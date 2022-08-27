Read full article on original website
JMU’s Veldman named SBC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison outside hitter Miëtte Veldman was named this season’s first Offensive Player of the Week, the Sun Belt announced Tuesday. Veldman led the Dukes with 53 kills on the weekend, an average of 4.42 per set, including 22 kills against Kent State. She ranks 19th in the nation in total kills and 40th in kills per set.
Governors mansion reopens for tours
Public tours will be back at Virginia’s Executive Mansion later this week. The mansion in Richmond has been off limits to the public for more than two-years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne say they are eager to welcome guests back this Friday.
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down interstate most of Tuesday
Virginia State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 that sent the driver to the hospital and snarled traffic in southern Augusta County for most of the day. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reports the accident happened shortly before 4 am on the northbound side at mile...
Waynesboro Police Arrest Man for Break-In at Willy’s Ice Cream
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second in connection to a break-in earlier this month. On August 10th, officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream on West Main Street for a reported burglary. During the preliminary investigation, officers discovered that a...
Salvation Army shelter reopens
The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg announced this morning that it will resume emergency shelter operations on September 9, following an extensive renovation project over the past several months. Christy Byington is the new director of development for the Harrisonburg area Salvation Army and says a new staff for the facility...
Transformer fire causes outage
An equipment fire is being blamed for a power outage that affected thousands in the northern end of Rockingham County Sunday. Dominion Energy reports that a fire at the substation in Timberville cut power to most of Timberville and Broadway about two in the afternoon. The outage affected numerous businesses, including the Wal-Mart and Food Lion which both had to close.
