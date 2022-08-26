WASHINGTON- Craig Potts (Stewartstown, Pa./Kennard Dale) gave West Chester an early lead on Wednesday afternoon and made a clutch defensive play late in the second half while Josh Daniels (Fleetwood, Pa./Oley Valley) scored the eventual game-winner to help West Chester (2-1) earn a 2-1 road victory over the University of the District of Columbia (2-2). Potts wasted little time in opening the scoring on Wednesday afternoon, taking a feed from Kendall Walkes (West Chester, Pa./Henderson) in the 10th minute to stake the Golden Rams to an early 1-0 advantage.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO