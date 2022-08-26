Read full article on original website
TerryT
3d ago
No. No need to invest any more capitol in the receiving Corp. Personally I like Pryor, Lassiter and the other backups. Strengthen O line.
Reply(1)
2
Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay
Sean McVay is not going into detail about the actions they took to address the recent brawl between Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. When asked about Donald’s punishment (if there’s any) during Saturday’s broadcast of their game against the Bengals, the Rams head coach responded bluntly and emphasized the position […] The post Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday
Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End
The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
Bills Reportedly Reached Out To Longtime NFL Punter
The Buffalo Bills are searching for a new punter after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Before the team confirmed Araiza's release, Marquette King campaigned for a tryout on Twitter. He might get his wish. According to Syracuse.com's Ryan Talbot, the Bills have "reached out" to see if he's in condition...
Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral
Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year. The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams. Butkus doesn't appear...
Northwestern coach takes shot at Scott Frost after win
The 2022 season did not get off to a good start for Nebraska on Saturday, and one opposing coach did not feel any sympathy for Scott Frost. Nebraska had an 11-point lead over Northwestern in the third quarter but managed to lose 31-28. After the game, Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson took a swipe at Frost on Twitter.
Look: Urban Meyer Already Mentioned For Big College Job
That's what some college football fans are suggesting following the Huskers' brutal loss to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in Ireland. Scott Frost, entering his fifth season with the Huskers, had a disastrous performance on Saturday, highlighted by a bizarre onside kick decision up 11 points in the second half. Some...
BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player
A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Longtime NFL Executive Is Tragically Dead At 48
A longtime Miami Dolphins team executive tragically passed away on Saturday night. The Dolphins announced that vice president Jason Jenkins died suddenly at 48. "Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away," the Dolphins announced on Saturday evening.
Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver
Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
Urban Meyer reveals if Notre Dame can hang with Ohio State in Week 1
Urban Meyer is readying for Ohio State to begin their season against Notre Dame Week 1, anticipating a fantastic game on Saturday. Joining Dan Dakich on Don’t @ Me via Outkick, the former Buckeyes coach revealed if he thinks Notre Dame can hang with Ohio State when the lights are brightest.
