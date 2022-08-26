The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating several burglaries that took place at the end of the week, last week. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the AmeriCorps campus, 2715 Confederate Avenue, in reference to a stolen catalytic converter. The complainant reported that sometime overnight an unknown person entered the fenced-in parking area of the parking lot and cut a catalytic converter from underneath a 2015 Chevrolet Van.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO