Richland, MS

vicksburgnews.com

Temporary closure of Driver’s Service Bureau in Jackson

Due to the water emergency in the city limits of Jackson, Mississippi, the Driver’s Service Bureau located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave. in Jackson, Mississippi will be closed until further notice. Driver’s Service staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl,...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man charged with receiving stolen property

A Vicksburg man was arrested on Monday and charged with receiving stolen property. On Monday, John-Taylor Burton, 31, was taken into custody for an incident on July 19. Burton is reported to have taken a cell phone at the Home Depot. Burton is currently being held without bond until he...
vicksburgnews.com

VPD investigating several area burglaries

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating several burglaries that took place at the end of the week, last week. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the AmeriCorps campus, 2715 Confederate Avenue, in reference to a stolen catalytic converter. The complainant reported that sometime overnight an unknown person entered the fenced-in parking area of the parking lot and cut a catalytic converter from underneath a 2015 Chevrolet Van.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Hinds County Election Commission Co-conspirator Pleads Guilty

On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Sudie Jones-Teague has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, fraud, and bribery charges in connection with the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case. Jones-Teague was arrested earlier this year in February. She is guilty of illegally working to have her company approved as a...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg local to attend New York Fashion Week

Vicksburg local, Raymond Banks will be attending New York Fashion Week with his own line of fashion this Fall. Banks, a graduate of Vicksburg Highschool, is a fashion designer who has been designing clothes since 2013. Banks is also a graduate of the Parsons School of Design. “It’s one of the top brand fashion schools,” he noted.

