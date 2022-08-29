ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

NASA's unmanned moon mission set for launch

By Max Zahn
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtsIW_0hXXYE1C00

NASA on Monday will send an unmanned space capsule into the moon’s orbit, marking the initial launch in an ambitious plan to establish a long term presence on the moon for scientific discovery and economic development.

The space capsule, called Artemis I, will travel for roughly 40 days -- reaching as close as 60 miles from the moon, and then 40,000 miles above the moon when orbiting over its dark side -- before landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego.

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida, the White House said on Friday. At least 100,000 people will also watch on the beaches along Cape Canaveral as the spacecraft takes off, Florida tourism officials estimated.

MORE: NASA releases stunning new images of Jupiter from Webb telescope

If the launch proves successful, NASA will send a crew to the moon's orbit on Artemis II in 2024. Eventually, the Artemis expedition as a whole could lead to the first crewed space trip to Mars, NASA says.

Here’s everything you need to know about the launch on Monday:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMWki_0hXXYE1C00
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: The Artemis I rocket sits on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 26, 2022, ahead of its expected launch on August 29.

When is the launch?

A two-hour launch window begins on Monday at 8:33 a.m. ET, meaning the launch could take place anytime over the ensuing two-hour period. But the launch may not take place on Monday morning, as NASA abides by a strict set of weather criteria that determine whether a flight can proceed.

Meteorologists with the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 45 predicted a 70% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch window on Monday morning, according to a NASA blog post on Thursday.

MORE: EXPLAINER: NASA tests new moon rocket, 50 years after Apollo

The launch will be postponed, for instance, if the temperature at both 132.5 feet and 257.5 feet exceeds 94.5 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 consecutive minutes. NASA imposes additional weather restrictions, some of which depend on wind and humidity conditions.

If the launch does not take place on Monday, a second two-hour launch wind will begin on Friday, Sept. 2, at 12:48 p.m. ET. If NASA postpones the second launch, a third two-hour window will begin on Monday, Sept. 5, at 5:12 p.m. ET.

How do you watch the launch?

ABC News will broadcast the launch live on Monday. Coverage will start at about 8:30 a.m. ET, just as the time window begins. ABC News may not broadcast from the launch if the take off is postponed before the time window starts.

In addition, NASA will broadcast the launch on its website . Eager viewers can watch an ongoing livestream of the launch site on YouTube .

What will the launch event entail?

NASA's live broadcast of the launch will include celebrity appearances by Jack Black, Chris Evans, and Keke Palmer, as well as a special performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock.

MORE: NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight

The event will also feature a performance of “America the Beautiful” by The Philadelphia Orchestra and cellist Yo-Yo Ma, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ebSE_0hXXYE1C00
Brynn Anderson/AP - PHOTO: The Artemis 1 rocket is framed by tall grass as she stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Aug. 26, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

When is Artemis I coming back?

If the capsule takes off on Monday morning, the mission will last for 42 days, after which the capsule will splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego on Oct. 10 at 11:53 a.m. ET.

If the capsule takes off during the second launch window, on Sept. 2, the mission will last 39 days with a splashdown in the Pacific on Oct. 11; while a launch during the third window, on Sept. 5, would last 42 days and end on Oct. 17.

MORE: Boeing astronaut flight off until next year for more fixes

What's next for the Artemis expedition?

On the whole, the Artemis expedition includes four missions, each of which will cost roughly $4.1 billion. In all, the project will cost up to $93 billion by 2025, according to an audit from the NASA Office of the Inspector General.

If Artemis I is successful, Artemis II will take four astronauts near the moon in 2024. After that, Artemis III will take a crewed spacecraft for a moon landing. Finally, Artemis IV will fly to a space station near the moon.

NASA hopes that the Artemis expedition will enable a crewed trip to Mars in the ensuing years.

Comments / 82

cj macintosh
3d ago

in 1960 we had seven original astronauts that basically competed to see who was mentally and physically the best candidate for the missions ahead, of late I've noticed everyone's talking about returning to the Moon and all they can talk about is putting a woman on the moon or a person of color what happened to Fair competition to make sure we put the best candidate not a political agenda or quota, so are we basically telling white Caucasian men need not apply you won't be considered how sexist and racist is this if NASA announced no women or people of color will go to the Moon think about that

Reply(11)
4
Paul Edward Dalton
2d ago

put cameras on the nose of it and all around it so the American people can actually see where this thing goes. if your going to be spending money like this, may as well get some good footage of it.

Reply
2
peace be with you
3d ago

Been waiting years for this. It is definitely a big deal and so exciting to think of how well current technology can make all of us a part of it as compared to the first images from the moon In the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star

Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Merritt Island, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
Merritt Island, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
City
Jupiter, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Merritt Island, FL
Business
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth

Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Eerie NASA audio clip lets you hear the sound a black hole makes

Black holes are terrifying stellar objects. Not only do they feed off the energy of stars, but there is just so much we don’t know about them. In fact, we’ve only recently even captured our first image of a black hole. Now, though, scientists at NASA have allowed us to check off yet another question about these celestial objects: What does a black hole sound like?
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Josh Groban
Person
Keke Palmer
TheStreet

Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology

Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

How to watch NASA launch its mega moon rocket on Monday

NASA is about to perform the first-ever launch of its next-generation rocket and spacecraft in a highly anticipated lunar mission, and you can watch the entire event online. The Artemis I mission, which is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, August 29, will usher in a new era of space exploration as NASA eyes lengthy crewed stays on the moon and the first astronaut voyage to Mars.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#New Moon#Kennedy Space Center#Artemis#The White House#Getty Images Photo
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying

At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
SCIENCE
ABC News

ABC News

807K+
Followers
174K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy