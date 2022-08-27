Impact of intravenous dexmedetomidine on gastrointestinal function recovery after laparoscopic hysteromyomectomy: a randomized clinical trial

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Sepsis is an overwhelming host reaction to infection that results in high morbidity and mortality. The term sepsis or septicemia originated in 1914, and the definition of sepsis has evolved over time due to the complications of the disease. Systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and infection are characteristics of sepsis; however, in the absence of infection, SIRS does not lead to sepsis, and not all cases of sepsis manifest symptoms of systemic inflammation, especially in elderly individuals. The new 2016 definition of sepsis is life-threatening organ dysfunction due to a dysregulated host response to infection [1]. By this definition, severe COVID-19, a currently much-discussed worldwide topic, is a type of viral sepsis. Common signs of sepsis, such as fever or chills, difficulty inÂ breathing, pain, and confusion, are usually experienced by people with severe COVID-19. Data obtained from hospitalized COVID-19 patients and autopsies have revealed features of sepsis, including the activation of the complement system, the activation of coagulation, immune cell reprogramming, eicosanoid storms, cytokine storms, immunosuppression with T-cell exhaustion, and massive widespread cell death in the host [2,3,4,5,6]. Organ dysfunction, which, in severe COVID-19, is the dysfunction of the respiratory system caused by lung damage similar to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in sepsis, is most likely the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. Therefore, in the medical community, the idea that infection with SARS-CoV-2 can progress to sepsis has often been discussed. What we have learned from the studies of sepsis could be valuable for COVID-19 studies and vice versa.

