NEW ORLEANS – James Madison outside hitter Miëtte Veldman was named this season’s first Offensive Player of the Week, the Sun Belt announced Tuesday. Veldman led the Dukes with 53 kills on the weekend, an average of 4.42 per set, including 22 kills against Kent State. She ranks 19th in the nation in total kills and 40th in kills per set.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO