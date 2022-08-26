Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vicksburgnews.com
Temporary closure of Driver’s Service Bureau in Jackson
Due to the water emergency in the city limits of Jackson, Mississippi, the Driver’s Service Bureau located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave. in Jackson, Mississippi will be closed until further notice. Driver’s Service staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl,...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man charged with July 4 burglary and shooting at Beechwood Park Apartments
A Vicksburg man was arrested on Monday in connection to a burglary and a shooting in July. Quinderion Mixon, 24, was arrested by Vicksburg police and charged with burglary of a dwelling and aggravated assault. The arrest stems from an incident on July 4. of a burglary and a shooting...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man charged with receiving stolen property
A Vicksburg man was arrested on Monday and charged with receiving stolen property. On Monday, John-Taylor Burton, 31, was taken into custody for an incident on July 19. Burton is reported to have taken a cell phone at the Home Depot. Burton is currently being held without bond until he...
vicksburgnews.com
VPD investigating several area burglaries
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating several burglaries that took place at the end of the week, last week. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the AmeriCorps campus, 2715 Confederate Avenue, in reference to a stolen catalytic converter. The complainant reported that sometime overnight an unknown person entered the fenced-in parking area of the parking lot and cut a catalytic converter from underneath a 2015 Chevrolet Van.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vicksburgnews.com
Hinds County Election Commission Co-conspirator Pleads Guilty
On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Sudie Jones-Teague has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, fraud, and bribery charges in connection with the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case. Jones-Teague was arrested earlier this year in February. She is guilty of illegally working to have her company approved as a...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg local to attend New York Fashion Week
Vicksburg local, Raymond Banks will be attending New York Fashion Week with his own line of fashion this Fall. Banks, a graduate of Vicksburg Highschool, is a fashion designer who has been designing clothes since 2013. Banks is also a graduate of the Parsons School of Design. “It’s one of the top brand fashion schools,” he noted.
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor Flaggs announces plan to recommend deputy fire chief at Sep. 6 board meeting
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has announced he will be recommending Jessica Cade as a Vicksburg Fire Department deputy fire chief. The Mayor’s office released a statement on Tuesday:. Mayor Flaggs states: “On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, during the Board Meeting, I am recommending Jessica Cade as one of...
