shorelineareanews.com
Newly refurbished Log Boom Park in Kenmore has something for everyone
Kenmore, WA - Log Boom Park reopened to the public after a year of renovations on the 1.5-acre Waterfront Access and Viewing Project. The project improves waterfront access to Lake Washington while restoring native vegetation for wildlife habitat. The 3.9 acre park features a range of new amenities including a...
2022 Washington State Fair: What to do, where to eat and what to watch
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Funnel cakes, Ferris wheels and family-friendly fun are just days away. Here is a complete guide for what to do, what to eat and where to park at the 2022 Washington State Fair. This year, there will be new food and beverage vendors, exhibits and concerts.
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Fair Food, Blackberry Festival, and Cider Slushies
The Washington State Fair is here Sept. 2-25. The air will fill with the smell of onion burgers and deep-fried everything. Be sure to try the famous Fisher scones, deep-fried food at Totally Fried, Dole Whip from Duris Elephant Ears & Dole Whip, and a Krusty Pup (a very good fried corndog).
visitseattle.org
Anthony’s HomePort – Kirkland
Waterfront dining on the eastside of Lake Washington featuring fresh Pacific Northwest seafood. Banquet room available. H.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
shorelineareanews.com
Riders 18 and under can now ride free on Washington transit systems
Beginning September 1, 2022 riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including:. and more as part of the Free Youth Transit Pass. With the launch of the program, young riders can use current youth and student ORCA cards, show their student identification, or simply board and ride free.
KUOW
Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state
Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
shorelineareanews.com
Lake Forest Park Garden Club to hear from Trevor Cameron at their September 13, 2022 meeting
The Lake Forest Park Garden Club will be meeting in person at the LFP Town Center upper level, stage area on Tuesday September 13, 2022. 9:30am general meeting and then from 10 to 10:30 coffee and treats. At 10:30am our speaker will be Trevor Cameron CPH. General Manager at Sunnyside...
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
visitseattle.org
Athenian Seafood Restaurant and Bar
Fresh seafood, Seattle’s best waterfront views. Open daily for breakfast and lunch. Evening dining in the summer.
Stereogum
Enumclaw – “Park Lodge”
Last year, the Tacoma, Washington indie rockers Enumclaw became a Stereogum Band To Watch on the strength of their debut EP Jimbo Demo. This fall, Enumclaw will release their debut album Save The Baby, and they’ve already shared the early tracks “2002,” “Jimmy Neutron,” and “Cowboy Bepop.” Apparently, these guys aren’t remotely worried about dropping too many tracks before the album arrives, since they’ve got another one today.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Washington
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
KOMO News
Ballard residents are taking back their street, moving heavy planters in to keep RVs out
SEATTLE — Frustrated and fed up. Some Ballard residents are taking back their street. They've moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation - some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
shorelineareanews.com
Local students graduate from Pacific University (Ore.)
Local students graduated from Pacific University (Ore.). HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, COLLEGE, GRADUATION DATE. Laura Elizabeth Delaney, Master of Arts in Teaching in STEM and English Language Learning, College of Education, May-22 Zane Ghen-Keung French, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences, May-22 Pacific University serves nearly...
shorelineareanews.com
About Shoreline Area News
At the September 12, 2022 City Council meeting, staff will present Council with a final Draft Transportation Element (TE). This final draft includes analysis of potential future funding for transportation projects over the next 20 years and a financially constrained project list. This is an important step in the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) update.
seattlerefined.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces back-to-back shows in Seattle
What is the holiday season without Trans-Siberian Orchestra?. The progressive rock group will bring their winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, for two shows — one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
This Is Washington's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
shorelineareanews.com
Little Lemon Drops outdoor movie September 10, 2022 to raise funds for Seattle Children's
The Little Lemon Drops junior guild will hold their 10th Annual Outdoor Movie and Raffle on September 10, 2022 at the Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th, Shoreline WA 98177. A suggested $5 donation will support uncompensated care at Children's Hospital in Seattle. Movie snacks and drinks will be available...
helpmechas.com
Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
The Flight Deal
Southwest: Seattle – Kona, Hawaii (and vice versa) $223. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
