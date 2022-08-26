ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Im so Nola
4d ago

Be honest will people on how the down payment assistance programs work. I had to find out the hard way. Meaning if the city of Houston don't approve you because theirs is the best option without no stipulations then the others down payment assistance programs will charge you a higher interest rate if you take the down payment assistance.

defendernetwork.com

Mayor announces water donation drive for Jackson, MS

Mayor Sylvester Turner is encouraging Houstonians to donate water to help residents of Jackson, Mississippi. People in the state’s largest city lack safe drinking water or water to flush toilets due to a catastrophic failure of that city’s water system earlier this week following flooding and torrential rains.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Local leaders address violence at conference

Mayor Sylvester Turner is speaking out after a local pastor claims Houston is the most dangerous city in America. “Despite what some may say, even from the pulpit, Houston is not the murder capital in this country,” Turner said, referring to a comment by Second Baptist Church Ed Young who recently used his sermon to blast Houston’s crime problems, which he said was caused by “left-wing progressives in office.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
TEXAS STATE
Houston, TX
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
defendernetwork.com

Travis Scott’s family, foundation, host teacher supply drive

A recent study showed that Texas teachers lead the nation when it comes to spending their own money on school supplies. That disturbing fact is just one of the many reasons the family of rapper Travis Scott recently hosted a school supply giveaway for 1,000 Houston teachers. Scott and his...
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Second Baptist pastor Ed Young calls for Democrats to be voted out during sermon

A leading Houston pastor is facing criticism this week for a call to action that many regard as political campaigning from the pulpit. During Dr. Ed Young's sermon to Second Baptist Church in Houston Sunday, the prominent preacher called on congregants to vote out elected officials who he considers at fault for the city's crime. The pastor argued that "delayed justice," including bail bonds, is to blame for the rising rates and is what occurs when "you put left-wing progressives in office."
HOUSTON, TX
Adrian Garcia
Woodlands Online& LLC

Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need

HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
HOUSTON, TX
#Affordable Housing#Homebuyer#Habitat For Humanity#Mortgage#Linus Realestate#Veritex Community Bank#Houston Habitat#Homeownership Program
Click2Houston.com

Houston helps Clear the Shelters to support homeless animals

HOUSTON – It’s the final weekend of Clear the Shelters, a nationwide effort that promotes animal adoption and raises funds to support animal welfare. Animal shelters and rescues across the country team up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find forever homes for pets in need. This campaign...
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Houston

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Houston. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers'...
HOUSTON, TX
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Soul Food in Houston

Soul food is an endearing term for unpretentious, home-cooked meals that fill your belly and comfort your heart. Every country has its soul food traditions. In the states, we think of soul food as the savory, buttery bread, stews, gumbos, and grains that come from the Deep South. Texas is...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Former city official Allen Parker dead at 81, remembered

Allen R. Parker Sr., a former city and state official who was active in the Acres Homes community, is being remembered as a dedicated public servant with a passion for politics and for helping others. He died Aug. 20 at age 81. Services will be held Friday, Sept. 9 at...
HOUSTON, TX

