Buffalo, NY

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade

The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

The Bears are taking on the contract of former first-round OT Alex Leatherwood, which has three years left and $5.9 million fully guaranteed. Chicago also has the right to a fifth-year option with Leatherwood. (Ian Rapoport) ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports several other teams were interested in trading for WR Laviska...
Texans waive G Max Scharping

Not long after trading a 2020 second-round pick to the Vikings, the Texans are moving on from a 2019 Round 2 choice. Max Scharping is being waived, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson tweets. This move comes after an effort to trade the fourth-year guard, per ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler (on Twitter). Scharping,...
