Localized, time-dependent responses of rat cranial bone to repeated mild traumatic brain injuries
While it is well-established that bone responds dynamically to mechanical loading, the effects of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) on cranial bone composition are unclear. We hypothesized that repeated mTBI (rmTBI) would change the microstructure of cranial bones, without gross skull fractures. To address this, young adult female Piebald Viral Glaxo rats received sham, 1Ã—, 2Ã—"‰or 3Ã—"‰closed-head mTBIs delivered at 24Â h intervals, using a weight-drop device custom-built for reproducible impact. Skull bones were collected at 2 or 10Â weeks after the final injury/sham procedure, imaged by micro computed tomography and analyzed at predetermined regions of interest. In the interparietal bone, proximal to the injury site, modest increases in bone thickness were observed at 2Â weeks, particularly following 2Ã—"‰and 3Ã—"‰mTBI. By 10Â weeks, 2Ã—"‰mTBI induced a robust increase in the volume and thickness of the interparietal bone, alongside a corresponding decrease in the volume of marrow cavities in the diploÃ« region. In contrast, neither parietal nor frontal skull samples were affected by rmTBI. Our findings demonstrate time- and location-dependent effects of rmTBI on cranial bone structure, highlighting a need to consider microstructural alterations to cranial bone when assessing the consequences of rmTBI.
Effect of MA01 rhamnolipid on cell viability and expression of quorum-sensing (QS) genes involved in biofilm formation by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
A group of biosurfactants, called rhamnolipids, have been shown to have antibacterial and antibiofilm activity against multidrug-resistant bacteria. Here, we examined the effect of rhamnolipid biosurfactants extracted from Pseudomonas aeruginosa MA01 on cell growth/viability, biofilm formation, and membrane permeability of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) ATCC6538 bacterial cells. The results obtained from flow cytometry analysis showed that by increasing the concentration of rhamnolipid from 30 to 120Â mg/mL, the cell viability decreased by about 70%, and the cell membrane permeability increased by approximately 20%. In fact, increasing rhamnolipid concentration was directly related to cell membrane permeability and inversely related to cell survival. Microtiter plate biofilm assay and laser scanning confocal microscopy analysis revealed that rhamnolipid, at a concentration of 60Â mg/mL, exerts a reducing effect on the biofilm formation of Staphylococcus aureus. Real-time PCR analysis for monitoring the relative changes in the expression of agrA, agrC, icaA, and icaD genes involved in biofilm formation and related to the quorum-sensing pathway after treatment with rhamnolipid indicated a reduced expression level of these genes, as well as sortase A gene. The results of the present study deepen our knowledge regarding the use of microbial natural products as promising candidates for therapeutic applications.
Dynamics of the secreted frizzled related protein Sizzled and potential implications for binding to bone morphogenetic protein-1 (BMP-1)
Sizzled (Szl) is both a secreted frizzled related protein (sFRP) and a naturally occurring inhibitor of the zinc metalloproteinase bone morphogenetic protein-1 (BMP-1), a key regulator of extracellular matrix assembly and growth factor activation. Here we present a new crystal structure for Szl which differs from that previously reported by a large scale (90Â°) hinge rotation between its cysteine-rich and netrin-like domains. We also present results of a molecular docking analysis showing interactions likely to be involved in the inhibition of BMP-1 activity by Szl. When compared with known structures of BMP-1 in complex with small molecule inhibitors, this reveals features that may be helpful in the design of new inhibitors to prevent the excessive accumulation of extracellular matrix that is the hallmark of fibrotic diseases.
Ecological and human health risk assessment of heavy metal(loid)s in agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, Southwest China
To determine the heavy metal(loid)s (HMs) contamination of agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, 788 topsoil samples were collected and analyzed for their heavy metal(loid)s concentration. The index of geo-accumulation (Igeo), pollution index (PI) and potential ecological risk index (EIi) were used to assess the degree of pollution. Correlation analysis and principal component analysis (PCA) were used to determine the sources of soil HMs. Human health risks estimated with hazard index (HI) and carcinogenic risk (CR) indices based on ingestion, inhalation and dermal exposure pathways for adults and children. The mean values of Cd, Hg, As, Pb, Cr, Cu, Ni and Zn were 0.221, 0.155, 9.76, 32.2, 91.9, 35.2, 37.1 and 108.8Â mgÂ kgâˆ’1, respectively, which did not exceed the threshold values of the risk screening value for soil contamination. The potential ecological risk of soil heavy metal(loid)s was low level and there was no significant human health risk. Based on PCA, Pb and Hg may originate from transportation and atmospheric deposition, Zn, Cr and Ni may originate from natural sources and industrial activities, and Cu and Cd may originate from agricultural activities. Overall, from the perspective of HMs content, the soil quality in this study area was at a clean level. This study provides a reference and a basis for formulating effective measures to prevent and control HMs enrichment in agricultural soils.
Effects of acute and chronic administration of trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) ligands on in vivo excitability of central monoamine-secreting neurons in rats
Trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) has been recently identified as a target for the future antidepressant, antipsychotic, and anti-addiction drugs. Full (e.g. RO5256390) and partial (e.g. RO5263397) TAAR1 agonists showed antidepressant-, antipsychotic- and anti-addiction-like behavioral effects in rodents and primates. Acute RO5256390 suppressed, and RO5263397 stimulated serotonin (5-HT) neurons of the dorsal raphe nucleus (DRN) and dopamine neurons of the ventral tegmental area (VTA) in brain slices, suggesting that the behavioral effects of TAAR1 ligands involve 5-HT and dopamine. For more comprehensive testing of this hypothesis, we examined acute and chronic effects of RO5256390 and RO5263397 on monoamine neurons in in vivo conditions. Excitability of 5-HT neurons of the DRN, noradrenaline neurons of the locus coeruleus (LC), and dopamine neurons of the VTA was assessed using single-unit electrophysiology in anesthetized rats. For acute experiments, RO5256390 and RO5263397 were administered intravenously; neuronal excitability after RO5256390 and RO5263397 administration was compared to the basal activity of the same neuron. For chronic experiments, RO5256390 was administered orally for fourteen days prior to electrophysiological assessments. The neuronal excitability in RO5256390-treated rats was compared to vehicle-treated controls. We found that acute RO5256390 inhibited 5-HT and dopamine neurons. This effect of RO5256390 was reversed by the subsequent and prevented by the earlier administration of RO5263397. Acute RO5256390 and RO5263397 did not alter the excitability of LC noradrenaline neurons in a statistically significant way. Chronic RO5256390 increased excitability of 5-HT neurons of the DRN and dopamine neurons of the VTA. In conclusion, the putative antidepressant and antipsychotic effects of TAAR1 ligands might be mediated, at least in part, via the modulation of excitability of central 5-HT and dopamine neurons.
Effect of a 16-week multi-level classroom standing desk intervention on cognitive performance and academic achievement in adolescents
The replacement of traditional classroom desks for active-permissive desks has been tested to reduce sitting time during classes. However, their impact on other domains is still unclear. We aimed to verify the potential effects of a classroom standing desk intervention on cognitive function and academic achievement in 6th-grade students. This was a controlled trial conducted with two classes [intervention (n"‰="‰22) and control (n"‰="‰27)] from a public school in Lisbon, Portugal. The intervention was carried out for 16Â weeks and consisted of multi-level actions (students, parents, and teachers) centered on the implementation of standing desks in the intervention classroom. The control group had traditional classes with no use of standing desks or any other interference/action from the research team. Pre- and post-assessments of executive functions (attention, inhibitory function, memory, and fluid intelligence) and academic achievement were obtained. No differences between groups were found at baseline. Both groups improved (time effect) academic achievement (p"‰<"‰0.001), memory span (p"‰<"‰0.001), and inhibitory function (p"‰="‰0.008). Group versus time interactions were observed regarding operational memory (intervention: +"‰18.0% and control: +"‰41.6%; p"‰="‰0.039) and non-verbal fluid intelligence (intervention: âˆ’"‰14.0% and control: +"‰3.9%; p"‰="‰0.017). We concluded that a 16-week classroom standing desk intervention did not improve cognitive performance or academic achievement more than the traditional sitting classes.
Body size has primacy over stoichiometric variables in nutrient excretion by a tropical stream fish community
Ecological Stoichiometry (ES) and the Metabolic Theory of Ecology (MTE) are the main theories used to explain consumers' nutrient recycling. ES posits that imbalances between an animal's body and its diet stoichiometry determine its nutrient excretion rates, whereas the MTE predicts that excretion reflects metabolic activity arising from body size and temperature. We measured nitrogen, phosphorus and N:P excretion, body N:P stoichiometry, body size, and temperature for 12 fish species from a Brazilian stream. We fitted competing models reflecting different combinations of ES (body N:P, armor classification, diet group) and MTE (body size, temperature) variables. Only body size predicted P excretion rates, while N excretion was predicted by body size and time of day. N:P excretion was not explained by any variable. There was no interspecific difference in size-scaling coefficients neither for N nor for P. Fitted size scaling coefficients were lower than the MTE prediction of 0.75 for N (0.58), and for P (0.56). We conclude that differences in nutrient excretion among species within a shared environment primarily reflect contrasts in metabolic rates arising from body size, rather than disparities between consumer and resource stoichiometry. Our findings support the MTE as the primary framework for predicting nutrient excretion rates.
Intensive field measurements for characterizing the permeability and methane release with the treatment process of pressure-relief mining
Characterizing the permeability evolution and methane release is of great significance for the safe mining of the high gas outburst seams, as well as coal and gas simultaneous extraction. It contributes to reduce methane emissions from coal mining for greenhouse effect control. Theoretical analysis, laboratory testing, and numerical simulation are widely used methods to characterize the permeability and methane release with the treatment process of pressure-relief mining. However, these methods cannot fully reflect the complexity of filed practice. In this study, we report the effectiveness of protective coal seam (PCS) mining and the pressure-relief area in the protected coal seam (PDCS) based on detailed and integrated field measurements in a Chinese coal mine. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first time to measure the permeability coefficient and gas pressure evolution in the PDCS during the process of PCS longwall mining. The evolution of the permeability coefficient in the pressure-relief area during PCS mining can be divided into four stages: slowly decreasing, sharply increasing, gradually decreasing, and basically stable. The maximum permeability coefficient is 322 times of the initial value and stabilized at 100 times after the goaf compacted. The gas pressure evolution in the PDCS indicates that the strike pressure relief angle is 52.2Â° at the active longwall face zone, and 59.3Â° at the installation roadway side. The inclined pressure relief angles at the lower and upper sides of the longwall face are 75Â° and 78.9Â°, respectively. The residual gas content and gas pressure of the PDCS in the pressure-relief area are reduced to less than 6 m3/t and within 0.4Â MPa, respectively. The field measurements further prove that pressure-relief mining can prevent coal and gas outbursts in PDCSs. The field observations in this paper can serve as benchmark evidence for theoretical analysis and numerical simulations, and also provide insights into realizing safety mining in similar conditions.
Swept-source OCT for corneal graft quantitative evaluation in the eye bank and the correlation of the measurements to pre-excision values
Quantitative evaluation of the human corneal grafts stored in the tissue banks is usually limited to endothelial cell density and central thickness. Swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) is capable of measuring the central curvatures of the corneal tissue prepared for transplantation without loss of sterileness, providing insights on its refractive state. The aim of the paper is to compare in vitro SS-OCT measurements with pre-excision values. Hand-held keratometry and ultrasound pachymetry was performed on 22 corneas before excision of corneoscleral button and insertion in the vial with Eusol-C solution (AlchimiaS.r.l, NicolÃ², Italy). After 12 to 36Â h of hypothermic storage the corneas were examined within the vials with custom built SS-OCT system maintaining a sterile environment. The anterior and posterior central curvatures, and central corneal thickness (CCT) were measured. Rotation of the corneoscleral button was controlled by making a 6-o'clock mark during excision. Mean pre-excision CCT was 626.45"‰Â±"‰28.71Â Âµm and 468.05"‰Â±"‰52.96Â Âµm when measured with SS OCT (r"‰="‰0.55; p"‰<"‰0.001). Respective values for average keratometry were 7.74"‰Â±"‰0.39Â mm and 7.92"‰Â±"‰0.57Â mm (r"‰="‰0.6; p"‰="‰0.22). Although high differences were observed in corneal thickness, keratometric radius of curvature at the flat (r"‰="‰0.42; p"‰<"‰0.001) and steep (r"‰="‰0.62; p"‰="‰0.014) meridian of the anterior corneal surface, as well as corneal anterior astigmatism (r"‰="‰0.3; p"‰<"‰0.001), showed good correlation with pre-excision values. SS-OCT is capable of providing quantitative evaluation of the human corneal grafts in hypothermic storage. Good correlation between curvature measurements before excision and during banking in the vial indicates its clinical utility.
Heterogeneity and transcriptome changes of human CD8 T cells across nine decades of life
The decline of CD8+ T cell functions contributes to deteriorating health with aging, but the mechanisms that underlie this phenomenon are not well understood. We use single-cell RNA sequencing with both cross-sectional and longitudinal samples to assess how human CD8+ T cell heterogeneity and transcriptomes change over nine decades of life. Eleven subpopulations of CD8+ T cells and their dynamic changes with age are identified. Age-related changes in gene expression result from changes in the percentage of cells expressing a given transcript, quantitative changes in the transcript level, or a combination of these two. We develop a machine learning model capable of predicting the age of individual cells based on their transcriptomic features, which are closely associated with their differentiation and mutation burden. Finally, we validate this model in two separate contexts of CD8+ T cell aging: HIV infection and CAR T cell expansion in vivo.
Structural variation in COOLAIR lncRNA driven by cold
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Flowering time in many plants is determined by the experience of cold stress during winter (vernalization) and by regulation of the floral repressor FLOWERING LOCUS C (FLC) by its antisense long non-coding RNA COOLAIR. Yang, Zhu et al. now describe the RNA-structure conformations landscape of COOLAIR transcripts using a new single-molecule RNA-structure profiling method.
Rescue China’s highland lakes and their ecosystem services
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China. Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts, USA. University of Waterloo, Canada. Highland lakes in southwestern China supply water to more than 1.4 billion people. Increasingly subject to eutrophication, biodiversity loss, drought and pollution, the lakes urgently need integrated management by government, community stakeholders and scientists to guide development of watershed policy and address these challenges.
Comparison of surgical outcomes of posterior surgeries between cervical spondylotic myelopathy and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament
Retrospective multicenter study. To compare the surgical outcomes and complications of posterior decompression between individuals with cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM) and those with ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL). Setting. Seventeen medical institutions in Japan. Methods. This study included 814 individuals with CSM (n"‰="‰636) and OPLL (n"‰="‰178) who underwent...
Modelling the dynamic relationship between spread of infection and observed crowd movement patterns at large scale events
Understanding how contact patterns arise from crowd movement is crucial for assessing the spread of infection at mass gathering events. Here we study contact patterns from Wi-Fi mobility data of large sports and entertainment events in the Johan Cruijff ArenA stadium in Amsterdam. We show that crowd movement behaviour at mass gathering events is not homogeneous in time, but naturally consists of alternating periods of movement and rest. As a result, contact duration distributions are heavy-tailed, an observation which is not explained by models assuming that pedestrian contacts are analogous to collisions in the kinetic gas model. We investigate the effect of heavy-tailed contact duration patterns on the spread of infection using various random walk models. We show how different types of intermittent movement behaviour interact with a time-dependent infection probability. Our results point to the existence of a crossover point where increased contact duration presents a higher level of transmission risk than increasing the number of contacts. In addition, we show that different types of intermittent movement behaviour give rise to different mass-action kinetics, but also show that neither one of two mass-action mechanisms uniquely describes events.
Neurofibromatosis type 1, severe cervical spinal kyphotic deformity, and vertebral arteriovenous fistula presenting with tetraplegia: case report and literature review
Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF-1) is an autosomal-dominant disorder affecting 1 in 3000 individuals worldwide. NF-1 is characterized by cafÃ©-au-lait macules and peripheral nerve sheath tumors. Patients with NF-1 frequently exhibit bony dysplasia, including spinal deformities such as scoliosis or kyphosis, pseudarthrosis of the tibia, and soft tissue tumors. Some patients with NF-1 exhibit spinal changes, including acutely angled cervical kyphosis. Prior studies have also described arteriovenous (AV) fistulas in individuals with NF-1, as well as a predisposition to cervical fistulas which display symptoms secondary to mass effect, rather than hemorrhage. Sometimes, fistulas are incidentally detected during evaluations for cervical kyphotic deformities.
Make Europe’s forests climate-smart and fire-smart
Paulo M. Fernandes ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-0336-4398 0. University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro, Vila Real, Portugal. Extensive forest planting in Southern Europe during the twentieth century reconciled economic objectives with ecological restoration. But the resulting forests are also fuelling the intensity and magnitude of recent wildfires. As well as urgently addressing the hazard of accumulated fuel across the landscape, people should be designing future plantations to be both climate-smart and fire-smart (see also A. Regos Nature 607, 449; 2022).
Telehealth in hematopoietic cell transplantation: perspective from patients at a public hospital in Brazil
Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (HCT) is a potential curative treatment for hematological diseases. Patients undergoing HCT are usually immunosuppressed and require frequent outpatient visits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced the challenge of providing medical care for HCT patients while preventing environmental exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Our HCT team (i.g., physicians, nurses, pharmacists, a dietician, and a social worker) started performing telehealth using a HIPAA-compliant Google Meet-based institutional platform or telephone calls in March/2020. To evaluate the feasibility of using this strategy as a permanent tool, we sent out a survey to HCT recipients to better understand their opinion on and early experience with telehealth.
Ganglion cell inner plexiform layer thickness measured by optical coherence tomography to predict visual outcome in chiasmal compression
We evaluated the prognostic value of the preoperative macular ganglion cell inner plexiform layer (mGCIPL) thickness along with peripapillary retinal nerve fiber layer (pRNFL) thickness measured by optical coherence tomography (OCT) and estimated an optimal cut-off value to predict postoperative visual field (VF) recovery in adult patients with chiasmal compression after decompression surgery. Two hundred forty eyes of 240 patients aged 20Â years or older for which preoperative high-definition Cirrus OCT parameters and pre- and postoperative visual function data were available. The prognostic power of pRNFL and mGCIPL thicknesses for complete postoperative VF recovery or significant VF improvement (improvement"‰â‰¥"‰2Â dB in the mean deviation) were assessed. The cut-off values for OCT parameters for VF recovery were estimated. The study found that the higher the preoperative pRNFL and mGCIPL thicknesses, the higher the probability of complete postoperative VF recovery (p"‰="‰0.0378 and p"‰="‰0.0051, respectively) or significant VF improvement (p"‰="‰0.0436 and p"‰="‰0.0177, respectively). The area under the receiver operating characteristic analysis of preoperative OCT parameters demonstrated that the mGCIPL thickness showed an area under the curve (AUC) of more than 0.7 for complete VF recovery after decompression surgery (AUC"‰="‰0.725, 95% CI: 0.655, 0.795), and the optimal mGCIPL thickness cut-off value for complete VF recovery was 77.25Â Âµm (sensitivity 69% and specificity 69%). Preoperative mGCIPL thickness was a powerful predictor of visual functional outcome after decompression surgery for chiasmal compression.
Psychological impact on dental students and professionals in a Lima population during COVID-19s wave: a study with predictive models
Peru was the country with the highest COVID-19 case fatality rate worldwide during second wave of infection, with dentists and pre-professional students being susceptible to infection due to clinical procedures they perform. This situation could have generated some kind of psychological disorder within this group. Therefore, the present study aimed to assess how COVID-19 pandemic affected this population group during second wave, in relation to depression, anxiety and stress. This observational and cross-sectional study in 368 Peruvian dentists (186 students and 182 professionals), was carried out during August to November 2021. The DASS-21 Scale was used to diagnose depression, anxiety and stress. For the statistical analysis, Pearson's chi-square test was used, in addition to a logit model using odds ratio (OR) to evaluate depression, anxiety and stress with the following factors: gender, age group, marital status, monthly family income, children, academic level, history of COVID-19, COVID-19 symptomatology, close relative with COVID-19, living with vulnerable people and work dedication. In addition, predictive models were constructed considering all possible significant causes. A significance level of p"‰<"‰0.05 was considered. Dental students and professionals presented significant differences in levels of depression, anxiety and stress (p"‰<"‰0.001, p"‰="‰0.022, p"‰="‰0.001; respectively). Male students were 56% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.44; CI 0.22"“0.85) compared to females; while those unmarried were 81% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.19; CI 0.04"“0.85). Likewise, those with children were 83% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.17; CI 0.06"“0.52) and 65% less likely to develop depression (OR 0.35; CI 0.15"“0.80). In addition, COVID-19 asymptomatics were 60% less likely to develop depression (OR 0.40; CI 0.17"“0.92). However, having relatives with COVID-19 caused almost three times the probability of developing depression (OR 2.96; CI 1.29"“6.79) and twice the probability of developing stress (OR 2.49; CI 1.07"“5.78). As for dental professionals, it was noticed that those unmarried had almost three times the probability of developing stress (OR 2.93; CI 1.38"“6.23); while those who only worked had twice the probability of developing stress (OR 2.37; CI 1.17"“4.78). Dental students had a higher prevalence of depression, anxiety and stress. In addition, having children and being asymptomatic were protective predictors for depression, while being male, unmarried and having children were protective predictors for stress. However, having a relative with COVID-19 was a risk predictor for depression and stress. In professionals, only working and being unmarried were risk predictors for stress.
Critical ionic transport across an oxygen-vacancy ordering transition
Phase transition points can be used to critically reduce the ionic migration activation energy, which is important for realizing high-performance electrolytes at low temperatures. Here, we demonstrate a route toward low-temperature thermionic conduction in solids, by exploiting the critically lowered activation energy associated with oxygen transport in Ca-substituted bismuth ferrite (Bi1-xCaxFeO3-Î´) films. Our demonstration relies on the finding that a compositional phase transition occurs by varying Ca doping ratio across xCa â‰ƒ 0.45 between two structural phases with oxygen-vacancy channel ordering along <100> or <110> crystal axis, respectively. Regardless of the atomic-scale irregularity in defect distribution at the doping ratio, the activation energy is largely suppressed to 0.43"‰eV, compared with ~0.9"‰eV measured in otherwise rigid phases. From first-principles calculations, we propose that the effective short-range attraction between two positively charged oxygen vacancies sharing lattice deformation not only forms the defect orders but also suppresses the activation energy through concerted hopping.
