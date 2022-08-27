Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
2022 Freedom Bowl on 8/26 and 8/27Adrian HolmanCanton, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Mentor drops zeroes on Eastlake North
Mentor played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 5-0 verdict over Eastlake North in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on August 25 , Eastlake North squared off with Euclid in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Eastlake North rides the rough off Mayfield
Eastlake North turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 3-2 win over Mayfield in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 30. Last season, Mayfield and Eastlake North squared off with September 23, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. For more, click here.
SBLive's Ohio Top 25: Archbishop Hoban is the top team, while Lakota West is second
Archbishop Hoban sits atop the rankings, while defending Division I state champion St. Edward is in the top-5.
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Kirtland pushes past Orwell Grand Valley
Kirtland's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Orwell Grand Valley on August 30 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with September 23, 2021 at Kirtland High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field blankets Lodi Cloverleaf with swarming defensive effort
Mogadore Field didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lodi Cloverleaf's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Lodi Cloverleaf High on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on August 25 , Mogadore Field squared off with Alliance in a soccer game...
richlandsource.com
Hillsdale looking to rebound against backyard rival Loudonville
JEROMESVILLE — The loss may have stung, but all of Hillsdale’s goals are still reachable. The Falcons suffered a disheartening 14-13 setback to Lucas at Clear Fork last week, but coach Trevor Cline said the benefits of playing another small-school heavyweight will pay off down the road.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown writes off Chesterland West Geauga with nothing but zeroes
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown stopped Chesterland West Geauga to the tune of a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on August 25 , Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Gates Mills Hawken in a volleyball game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
whbc.com
Can McKinley Turn it Around?
Here we go….Week 3…Game 4 for The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week on 1480 WHBC and MIX 94.1!! Canton McKinley in a recurring theme from last year….looking for their first win of the season Vs the same opponent as last year….Dublin Coffman. There’s tremendous potential for the Bulldogs but it’s truly a must win.
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Cuyahoga Heights renders Painesville Harvey's offense pointless
Cuyahoga Heights sent Painesville Harvey home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 7-0 decision during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Recently on August 25 , Cuyahoga Heights squared off with Chardon in a soccer game . For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Ashtabula Edgewood renders Jefferson's offense pointless
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jefferson as it was blanked 3-0 by Ashtabula Edgewood on August 29 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson played in a 3-2 game on October 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
richlandsource.com
Boxed in: Ashtabula Edgewood's defense bottles Painesville Harvey's attack
Ashtabula Edgewood's defense was a brick wall that stopped Painesville Harvey cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 30. Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Painesville Harvey squared off with September 28, 2021 at Painesville Harvey High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys Soccer
Ashland beat Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Ashland's community soccer complex. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Score no more: Burton Berkshire's defense breaks down Middlefield Cardinal
Burton Berkshire's defense throttled Middlefield Cardinal, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in Ohio girls volleyball action on August 30. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
richlandsource.com
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
These local restaurants will have sports betting kiosks
The following bars and restaurants in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties have been pre-approved to have sports betting kiosks in their establishments. Sports betting in Ohio will become legal on Jan. 1, 2023.
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights football player describes mass chaos at Friday night football game after shots fired in parking lot
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mass panic broke out at the Garfield Heights varsity football game Friday night after someone fired multiple shots in the high school parking lot at around 9:30. “Towards the end of the game, you just hear pop pop pop and just everybody started running and...
Comments / 0