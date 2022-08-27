ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easy blackberry mint biscuit shortcakes with boozy whipped cream

 3 days ago

After years of perfecting her recipe for a flaky, fluffy and tender pastry, Lesley Riley has become known as "the biscuit darling."

The founder of Mama's Biscuits joined "Good Morning America" to share a sweet, seasonal rendition of her recipe below that's a riff on her classic version that traces back to her grandmother's original method.

Her company takes pride in elevating the southern style biscuit with a "northern flair" and sell biscuits with a range of flavors from sweet to savory.

Easyblackberry mint shortcakes with boozy whipped cream

Ingredients

1 package of Mama’s Biscuits ready-to-eat buttermilk biscuits

2 cups blackberries

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoons honey

2 mint sprigs (chopped)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/8 cup of water

Grand Marnier whipped cream

1 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 teaspoon grand Grand Marnier

Directions

In a small bowl, mix blackberries, sugar, honey, mint, lemon juice and water. Stir and refrigerate for at least two hours or until ready to use.

For the whipped cream : Use an electric mixer to whisk together the heavy cream, powdered sugar and Grand Marnier until soft peaks form.

To serve : Split each biscuit in half. Layer biscuits, with blackberries, and whip cream, top with the second biscuit, then more blackberries, and whipped cream. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Mama's Tip : This recipe will work with any fruit (strawberries, peaches, blueberries, cherries)

Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of Lesley Riley.

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

