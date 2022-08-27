Read full article on original website
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia Beach
Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to Try
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia Beach
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABC
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.
Crews respond to large fire at Hampton restaurant in Old Buckroe shopping center
Hampton Firefighters responded to a large fire at a restaurant in the Pembroke and Old Buckroe area Wednesday afternoon.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
Portsmouth gets $19 million to improve High Street
The money will help pay to add in landscaped medians and wider sidewalks on High Street from Effingham Street to the MLK Expressway.
Downtown Hampton park to close until at least 2024 due to I-64 widening project
The park will close beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, as part of the widening of Interstate 64 and the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.
Pet dies in residential structure fire in Hampton
Officials say crews responded to the fire around 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Santa Clara Drive.
Missing Florida teen travels across East Coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia county
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
13newsnow.com
Hampton church to give out free school supplies Sunday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Greater Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ in Hampton will partner with Get Empowered CDC to give out free school supplies Sunday for the annual "It Takes a Village" back to school giveaway. According to the church, the groups will be at the Boo...
16 vehicles involved in chain reaction crash in Downtown Tunnel in Norfolk
Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 11 cars in total were towed from the scene.
Essence
This Hampton University Grad Created An Inclusive Toy Line Being Sold At Target That Celebrates The Lasting Impact of HBCUs
Brooke Hart Jones created the HBCYoU Doll brand to help playtime into an opportunity to honor the Black educational experience. Brooke Hart Jones didn’t know much about Hampton University when she applied for admission in the late 90s. She just knew that when her friend, also a prospective student, talked about his experience while on a tour there, he glowed.
Inmate completes mural in Virginia Beach Correctional Center
Deputies noticed his artistic talent and saw an opportunity to improve the facility while also giving him a positive and creative outlet for his skills.
WAVY News 10
3 arrested after woman robbed on Holland Road in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested after police say a woman was robbed while putting groceries in her vehicle Saturday on Holland Road in Virginia Beach. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Holland Road....
Man found dead on N Military Highway in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead at the scene in Norfolk Monday afternoon.
Two swimmers drown at Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Police Department continued its investigation into the weekend drowning deaths of two men.
Norfolk woman’s car stolen; neighbors believe signal jammers used
We've told you about the new tactics thieves are using to make it more difficult to find them. One of those tactics is now being used on a wider scale in a Norfolk neighborhood.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Coliseum Offers A Diverse Performance Lineup For Seasons Ahead
HAMPTON-Hampton Roads residents who are in search of entertainment options now that summer is coming to a close are in luck. Hampton Coliseum’s upcoming schedule presents multiple performance options for the seasons ahead. Events include concerts, sporting events, and the return of Disney on Ice. Want to read the...
Several charges pending in 16-vehicle crash inside Downtown Tunnel, VSP says
NORFOLK, Va. — Investigators with Virginia State Police have started to piece together what exactly led to a 16-vehicle crash inside Downtown Tunnel over the weekend. The crash happened Sunday around 1 a.m. and left all eastbound lanes closed for around three hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads.
13News Now Investigates: Road rage shooting in Newport News part of growing national trend
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Road rage shootings, like the one last week in Newport News that left a woman dead, are happening more frequently in America. Already this year, the Gun Violence Archive shows that 96 people have been shot and killed in road rage incidents. Another 262 people...
Police confirm 16 cars involved in I-264 Norfolk tunnel crash
Virginia State Police confirmed 16 cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 264 in the eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel from Portsmouth to Norfolk over the weekend.
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
Virginia Beach police said Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr. was found safe Monday night.
