Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Daily News
Prep roundup: Palatka wins again, stops St. Francis in 4
Palatka Junior-Senior High’s volleyball team continued its impressive start with a 25-17, 25-20,17-25, 25-17 win Wednesday over visiting Gainesville St. Francis School. The Panthers, off to their…
Daily News
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
Daily News
Winola J. Lake
Winola J. Lake, 57, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity…
Daily News
Residents question importance of proposed new schools
CRESCENT CITY – Of the 93 questions the Putnam County School District received about the plan to build new schools, multiple questions show residents want to know why the plan is even necessary. The…
Daily News
Family, community remember Crescent City couple’s legacy
A Crescent City husband and wife who’d been married for almost 70 years died 17 days apart from each other. Shirley C. Frank, 87, died Aug. 7 after an extended illness, and her husband, Clayton Arthur Frank, 94, died Aug. 24 also after an extended illness. People who knew them said the two, who owned and operated a funeral home in Crescent City, were a team that made the community better.
Daily News
Roger Warren Sassaman
Roger Warren Sassaman of Interlachen passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka, FL, following an extended illness. Roger was born in Troxelville, PA, on…
Daily News
Arnold R. Coulliette
Arnold R. Coulliette, 86, of Palatka, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by…
Daily News
Clayton Arthur Frank
Clayton Arthur Frank, passed away at his home Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. “Junior” came to live in Crescent City at age 4 from Starke. He was a 1946 graduate of…
Daily News
Prep football: Panthers set for electric home opener
Palatka looking for first 2-0 start to its season since 2008 campaign. The atmosphere at Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium should be electric Friday night. Hopes are high for this year’s version of the Palatka Junior-Senior High School football team,…
Daily News
Melody A. Futch
Melody A. Futch, 59, of Middleburg, entered the sunset of life on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Haven Hospice Custead Care Center, Orange Park. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg…
Daily News
Wanda M. Hodge
Wanda Mae Hodge, 76, of Gainesville, FL, and formerly of Interlachen, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Palm Garden of Gainesville following an extended illness. Arrangements are under the…
Daily News
County extends impact fee ban
Potential Putnam County developers will continue to get a break after county leaders voted to continue a moratorium on impact fees. The Board of County Commissioners approved the decision Aug. 23 in…
Daily News
Palatka beleaguered but primed for growth, study finds
Palatka probably isn’t ready for a business incubator, but the city can encourage economic growth in other ways, according to research findings presented at Thursday’s commission meeting. For the…
Daily News
Defensive Stalwarts
Stingy Interlachen takes on balanced Providence offense at home Friday. While the offense may get the lion’s share of the coverage of any football team, it is the defense, as the adage says, that “wins championships.” All the Interlachen Junior-Senior High School…
