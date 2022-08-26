Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
“This is something we owe.” Madison church pays “voluntary tax” to Indigenous nations
MADISON, WI (365 Media Foundation, Inc) -- The history of Indigenous peoples in Wisconsin is deep and abundant, yet it’s a history that has long gone glossed over without proper attention or, in many cases, unacknowledged completely. St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church on Madison’s west side is looking to push...
KAKE TV
Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly
WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. "The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly," the station wrote.
KAKE TV
Kansas governor candidates make their positions known more than a week before first debate
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After a term that came with some of the hardest and most debated decisions ever for politicians because during COVID-19, the Kansas gubernatorial race is in full swing. And even before the first debate, the candidates are already throwing punches. It's the first string of attacks...
Comments / 0