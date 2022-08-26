Read full article on original website
With dust settled from UFC title win, Leon Edwards still says Kamaru Usman 'deserving of the trilogy'
Leon Edwards isn’t swerving from the obvious matchup for his first UFC welterweight title defense: a trilogy bout with Kamaru Usman. Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) is just more than a week removed from one of the most shocking championship victories in UFC history. After losing three of four rounds and with less than a minute remaining in the fifth, “Rocky” uncorked a perfect head kick that floored Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) for the knockout and led to the belt changing hands.
Canelo on Facing the Winner of Bivol-Ramirez: I Don't Want to Fight Mexicans; If Bivol Wins, I Want Rematch
Canelo Alvarez’s schedule for the first half of 2023 appears to hinge on who will win the upcoming light heavyweight title bout between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. Russia’s Bivol, the WBA beltholder, will defend his title against Mexico’s Ramirez on Nov. 5 in Abu Dhabi,...
Andy Ruiz: Luis Ortiz Is Strong & Hard – I Didn't Cherry Pick & Can’t Look Past Him
LOS ANGELES – Andy Ruiz Jr. believes he’s set himself up for a stiff test when he squares off against credible Cuban contender Luis Ortiz on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on FOX pay-per-view. The former heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) will turn...
Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring for another exhibition in September
One of the best boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather will fight Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition at the Rizin 38 show in Japan.
Dana White sick of Jake Paul talk, but 'it's about time he's got a real fight' if Anderson Silva reports are true
LAS VEGAS – Dana White is sick of talking about Jake Paul, but even he tipped his cap, albeit however small, at the notion of the YouTuber-turned-boxer fighting Anderson Silva – if the rumors are true, of course. At a Dana White’s Contender Series 52 post-fight news conference...
