in North Seattle late...
