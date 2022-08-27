ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rewind1051.com

JMU’s Veldman named SBC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – James Madison outside hitter Miëtte Veldman was named this season’s first Offensive Player of the Week, the Sun Belt announced Tuesday. Veldman led the Dukes with 53 kills on the weekend, an average of 4.42 per set, including 22 kills against Kent State. She ranks 19th in the nation in total kills and 40th in kills per set.
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Dukes’ Munson earns Sun Belt and National soccer honors

James Madison women’s soccer defender Brittany Munson was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor for the second time in as many weeks, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Munson was also named to the National Team of the Week for women’s soccer, released by TopDrawerSoccer...
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down interstate most of Tuesday

Virginia State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 that sent the driver to the hospital and snarled traffic in southern Augusta County for most of the day. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reports the accident happened shortly before 4 am on the northbound side at mile...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy