Last year, the Tacoma, Washington indie rockers Enumclaw became a Stereogum Band To Watch on the strength of their debut EP Jimbo Demo. This fall, Enumclaw will release their debut album Save The Baby, and they’ve already shared the early tracks “2002,” “Jimmy Neutron,” and “Cowboy Bepop.” Apparently, these guys aren’t remotely worried about dropping too many tracks before the album arrives, since they’ve got another one today.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO