Easy blackberry mint biscuit shortcakes with boozy whipped cream
After years of perfecting her recipe for a flaky, fluffy and tender pastry, Lesley Riley has become known as "the biscuit darling."
The founder of Mama's Biscuits joined "Good Morning America" to share a sweet, seasonal rendition of her recipe below that's a riff on her classic version that traces back to her grandmother's original method.
Her company takes pride in elevating the southern style biscuit with a "northern flair" and sell biscuits with a range of flavors from sweet to savory.
Ingredients1 package of Mama’s Biscuits ready-to-eat buttermilk biscuits 2 cups blackberries 2 tablespoons sugar 1 tablespoons honey 2 mint sprigs (chopped) 1 teaspoon lemon juice 1/8 cup of water
Grand Marnier whipped cream1 cup heavy cream 1 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar 1 teaspoon grand Grand Marnier
Directions
In a small bowl, mix blackberries, sugar, honey, mint, lemon juice and water. Stir and refrigerate for at least two hours or until ready to use.
For the whipped cream : Use an electric mixer to whisk together the heavy cream, powdered sugar and Grand Marnier until soft peaks form.
To serve : Split each biscuit in half. Layer biscuits, with blackberries, and whip cream, top with the second biscuit, then more blackberries, and whipped cream. Serve immediately and enjoy!
Mama's Tip : This recipe will work with any fruit (strawberries, peaches, blueberries, cherries)
Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of Lesley Riley.
