beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension to pay $19.7M to settle wage suit
St. Louis-based Ascension Health and one of its hospitals in Florida have agreed to pay $19.7 million to thousands of workers to end wage disputes tied to a ransomware attack against Ultimate Kronos Group, a human resources and management company, that hindered the ability of several health systems to process payrolls, according to Law360.
beckershospitalreview.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after dishwashing liquid served in California nursing home
Three residents at a San Mateo, Calif.-based nursing home were "mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice," SFist reported Aug. 30. One resident died of poisoning, and the other two are critically injured, SFist reported. The accidental poisoning happened Aug. 27 at the Atria Park Senior Living facility. Atria...
beckershospitalreview.com
California suspends Medicaid payments to Borrego Health for 2nd time in 2 years
For the second time in two years, California health officials are suspending all Medicaid payments to federally qualified health center Borrego Health for "continued and unresolved inappropriate billings," the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Aug. 30. The California Department of Health Care Services' decision comes after state and federal authorities launched...
beckershospitalreview.com
Washington state county to start medical respite program for homeless people
The Clallam County (Wash.) Health and Human Services Department will receive $483,320 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to develop a two-year homeless medical respite program, Peninsula Daily News reported Aug. 30. The program aims to help homeless individuals who are ill or have suffered an injury but do not...
beckershospitalreview.com
Minnesota hospital opens 5 cardiac cath labs
St. Paul, Minn.-based M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital openedfive cardiac catheterization labs. The hospital will be the only one in the area offering tertiary heart care, the hospital said in a news release shared with Becker's. Two of the new facilities are coronary labs, two are electrophysiology labs and one is a hybrid lab that can be flexed based on need.
beckershospitalreview.com
Grocery chain pharmacy partners with Frontier Psychiatry
Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Companies Pharmacies is joining forces with telehealth company Frontier Psychiatry to increase Montanans' access to COVID-19 treatments. Pharmacists working for the retail grocery chain, which operates under store names including Osco, Albertsons and Safeway, can now "administer long-acting injectable medications for mental illness and substance use disorders," the company said in a news release shared with Becker's Aug. 30.
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians
On Aug. 30, California's Senate passed legislation allowing nurse practitioners to perform first trimester abortions without supervising physicians. Qualifying nurse practitioners have been able to perform first-trimester abortions in the state with physician supervision since 2013, but they have been able to care for patients without supervision only since 2020, according to an Aug. 30 news release from state Sen. Toni Atkins. The new bill would combine these laws and would expand abortion care as the state suffers a physician shortage, the release said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health invests $25.5 million in North Carolina community impact and health equity initiatives
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and the Novant Health Foundation invested $25.5 million since January 2020 toward community impact and health equity initiatives across North Carolina, according to an Aug. 29 news release. These initiatives are designed to improve the key drivers of health, including access to care, food, housing, transportation,...
