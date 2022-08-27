Easy blackberry mint biscuit shortcakes with boozy whipped cream

After years of perfecting her recipe for a flaky, fluffy and tender pastry, Lesley Riley has become known as "the biscuit darling."

The founder of Mama's Biscuits joined "Good Morning America" to share a sweet, seasonal rendition of her recipe below that's a riff on her classic version that traces back to her grandmother's original method.

Her company takes pride in elevating the southern style biscuit with a "northern flair" and sell biscuits with a range of flavors from sweet to savory.

Easyblackberry mint shortcakes with boozy whipped cream

Ingredients

1 package of Mama’s Biscuits ready-to-eat buttermilk biscuits

2 cups blackberries

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoons honey

2 mint sprigs (chopped)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/8 cup of water

Grand Marnier whipped cream

1 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 teaspoon grand Grand Marnier

Directions

In a small bowl, mix blackberries, sugar, honey, mint, lemon juice and water. Stir and refrigerate for at least two hours or until ready to use.

For the whipped cream : Use an electric mixer to whisk together the heavy cream, powdered sugar and Grand Marnier until soft peaks form.

To serve : Split each biscuit in half. Layer biscuits, with blackberries, and whip cream, top with the second biscuit, then more blackberries, and whipped cream. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Mama's Tip : This recipe will work with any fruit (strawberries, peaches, blueberries, cherries)

Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of Lesley Riley.