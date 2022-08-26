ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

Free Cakes Up For Grabs At Nothing Bundt Cakes In Naperville

What’s better than cake? Free cake! Naperville residents can get a free cake if they are among the first customers to visit Nothing Bundt Cakes Thursday. The chain is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving away a free miniature bundt cake to each of its first 250 customers on.
2 Kids, Mom, Dog Saved From Hotel Fire Naperville

Two children, their mother and a pet dog were safely evacuated from a Naperville hotel after a fire broke out Friday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the four-story hotel in the 1800 block of Diehl Road just after 12:30 p.m. for a report of smoke that was coming from an air conditioner on the hotel’s second floor.
