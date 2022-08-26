Read full article on original website
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL・
Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback
The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
Bills BREAKING: Buffalo Signs New Punter Sam Martin to Replace Matt Araiza
Martin punted for the Broncos the past two seasons after spending seven years with the Detroit Lions. He was drafted by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade
The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Buccaneers First Round Pick Released by Buffalo
Tampa Bay's once-promising tight end prospect has hit another roadblock in his pursuit of success at the NFL level.
Buffalo Bills Sign QB Matt Barkley, WR Tavon Austin to Practice Squad: NFL Tracker
Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker
Buffalo Bills 'Final' 53-Man Roster: Analysis & What's Next Move?
There is stability, talent and depth in the group ... which breaks down like this ...
NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings
The Bears are taking on the contract of former first-round OT Alex Leatherwood, which has three years left and $5.9 million fully guaranteed. Chicago also has the right to a fifth-year option with Leatherwood. (Ian Rapoport) ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports several other teams were interested in trading for WR Laviska...
'Sunk Costs': Buffalo Bills 53-Man Moves - 5 Hot Takes
The Bills’ initial 53-man roster following the final roster cuts on Tuesday suggests that GM Brandon Beane has no interest in "throwing good money after bad.''
Texans waive G Max Scharping
Not long after trading a 2020 second-round pick to the Vikings, the Texans are moving on from a 2019 Round 2 choice. Max Scharping is being waived, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson tweets. This move comes after an effort to trade the fourth-year guard, per ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler (on Twitter). Scharping,...
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry tears ACL
Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl pass rusher Harold Landry has a torn ACL and will miss the 2022 season, ESPN and
