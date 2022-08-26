Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa
Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Likely to lose playing time
Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. While starting in each of the last nine games -- including eight at designated hitter -- Santana slashed .207/.303/.345 with a home run and a 4:7 BB:K. Santana had started to transition into more of a part-time role in early August, but his opportunities picked up in the back half of the month while Sam Haggerty dealt with shoulder and finger injuries. However, with Haggerty making his second straight start in the outfield Thursday, Santana will likely find himself on the bench more frequently while Mitch Haniger gets deployed at DH on a regular basis.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Passed over for September promotion
Kelenic, who owns a .244 average and .784 OPS across his last 12 games at Triple-A Tacoma, was passed over for a Sept. 1 promotion to the Mariners in favor of fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell. Kelenic has become quite the conundrum for the Mariners as a once can't-miss prospect that's...
CBS Sports
Cubs' David Bote: Back in big leagues
The Cubs recalled Bote from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Bote will rejoin the Cubs as a September call-up after a month-long stint at Triple-A, where he slashed .224/.291/.368 across 20 games. Though Bote is still under contract through 2024, the Cubs seemingly don't view him as a key piece of their rebuilding effort and likely won't ask him to play on an everyday basis as he rejoins the big club. Instead, the 29-year-old is expected to serve as a utility infielder over the final five weeks of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Retreats to bench
Story isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Rangers, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Story has been productive at the plate since returning from the injured list last weekend, having gone 7-for-15 with a double, two runs, two stolen bases, a walk and four strikeouts over four games. However, he'll get a day off Thursday while Christian Arroyo starts at the keystone and bats sixth.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Bows out against right-hander
Bellinger is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat against a right-hander (Chris Bassitt) after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Though the Dodgers aren't yet pulling the plug on Bellinger as a strong-side platoon option in center field, his ongoing slump coupled with Trayce Thompson's hot-hitting ways could put Bellinger in danger of losing more work against right-handed pitching. Thompson, who finished August with a 1.056 OPS, will get the nod in center and will hit eighth Thursday.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Phil Bickford: Drops down to Triple-A
The Dodgers optioned Bickford to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Bickford covered 2.2 innings in total while making relief appearances in three of the past four days, so his demotion is likely the result of the Dodgers wanting to add a fresh arm to the bullpen in advance of Tuesday's game against the Mets. Right-hander Jake Reed was recalled from Triple-A and will replace Bickford in the bullpen.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Steps out of lineup
Rizzo is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels. Rizzo has hit solo homers in back-to-back games but will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale. New York has a scheduled day off Thursday, so his absence from the lineup will provide him two straight days of rest. DJ LeMahieu will shift to first base while Gleyber Torres starts at the keystone.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Joey Gallo: Retreats to bench
Gallo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Gallo will hit the bench after he picked up starts in the corner outfield in seven of the past eight games. Over the last five of those starts, Gallo went a collective 0-for-14 with seven strikeouts, potentially stalling any momentum he might have had for unseating Chris Taylor in an everyday role in the outfield.
CBS Sports
Giants' Joc Pederson: Steps out of lineup
Pederson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Pederson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Monday after missing the previous two games with a groin injury, and he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Friars. Thairo Estrada will move out to left field with Wilmer Flores covering the keystone.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Called up to majors
The Mariners recalled Trammell from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. He'll start in right field and bat ninth in the Mariners' series finale with the Tigers, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. After posting a .977 OPS over 18 games for Tacoma in August,...
CBS Sports
Padres' Jurickson Profar: On bench Wednesday
Profar isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Profar is getting a rare day off after he went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run and two strikeouts Tuesday against San Francisco. Wil Myers is starting in left field and batting sixth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Exits lineup
Rivas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Rivas is on the bench against a right-hander (Kevin Gausman), perhaps hinting that he won't be part of a strict platoon at first base with P.J. Higgins while Patrick Wisdom (finger) is on the injured list. In his first three games since being called up from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Rivas went 3-for-6 with a run scored.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Deactivated at Triple-A
Triple-A Worcester placed Downs (ankle) on its 7-day injured list Thursday. Downs hadn't played for Worcester since Aug. 18 with a left ankle injury before being deactivated a week later. The 24-year-old debuted in the majors earlier this season and hit .154 over 14 games, but his ankle injury may take a promotion back to Boston off the table when the active roster expands to 28 men in September.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Comes off IL
The Mariners reinstated Boyd (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Boyd will be one of two players that will be joining Seattle with the roster expanding from 26 to 28 men for the final month of the season, with outfielder Taylor Trammell also receiving a call-up from Triple-A Tacoma. Though Boyd has worked almost exclusively as a starter through his first seven seasons in the big leagues, he'll be deployed out of the bullpen with Seattle as he makes his return from the flexor tendon surgery he underwent last September. He was excellent across his six minor-league rehab outings, striking out 14 over eight innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits and no walks.
CBS Sports
Royals' Daniel Mengden: Called up ahead of start
The Royals selected Mengden's contract from Triple-A Omaha ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the White Sox in Chicago. Kansas City had a spot on the 40-man roster already open, so no corresponding transaction was needed to add Mengden, who is one of the Royals' two September call-ups. The 29-year-old southpaw has previously made 48 big-league starts, though his last one came in 2020 with Oakland. While pitching primarily for Omaha this season, Mengden has produced a 4.55 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 76:50 K:BB across 91 frames. He could hold down a spot in the rotation until the Royals return Zack Greinke (forearm) from the 15-day injured list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sitting again Wednesday
Paredes (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes should have a clear path to a full-time role in the infield for at least the next week after Brandon Lowe (triceps) was placed on the injured list Wednesday, but he'll first have to overcome his own injury. The 23-year-old will be on the bench for a second straight contest due to the unspecified issue, which caused him to be scratched ahead of Tuesday's 7-2 win.
CBS Sports
Giants' Joey Bart: Enters concussion protocol
Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres that Bart is in the concussion protocol but is dealing with only mild symptoms, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Kapler didn't rule out the possibility of Bart clearing the concussion protocol and starting behind the plate in...
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Scratched with back tightness
Perez was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox due to back tightness, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez is in the midst of a seven-game hit streak during which he's gone 13-for-29 with two home runs, nine RBI and five runs, but back tightness will prevent him from starting as scheduled Wednesday. It's unclear if the veteran catcher will be available off the bench, and he should be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Retreats to bench
Realmuto is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Realmuto knocked in two runs in Monday's game, but interim manager Rob Thomson decided to give him a breather Tuesday night. Garrett Stubbs will replace Realmuto behind the plate.
Comments / 1