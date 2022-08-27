Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Kitsap Sheriff: Fugitive arrested, rammed patrol car trying to escape deputies
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Kitsap County deputies arrested a fugitive suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend. Authorities say 29-year-old Hayden Armstrong-Nunes had been wanted on a $500,000 second-degree domestic violence assault warrant since July 6. Armstrong-Nunes is accused of firing a handgun "in the vicinity" of his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
Chronicle
Two Men Arrested in Separate Child Kidnap Attempts in Seattle
Seattle police arrested two men in separate child kidnapping attempts a few hours apart on Tuesday, authorities said. At 11 a.m., a man allegedly tried to force a 10-year-old girl he did not know into a car in the 6500 block of 45th Avenue Northeast in the View Ridge neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter item.
Relative of man killed by Tacoma Police told officers the victim wanted to ‘shoot police’
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Aug. 28, when a suspect died after firing at police. At 2:01 p.m. Tacoma PD officers were dispatched to a home at 6700 block of S Monroe St to reports of an assault. The caller told...
Armed DUI suspect arrested in Tukwila after short pursuit
A man was arrested with a gun after a DUI stop and a short pursuit in Tukwila on Monday night, according to the Tukwila Police Department. On Aug. 28, an officer attempted to stop a car for a DUI investigation in the 13900 block of Tukwila International Boulevard. Rather than...
KOMO News
Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs
SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
My Clallam County
Suspected mail thief caught red-handed
SEQUIM – A suspected mail thief was caught red-handed just after midnight Tuesday after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle checking mailboxes on Olson Road in Sequim. Deputies arrived and spotted a spray-painted black sedan slowly driving westbound on Olson Road, the driver shining a flashlight...
shorelineareanews.com
Kent man, leader of violent international drug ring, pleads guilty to Federal charges
Seattle – One of the leaders of a violent international drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine in the Puget Sound region pleaded guilty Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Jose Elias Barbosa, 37, of Kent, Washington, faces a mandatory minimum ten years in prison...
Man suspected in Whatcom County attempted murder in June arrested in Eastern Washington
The man is currently in jail in Snohomish County, where he reportedly shot at Lynnwood Police officers when they attempted to arrest him.
Police arrest 2 men in unrelated attempted kidnappings in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two men were arrested Tuesday in two unrelated attempted kidnappings in Seattle, police said. The first attempted kidnapping occurred in Seattle’s View Ridge neighborhood, and the other in downtown. In the first incident, officers were received a report at 11:14 a.m. about a man who had...
shorelineareanews.com
Details from Monday shooting: Seattle Police arrest man after he opens fire on officers at Bitter Lake apartment
There were two shooting incidents within a few blocks of each other Monday on and near Aurora just south of the 145th border of Shoreline. (See previous story) Here are the details of the first shooting, from Seattle police. Seattle police arrested a domestic violence suspect in North Seattle late...
q13fox.com
Search underway for suspects who robbed White Center cannabis shop
WHITE CENTER, Wash. - King County deputies are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a White Center cannabis shop Tuesday night. Deputies responded after someone called 911 about the robbery at a store at 9823 15th Avenue Southwest. According to investigators, the suspects allegedly robbed the store at...
1 Victim Struck by Gunfire in Daytime Auburn Shooting
Auburn, WA: A victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound by Auburn Police officers responding to a call of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, near I Street NE and 22nd Street NE in the city of Auburn. According to APD’s press release of the...
q13fox.com
Police search for driver in fatal Everett hit-and-run
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian who was hit by a car died last week. Investigators said on Aug. 15 a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway. The pedestrian died about a week later. Police said...
Washington state man pleads guilty to involvement in Mexican cartel-link drug trafficking operation
A Washington state man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges concerning his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking organization linked to a Mexican drug cartel. Jose Elias Barbosa, 37, of Kent, Washington, admitted in a plea agreement to being one of the leaders of a transnational drug trafficking organization,...
q13fox.com
Man accused of 12-hour Seattle crime spree, including murder, again does not appear in court
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station and for a deadly beating that happened just a few hours later again did not appear in court. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony murder charge earlier in August. Prosecutors...
Police find man with fatal gunshot wounds in North Seattle
SEATTLE — One man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in North Seattle early Tuesday. At 12:15 a.m., police were called to Aurora Avenue North near North 145th Street for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds near...
rentonreporter.com
Two reported dead in fiery car crash in the Cascade-Fairwood area
At approximately 5:47 pm on Aug 27, Renton Regional Fire Authority crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire at SE 186th St & 140th Ave SE. Upon arrival, responders realized the incident was a 2-vehicle accident with a vehicle and telephone pole on fire and two people trapped. The fire...
q13fox.com
1 shot, killed in confrontation involving Tacoma Police
TACOMA, Wash. - A man was shot and killed in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a domestic violence incident near 67th and Monroe St at 12:26 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle, saying he was not attacked with a weapon, but warned his uncle had several guns and "might try to shoot police," according to police.
1 Killed, 1 Injured in North Seattle Shooting
North Seattle,WA: Seattle Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of two individuals that left one dead in North Seattle early Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. A shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt Way and Aurora Avenue. Responding officers found one person deceased on the...
Woman Shoots, Kills Mother's Boyfriend In Washington
What started as an argument quickly turned into a deadly shooting.
