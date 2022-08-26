ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Unbeaten Southeastern Heads to Dr. Pam Littleton Classic

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team will look to continue its unbeaten start to the 2022 season when it travels to Stephenville, Texas to compete in the Dr. Pam Litttleton Classic. Southeastern (4-0) opens the tournament against host Tarleton State (3-1) Friday at 10 a.m. SLU...
HAMMOND, LA
No. 16/17 SLU Opens 2022 at Ragin' Cajuns

No. 16/17 Southeastern (0-0) at UL Lafayette (0-0) Sept. 2, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Cajun Field | Lafayette, La. Last Meeting: UL Lafayette 51, Southeastern 48 (Sept. 2, 2017 | Lafayette, La.) Television: ESPN+. Announcers: Dan McDonald and Eric Mouton. Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The...
HAMMOND, LA
Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
BRANDON, MS
JSU’s annual Crop Drop to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27. This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water. The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn […]
JACKSON, MS
JPS announces changes for schools due to Pearl River flooding

UPDATE: 08/29/2022 6:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced that students who attend Forest Hill High and Timberlawn Elementary schools will shift to virtual learning on Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30 due to ongoing water pressure issues. Staff members from those schools will be housed […]
Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
JACKSON, MS
Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
JACKSON, MS
Ridgeland community told to evacuate ahead of cresting Pearl River

RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland community is bracing for flooding. The Harbor Pines mobile home community flooded in 2020. Friday, some residents were preparing for rising water that could affect communities as early as Sunday evening. One family said they have loaded some of their belongings into their car,...
RIDGELAND, MS
Mandatory evacuation ordered in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND — A mandatory evacuation of the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community was ordered Saturday ahead of anticipated flooding of the nearby Pearl River. “Yesterday I️ declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas for the City of Ridgeland, Mississippi, that are subject to flooding,” Mayor Gene F. McGee said Saturday. “Today, due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2:00 p.m. For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community. Ridgeland's Fire and Police Departments will be assisting in such evacuation immediately. “
RIDGELAND, MS
More water discharged from Barnett Reservoir on Saturday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Following a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS) on Saturday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) will hold the discharge at the Barnett Reservoir to 60,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) for at least 12 hours. The lake current stands at 298.29 feet above mean sea […]
Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks said she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. She is urging other families to be careful when seeking help to bury their loved ones.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man captured after police chase ends on Northside Drive

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested a suspect after a chase into Jackson. The chase happened on Thursday, August 25 and ended on Northside Drive. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the suspect initially rammed a patrol car and fled. He later crashed his vehicle into a tree and fled into the woods. Myers […]
RIDGELAND, MS
Interactive Map: See flood inundation map for Jackson

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District developed an interactive, flood inundation map (FIM) for communities around the Pearl River in Jackson ahead of projected flooding. According to the USACE, the FIM Viewer currently has four inundation maps on it, each relative to the Pearl River at Jackson gage […]
