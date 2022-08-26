Read full article on original website
State extends pandemic emergency shelter program through September
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services obtained funding to extend its pandemic emergency shelter program until the end of September. DHSS and Gov. John Carney’s office assembled the $900,000 needed to extend the program one month from multiple sources – namely projects using American Rescue Plan Act dollars that finished under-budget.
Delaware's Secretary of State names a new director for the Delaware Tourism Office
The Delaware Tourism Office has a new director. Secretary of State Jeff Bullock announced Jessica Welch will lead the Delaware Tourism Office. “Jessica brings an immense wealth of knowledge and experience to take on this crucial role in Delaware’s economy,” said Bullock. “The Tourism Office contributes billions each year to the state’s GDP and creates thousands of jobs in the process. As Delaware continues to be a preferred tourist destination, I know Jessica will expand upon the work done so far to continue attracting out-of-state visitors while promoting the prosperity of existing tourism businesses in the state.”
U.S. Secretaries of Labor and Energy visit Delaware, discuss future of hydrogen technology
U.S. Secretaries of Energy and Labor visited Delaware Friday to discuss clean hydrogen technology at Air Liquide. Hydrogen energy has the power to decarbonize electricity, transportation, and manufacturing industries, and could play a critical role in reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and tackling the climate crisis. The U.S. Infrastructure bill...
Delaware is planning for high-capacity buyback program
The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is planning a high-capacity magazine buyback program for residents. After the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed into law it made the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The law also allows the Department of Safety and Homeland...
Carney signs pair of bills addressing racial inequity in Delaware
Gov. John Carney was joined by members of the state’s African American Task Force Tuesday as he signed two bills addressing racial inequity. The new laws come at the recommendation of the state’s African American Task Force. The first, House Bill 447, seeks to help people more easily...
Three new education bills to help statewide literacy are signed into law
Gov. John Carney used the first day of school for many Delaware children to sign 3 bills looking to address literacy in the First State. Two of the new laws help implement a science of reading approach that teaches reading by breaking down the essential components of literacy. House Bill...
Judge rules on State Auditor Kathy McGuiness post-trial motions, two charges upheld, no new trial
Delaware’s September primary is just two weeks away, and McGuiness will face voters with two misdemeanors on her record - for conflict of interest and official misconduct. McGuiness was found guilty by jury of those misdemeanors in July, along with non-compliance with procurement law by structuring, which Judge William Carpenter dismissed. She was not convicted on felony charges of theft and witness intimidation.
