Just one year after issuing a massive CPAP/BiPAP recall that impacted millions of sleep apnea machines distributed with a toxic sound abatement foam, which has been linked to thousands of reported injuries among users, Philips has announced yet another BiPAP machine recall, this time involving problems with a plastic component in the motor that can release carcinogenic chemicals into the user’s airway.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO