Monroe, WA

Newly refurbished Log Boom Park in Kenmore has something for everyone

Kenmore, WA - Log Boom Park reopened to the public after a year of renovations on the 1.5-acre Waterfront Access and Viewing Project. The project improves waterfront access to Lake Washington while restoring native vegetation for wildlife habitat. The 3.9 acre park features a range of new amenities including a...
KENMORE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Fair Food, Blackberry Festival, and Cider Slushies

The Washington State Fair is here Sept. 2-25. The air will fill with the smell of onion burgers and deep-fried everything. Be sure to try the famous Fisher scones, deep-fried food at Totally Fried, Dole Whip from Duris Elephant Ears & Dole Whip, and a Krusty Pup (a very good fried corndog).
BREMERTON, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Riders 18 and under can now ride free on Washington transit systems

Beginning September 1, 2022 riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including:. and more as part of the Free Youth Transit Pass. With the launch of the program, young riders can use current youth and student ORCA cards, show their student identification, or simply board and ride free.
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state

Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands

Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
SEATTLE, WA
Stereogum

Enumclaw – “Park Lodge”

Last year, the Tacoma, Washington indie rockers Enumclaw became a Stereogum Band To Watch on the strength of their debut EP Jimbo Demo. This fall, Enumclaw will release their debut album Save The Baby, and they’ve already shared the early tracks “2002,” “Jimmy Neutron,” and “Cowboy Bepop.” Apparently, these guys aren’t remotely worried about dropping too many tracks before the album arrives, since they’ve got another one today.
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Local students graduate from Pacific University (Ore.)

Local students graduated from Pacific University (Ore.). HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, COLLEGE, GRADUATION DATE. Laura Elizabeth Delaney, Master of Arts in Teaching in STEM and English Language Learning, College of Education, May-22 Zane Ghen-Keung French, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences, May-22 Pacific University serves nearly...
FOREST GROVE, OR
shorelineareanews.com

At the September 12, 2022 City Council meeting, staff will present Council with a final Draft Transportation Element (TE). This final draft includes analysis of potential future funding for transportation projects over the next 20 years and a financially constrained project list. This is an important step in the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) update.
SHORELINE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces back-to-back shows in Seattle

What is the holiday season without Trans-Siberian Orchestra?. The progressive rock group will bring their winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, for two shows — one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
helpmechas.com

Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
EVERETT, WA

