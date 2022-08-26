A leading Houston pastor is facing criticism this week for a call to action that many regard as political campaigning from the pulpit. During Dr. Ed Young's sermon to Second Baptist Church in Houston Sunday, the prominent preacher called on congregants to vote out elected officials who he considers at fault for the city's crime. The pastor argued that "delayed justice," including bail bonds, is to blame for the rising rates and is what occurs when "you put left-wing progressives in office."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO